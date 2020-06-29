TRAVERSE CITY — Detroit Red Wings training camp won't happen in Traverse City this year, marking only the second time in the last 21 years the event won't be held in northern Michigan.
The team will conduct its 2020 training camp at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
The team also canceled the 2020 NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp Golf Classic, but said all the events should return to Traverse City for 2021.
Training camp wasn't held in Traverse City during the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season.
"The health and safety of our fans, players and staff is our top concern," Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman said in a press release. "Based on discussions with local health experts, we have decided to hold our 2020-21 training camp at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. We look forward to returning to Traverse City next year. The Traverse City community is extremely hospitable to our organization, and Centre Ice Arena is an ideal location for us to hold our events each September."
Traverse City has hosted Detroit's annual training camp and the NHL Prospect Tournament each of the last 21 years.
Last year's Prospects Tournament participants were Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs.
"We support the Red Wings' decision to hold their 2020-21 training camp in Detroit," said Tom Rodes, Centre Ice Director of Detroit Red Wings Events in Traverse City. "We're able to hold these events thanks to the tireless efforts of hundreds of volunteers who prepare for months to create a memorable experience for thousands of fans across Traverse City and northern Michigan, players and staff from the Red Wings, and personnel from organizations throughout the NHL. Changes to our training camp events were made with their health in mind, and we eagerly await the return of these events to Traverse City in 2021."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.