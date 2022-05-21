MIDLAND — Titan-sized history was made Friday.
The boys and girls track and field teams from Traverse City West won regional championships, marking the first time in the history of high school that both squads qualified for the team state championships via a regional title.
Both teams of Titans took first place at the expense of their in-town rivals as Traverse City Central finished runner-up on the boys and girls sides.
"It was just an awesome day," West girls head coach Diane Goss said. "It shows that the kids are working hard and pulling together and doing everything they can do to be the best athletes they can be. I just see the program growing leaps and bounds from here."
The girls team, which captured its first regional crown since 2001, had some extra motivation to get the win. Goss said that her assistant coach promised them all ice cream if they broke the two-decade-plus streak without a regional win.
Shortly after leaving Midland Community Stadium, a pit stop was needed. Goss watched as her assistant coach came toward the team bus with a grocery cart full of pints of ice cream.
"This is pretty epic," Goss said. "We're all pretty excited. It's been a long time since it's happened, and this was truly a team effort."
Arianna Stallworth and Sara Schermerhorn qualified for state in both the 100- and 200-meter races, with Stallworth winning regional titles in both and Schermerhorn placing third in both.
Both the 4x100 (Stallworth, Schermerhorn, Madalen Ferrill, Rylee Herban) and 4x200 (Stallworth, Schermerhorn, Herban, Anna Curry) relay teams for West earned an appearance in the state championships, as did Avery Lahti in the long jump and Becky Lane in the pole vault.
"I'm just really happy," Goss said. "It's been a few years coming. COVID took us out a couple years ago. Trying to rebound from that, the kids are just embracing it."
The TC Central girls put up a good showing as well.
Addison Swanson won a regional title the 400 in 58.23. Julia Flynn was a four-time regional champion, taking first in the 800 at 2:13.51, the 1600 at 4:53.88, the 3200 at 10:55.36 and as part of the 4x400 relay team that won in 4:00.4.
Other area girls qualifiers included: 800M - Kathleen Venhuizen (TCC); 4x800M - Traverse City Central (Ella Kirkwood, Alexis Ball, Lola Reimers, Venhuizen).
On the boys side, area qualifiers included: 100M - Remy Schulz (TCW); 200M - Schulz (TCW); 800M - Jonah Hochstetler (TCW); 1600M - Luke Venhuizen (TCC) regional title; 3200M - Venhuizen (TCC) regional title; 110M hurdles - Wally Tupper (TCW); 4x200M - Traverse City West (Ayden Totten, Michael Schermerhorn, Ben Habers, Schulz) regional title; 4x400M - Traverse City West (Habers, Josh Hirschenberger, Isaac Stone, Hochstetler); Shot put - Kadyn Warner (TCC); Long jump - Will Gaston (TCW) regional title; Dante Williams (TCC); Josh O'Connor (TCW)
TRACK & FIELD REGIONALS
St. Francis boys take D3 regional crown, break records
MASON COUNTY — For the third season in a row, the Traverse City St. Francis varsity boys track and field team are regional champions.
The Gladiators topped runner-up Benzie Central by 44 points, 126-82, at the Division 3 meet on Friday. They also set two school records in the process and will send nine boys to the individual state finals in Kent City on June 4. Team state finals are next weekend.
Thomas Richards ran a 1:57.94 in the 800-meter to break Shawn Miller's 2005 mark, and Joey Andrews jumped 23-1 in the long jump to break Chris Ludka's record that had stood at St. Francis since 1985. Andrews' jump puts him at No. 2 in the state across all divisions for the longest jump this season.
All four relay teams will head to state with Cam Sellers, Brenden Endres, Burke Flowers and Joey Andrews representing the 4x100 and 4x200 teams; Endres, Richards, Judge Morgan and Jacob Heeringa representing the 4x400; and Richards, Heeringa, Josh Kerr and Connor Donahue representing the 4x800. Richards of course earned his spot in the 800, and he will be joined by Heeringa. Andrews punched his ticket in the long jump, Morgan did the same in the 400, Flowers finished second to qualify in the 100, and Endres made it in the pole vault.
"One of the best days of our lives," St. Francis head coach Julie Duffing said. "The boys were just on their game, today. ... It all came together, and they made it happen. I couldn't ask for a harder working group of boys. They're a talented group."
The Gladiator girls did well in their third-place finish, thanks to a school record-setting performance from the 4x100 relay team of Megan Arntz, Gwyneth Passinault, Sophie Ellalasingham and Maya Padisak. The St. Francis foursome broke the 2010 Gladiator record with a time of 51.77 and will head to state in the 4x200 race as well.
Other St. Francis girls earning a spot in the state championships included Padisak in the long jump, Sophia Rhein in the 1600 and 3200, Grace Slocum in the 3200, Magdalen Kleinrichert in the pole vault and the 4x800 team of Rhein, Slocum, Rylee Duffing and Mary Masserant.
"As a coach, it just makes your heart happy," Duffing said. "All of the hours I've spent with them and all of the hard workouts I've given them, all of that has paid off."
Duffing said it was amazing to watch her athletes take down three longstanding school records.
"Records are made to be broken, right?" she said.
Several Benzie Central Huskies set records on Friday as well.
Hunter Jones won the 800, 1600 and 3200 and set Mason County Central stadium records in the 800 and 3200. He lowered his school record in the 800 to 1:54.4. Gloria Stepanovich bested her own school record in the long jump with a leap of 17-8.
State qualifiers for the Benzie included Jones in all three distance races, the 4x100 relay team of Shafer Stoltz, Dalton Geetings, Devon Harris and Ike Koscielski, and Tyrone Brouillet in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Friday marked the first time since 1999 that a Benzie boys 4x100 team qualified for the state championship meet.
"We had a lot of big stuff happen," Benzie head coach Asa Kelly said. "Going to the state finals, Hunter is top guy in three races. To pull that off would be huge. He tried it last year as a sophomore and went first, second, second. He's gotten stronger and put a few more miles in. He's that much faster, now."
Kelly said that Brouillet is "just rolling, right now."
"He is lights out in the hurdles," Kelly said. "He just seems to find a way to win."
Boys overall team: 1. Traverse City St. Francis 126; 2. Benzie Central 82; 4. Lake City 63; 5. Manton 58; 7. Kalkaska 47; 8. Manistee 38; 12. McBain 20; T13. Elk Rapids 9; T13. Grand Traverse Academy 9.
Girls overall team: 1. Hart 131.5; 2. Manistee 89; T3. Traverse City St. Francis 83.5; T3. Benzie Central 83.5; 5. Elk Rapids 76; 6. Grand Traverse Academy 47; 7. McBain 46; 9. Manton 26; 10. Lake City 19; 11. Kalkaska 11.
Area boys winners: 100M - Dayne Blair (LC) 11.77; 200M - Max Miles (MNS) 23.62; 400M - Tyler Guggemos (KAL) 51.6; 800M - Hunter Jones (BC) 1:54.42; 1600M - Jones (BC) 4:19.51; 3200M - Jones (BC) 9:25.26; 110M hurdles - Tyrone Brouillet (BC) 16.12; 300M hurdles - Brouillet (BC) 42.25; 4x100M - Shafter Stoltz, Dalton Geetings, Devon Harris, Ike Koscielski 45.05; 4x200 - Cam Sellers, Brenden Endres, Burke Flowers, Joey Andrews (SF) 1:33.08; 4x400M - Lucas McKernan, Nolan Moffit, Kyle Hudson, Noah Morrow (MTN) 3:31.7; 4x800 - Thomas Richards, Connor Donahue, Josh Kerr, Jacob Heeringa (SF) 8:18.63; High jump - Gavin Bisballe (LC) 6-1; Pole vault - Endres (SF) 13-0; Long jump - Andrews (SF) 23-1.
Area girls winners: 100M - Nevada Molby (ER) 13.01; 200M - Hunter Shellenbarger (ER) 26.81; 400M - Sarah Zamaites (ER) 1:00.69; 100M hurdles - Katelynn Dix (GTA) 16.49; 300M hurdles - Dix (GTA) 48.34; 4x200M - Maya Padisak, Gwyneth Passinaul, Megan Arntz, Sophia Ellalasingham (SF) 1:49.53; Adyson Nederhood (MCB) 37-7.25; Discus - Liathano Ramirez (BC) 102-9; Pole vault - Kendal Waligorski (MST) 8-9; Long jump - Dix (GTA) 18-2.
TENNIS REGIONALS
Petoskey earns D2 state championships berth
MIDLAND — A first-place finish and 18 team points guaranteed the Petoskey varsity girls tennis team a spot in the Division 2 state championships in Holland on June 3-4.
The Northmen won the D2 regional team title at Midland High School on Thursday, besting host Midland by two points.
Petoskey also picked up individual regional championships in 2-singles (MaRynn Corey), 3-singles (Jordan Stark) and 4-singles (Emma Markham). The Northmen finished runner-up in 1-singles (Lindsey Lagrou), 2-doubles (Laura Pawlick/Anna Varnhagen), 3-doubles (Martina Gatti/Abby Donovan) and 4-doubles (Remington Barnadyn/Julia Genschaw).
