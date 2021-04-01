MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake assistant coach Liz Moeggenburg felt the Lakers would become regional royalty Wednesday night, so she brought some regal hardware to hand out after the game.
Each one of the Lakers got a Royal Crown after defeating Hart 58-36 in the Division 3 regional final on their home floor.
No, not an actual crown, rather a can of R/C Cola — RC, as in “Regional Champs” — to celebrate another regional championship for the girls basketball program.
Athletic director Mark Mattson said the school couldn’t afford to make regional champion shirts so the cola would have to do — probably because the Lakers are saving up to make shirts in the case they make the Final Four next week.
It would make sense to look ahead as Wednesday’s 22-point victory was the second-closest game of the season for the Lakers, who have won every game but two by 25 points or more on their way to a third regional title in four years.
What really made Wednesday special for the Lakers was playing a regional championship game on their home court, an occurrence that happens very rarely.
“It’s really just once in a lifetime,” Glen Lake senior Emma Korson said after celebrating with the trophy. “It feels amazing to be able to be on your home court and win.”
Glen Lake head coach Jason Bradford said he received calls from rival coaches who couldn’t believe the Lakers got such a unique shot to perform in front of a home crowd.
“Especially over spring break it allows us to enjoy time with the family, we didn’t have to travel and that is night and day,” Bradford said. “The girls had the whole day to spend with their family and you can’t imagine we’re lucky enough not to have to travel.”
Hart, who made the two-hour trip north from Muskegon area, has made an appearance in the regional tournament each of the last three seasons but have been unable to get to quarterfinals because of the Lakers the last two.
Glen Lake left absolutely zero doubt that it belongs in the state quarterfinal against Calumet next Monday by the time the first quarter was finished on Wednesday.
The Lakers used their press to shutout the Pirates and fastbreak offense to burst out to a big 15-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter. Five different Lakers scored in the first quarter, showing the Pirates that it would be impossible to stop them by keying on a single player.
“We talked about who they are going to key on and we knew that somebody was going to step up,” Bradford said. “That’s the bonus of a team like we have, they can key on someone and somebody else is going to fill their spot.”
Wednesday was spent without senior point guard Hailey Helling after she rolled her ankle in warmups Monday, but the Lakers hope she can return next Monday to rejoin the balanced squad.
Hart had no answer for the Lakers in the first half and the Lakers had a response for every run the Pirates attempted to make. Glen Lake took a 32-17 lead into half and led by 22 at the end of three quarters.
“You have to chip away one basket at a time, but every time we’d make a small run they’d have an answer and it is so extremely difficult to come out of a hole like that,” Pirates head coach Travis Rosema said. “Just every time we’d make a run, they’d answer it so we’d get a little momentum and then they’d come back and take it away and that’s what a good team will do.”
Glen Lake’s underclassmen did a lot of the dirty work as sophomore Maddie Bradford led all scorers with 21 points while adding eight rebounds and four steals. Fellow Lakers sophomore Ruby Hogan netted seven points and grabbed eight rebounds as she had a eye for revenge in the second half after Hart’s Jayd Hovey netted three shots to end the second quarter.
Senior Grace Fosmore netted seven points, five of which came in the first quarter, and Korson netted six. Junior Grace Bradford tallied a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while Jessica Robbins had six points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals for the Lakers.
“They’re very supportive and they do their job and everyone does or plays a role,” Korson said of the underclassmen stepping up in Helling’s absence. “No one’s selfish, everyone works together, so I feel like we’re just like working together as upper and under it doesn’t really matter, we just all work together.”
The Lakers move back to the state quarterfinal after having the season shut down before they were able to face Manton in the 2020 regional final. They met St. Ignace in the state quarterfinals in 2018, which Bradford said he was familiar with, but have yet to play Calumet in this spot.
Hovey led the Pirates with 16 points and Marianna VanAgtmael had 13 points. The Lakers (19-0) will travel to Houghton Lake to face Calumet (19-0) for a chance to head to the Breslin Center next week.