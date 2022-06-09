SAGINAW — A pair of uncharacteristic errors proved costly as the Traverse City Central Trojans ended their varsity baseball season with a 6-5 loss to Midland in the regional semifinals at Saginaw Heritage High School.
The Trojans (30-10) looked prime to move on to Saturday's regional championship game — with an eye on the state quarterfinals — after building an early 4-0 lead in the top of the second.
Ben Van Nes took an 0-1 pitch over the centerfielder's head to drive in Owen Dawson and Mike Booher with two outs in the top of the frame. Reed Seabase ricocheted an infield single off the pitcher to put runners at the corners, and Josef Meyer drove home both Van Nes and Seabase with another line-drive two-bagger to center.
Starter Josh Klug allowed back-to-back walks to start the Midland second. After striking out Gabe Sokol looking on three pitches, a passed ball allowed Tommy Kroll to advance to third and then score on a sacrifice fly to centerfield. Braylen Laverty then delivered a two-out RBI single on an 0-2 count to cut the Central lead to two at 4-2.
Central got a run back in the top of the third when JJ Dutmers walked with two outs and eventually scored on a wild pitch before Booher went down looking.
Midland pitching would face the minimum number of Central batters the rest of the way as the Trojans' only baserunner, Meyer on a single in the top of the fifth, was thrown out trying to steal second.
The Chemics (30-10) broke through in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases without the ball leaving the infield. Cole McMillan led off with a bunt single followed by a Sokol infield single to shortstop and another bunt single from Ty Smith.
On the seventh pitch of a 2-2 count, Laverty grounded to shortstop but an error by Meyer allowed two Chemics to score and draw within one at 5-4. An error on Dutmers at second base and a single from Josh Doyle pushed two more across the plate, and that was all Midland would need as Central went down 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh.
BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIS
Petoskey 2
Cheboygan 1
Petoskey: Grant Slater (W) 4 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER; Jordan Troxel; Stephen McGeehan R; Kolton Horn H; Christopher Kavanaugh R.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (24-9-1) plays the winner of Allendale and Ada Forest Hills Eastern in the regional championship game Saturday.
Joburg 10
Alcona 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Rily McVannel (W) 4.2 IP, 3 HA, 0 ER, 8 K; Preston Marlatt 2 H, 3 R, 4 SB; McVannel H, R; Colin Basinski R, 2 SB; R Welling 2B, R, RBI; Eli Lindbert 2 H, R; Will Boden 2 R; Ed Burke R; Tommy Fox H, 3 RBI
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (20-15) play Painesdale Jeffers in the regional championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rudyard.
Beal City 5
Bear Lake 0
Bear Lake: Jake Griffis (L) 6 IP, 13 HA, 4 ER, K; Cole Merill BB; Griffis 2B.
