SAULT STE MARIE — The end of the road for Benzie Central was in the Soo.
The Huskies were stopped in their tracks in dramatic and gut-wrenching fashion, losing in double overtime, 60-56, to Menominee in the Division 3 regional title game at Sault Ste. Marie High School.
The two 20-win teams battled it out four quarters, but a winner could not be decided. Two extra frames were necessary to crown a champion. Unfortunately for Benzie, which ends its season 20-4, the coronation was not meant to be.
Menominee (21-3) advances to the state quarterfinals against Grayling, which defeated Sanford Meridian, at Lake City High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"It was a heckuva basketball game," Benzie head coach Josh Crocker said. "Somebody's gotta lose. Unfortunately, it was us. But it was worth the price of admission, that's for sure."
The Huskies led 17-11 after the first quarter and were up eight, 25-17, at the break. Menominee stayed close and trailed 36-30 at the end of three quarters before outscoring the Huskies 17-11 in the final eight minutes.
"We had the lead through three quarters and didn't do quite enough to sustain it," Crocker said. "They kept chip, chip, chipping away at us. We couldn't stop anything."
With time winding down in regulation and holding a tenuous two-point lead, Benzie tried to run off as much of the clock as possible. Menominee forced a turnover, however, and scored the game-tying bucket to force overtime.
"We weren't able to execute that end-of-the-game offense as well as we have in the past," Crocker said.
Each team managed just four points in the first overtime, but Menominee scored nine points to Benzie's five in the second.
"Down the stretch, every bucket matters," Crocker said. "We just came up short at the end there. Ran out of gas a little bit."
Several Huskies were still recuperating from the flu. Crocker said Quinn Zickert, who scored a team-high 22 points, was just about back at 100 percent after being sick last week, but Nate Childers was dealing with the flu in the regional semis against Harbor Springs and missed Tuesday's practice because of illness.
"Not an excuse. Just a reality," Crocker said. "The guys on the court gave it everything they had. It was never a question of effort."
Somewhat ironically, the team had been eating lunch in Crocker's classroom all season long to avoid illness.
"More than anything, I've probably enjoyed just eating lunch with them," Crocker said. "I really got to know who they are as individuals and what makes them tick. We had a lot of different inside jokes and things like that."
Crocker told his players after the loss that coaching them "has been an absolute pleasure."
"It sucks, and nothing anyone says is going to make it feel any better," he said. "But it's really important that, in a couple of days, we think back on all we've achieved. Because at the very least, we're the best team this school has seen in 25 years."
The Huskies won the Northwest Conference, won a district championship and played for a regional title. Crocker said not many Benzie teams can claim that.
"They've got a lot to be proud of," Crocker said.
Aside from Zickert's 22 points, Jaxon Childers had 19 and Nate Childers had 11.
Benzie graduated just one senior from last year's squad, but the Huskies lose seven seniors this season in Nate Childers, Zickert, Michael Wooten, Kevin Hubbell, Chaz Grundy, Devon Harris and Ike Koscielski.
"As an individual and part of a staff, we're really proud of everything they've done this season," Crocker said. "It's been a pleasure working with them."
DIVISION 1
Grand Blanc 80
Petoskey 61
Petoskey: Brady Ewing 32 points.
UP NEXT: The Northmen end their season 17-8.
DIVISION 2
Cadillac 54
Escanaba 45
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (19-5) win a Division 2 regional title and will head to the state quarterfinals at Central Montcalm High School to take on undefeated Freeland (23-0). Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
