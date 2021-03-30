HOUGHTON LAKE — Bruce Koopman knew just what kind of game to expect.
In recent practices, he made the offense play five-on-six. Defenders were allowed to foul as much as they wanted.
That preparation helped No. 1-ranked McBain overcome Glen Lake’s physical play inside and emerge with a 59-44 Division 3 regional semifinal at Houghton Lake.
“They’re a lot bigger than us and they’re pretty physical,” Ramblers senior guard Connor Murphy said after a 17-point performance. “He’d put six guys on the court (in practice), and really just let them have at us and just run us over and whatever they wanted to do. They could hack us. And that’s how we just prepared for them.”
Whatever Koopman did certainly worked.
McBain (15-0) expected a little revenge for Monday’s girls basketball game, where the Lakers beat the Ramblers by 26 points, also in a regional semifinal.
“I watched that game,” Murphy said. “It wasn’t very good for the girls, so we knew we had to take care of business for them.”
McBain, playing only its third game back after a two-week COVID shutdown, led 13-8 after one quarter and 26-19 at halftime. Glen Lake stayed close by hitting 10-of-13 from the free-throw line in the first half, as the two teams combined for 24 trips to the charity stripe before halftime. The Ramblers connected on only 4-of-11 at the line.
The Lakers wouldn’t go away, though, chipping away at the lead to get it down to seven on a Connor Ciolek 3-pointer two minutes into the third quarter.
Jackson Ciolek’s baseline triple midway through the fourth got it back to seven again.
That’s when Mason Heuker took a baseline trey of his own, early in the Ramblers’ ensuing possession.
All throughout the gym, everyone could hear Koopman yelling “Noooo!!” as Heuker let loose with the shot. Then it found nothing but net for an 11-point lead that just kept growing from there. It proved to be the dagger, but strayed from McBain Princeton-style offense.
“I sit and I watch these NCAA games, and you see a team coming back and then all of a sudden they start jacking threes,” Koopman said. “You’re a hero if they go in, but if they don’t, what usually happens, it goes the other way and usually something bad happens. ... But anyway, I was clapping when he made it. No, I wasn’t.”
The Ramblers haven’t looked ahead to Beaverton (17-0) at all, even though the Beavers were the obvious opponent, given that Mason County Central came into districts with only one victory this season and emerged from a bracket in which no team had more than five wins this season. The four entrants in that district came into the postseason with a combined 11 wins.
“We played them in football in eighth grade,” Murphy said of Beaverton. “That’s all I know.”
“They’re well coached,” Koopman said. “That could be a slugfest. I thought we got the momentum early (against Glen Lake) and then every time they tried to make a run, we were able to stave it off. And that might be that that might be what happens on Thursday; whoever can get out of the gate and relax the soonest and settle in.”
Glen Lake head coach Rob Flaska joked that maybe he shouldn’t have come up with a system to use some sign language early in the game to preserve his voice. When he’s lost his voice this postseason, the Lakers (14-4) won each time.
“That’s a good team,” Flaska said of McBain. “I mean that; they are very good team. They’re all seniors. I didn’t realize that until tonight because there’s no rosters (on site). I’m gonna use a coach (Sean) Finnegan (saying), and hopefully the returning kids for next year remember this.”
Luke Hazelton led Glen Lake with 10 points, Finn Hogan added nine, while Jackson and Connor Ciolek each scored seven and Henry Plumstead six.
Murphy paced McBain with a game-high 17, with Heuker adding 10, and Daniel Rodenbaugh and Kaiden McGillis nine each. Seven different Ramblers hit the scoring column.
“I told them before the game, anytime that we’ve made a deep run before, it takes somebody off your bench to come in and carry us when we got in foul trouble,” Koopman said. “We got great support from Blake and Tristin and Carson Huttenga. Carson, he hit the flip layup up and then he hits the three at the end of third quarter, so you have to have those things if you’re going to make any kind of a run.”
Flaska came out of the game thinking the Ramblers should move on at least to the quarterfinals.
“That’s a very good team,” Flaska said. “They were very physical. They took us out of our offense and they match us size wise, so we couldn’t get anything going inside. And even when we did we missed a lot inside shots, but it’s partly because they were so physical. They came out and did what they had to do to win a regional game and get in the final. I expect him to win their next game, I really do.”