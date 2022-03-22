TRAVERSE CITY — Bay Reps defenseman Aaron Ackerson earned first-team all-state in Division, leading a group of 11 area hockey players on the Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association's all-state teams.
Ackerson is the only first-teamer from the area after a season in which he put up nine goals and 16 assists to come in just a point shy of leading the Reps. Thomas Boynton-Fisher ended up with 26 points on 11 goals and 15 assists, earning second-team honors at forward (all stats are regular-season only).
Traverse City West forward Michael Schermerhorn and linemate Tyler Esman both received second-team honors in Division 1.
Schermerhorn led the Titans with 47 points on 21 goals and 26 assists, while Esman put up 21 goals and 19 assists.
West goalie Mason West drew a second-team nod for a season in which he posted a .921 save percentage, 2.71 goals-against average, three shutouts and six wins.
Traverse City Central forward Owen Dawson took second-team honors in Division 2, scoring 30 points for the Trojans to lead the team along with Shea Harmeson, who appeared on the honorable mention list. Dawson scored 16 goals and assists 14 more, while Harmeson lit the lamp 22 times with eight helpers.
Big North Conference champion Petoskey put two players on the Division 2 honorable mention list, forward Dylan Robinson and goaltender Gavin Szalkowski.
Robinson led Petoskey in scoring with 28 goals and 26 assists.
Szalkowski, who also earned a spot on the MHSHCA's all-freshman second team along with TC Central forward Luke Vander Roest, had a .922 save percentage this season, one shutout, a 2.19 goals-against average and a 16-4 record.
West defender Jack Burzynski hauled in honorable mention Division 1 status, coming in fourth on the Titans in points with 21 on five goals and 16 assists.
Central goalie Grant Neuhardt took honorable mention honors in Division 2, finishing his Trojans career as the winningest netminder in program history with 56 career victories. No other TCC backstop has ever reached 50 wins.
Neuhardt posted an 11-7-1 record this season with a 2.16 goals-against average. He played in 89 games for Central as a four-year starter, playing 4,292 minutes and making 1,365 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.