DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings released their 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament roster and a complete tournament schedule for the event at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City from Sept. 15-19.
The team consists of 24 recent draft picks, free agent signees and tryouts who will battle against prospect teams from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Red Wings roster is highlighted by a pair of first-round picks from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft in defenseman Simon Edvinsson (sixth overall) and goaltender Sebastian Cossa (15th overall).
Edvinsson recorded 19 points in 44 games for Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League and led league rookies with an average of 19:46 time on ice en route to being named a finalist for the SHL’s Rookie of the Year Award. The 19-year-old blueliner also helped Team Sweden to a bronze medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, averaging 22:27 time on ice and recording two points in six games for Sweden.
Cossa was a finalist for the Western Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Year Award last season after posting a 33-9-3 record, a 2.28 goals against average and a 0.913 save percentage for the Edmonton Oil Kings. In all, Cossa owns a 71-16-7 record with a 2.12 goals against average and a 0.921 save percentage across three seasons for the Oil Kings. The 19-year-old also appeared in one game to help Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Other roster notables include left wing Elmer Soderblom (159th overall, 2019), who — at 6-foot-8, 249-pounds — led Frolunda of the SHL with 21 goals in his first full season with the club and recorded 33 points to lead all Under-21 SHL skaters; center Cross Hanas (55th overall, 2020), who averaged more than a point per game to pace the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL with 86 points in 63 games; defenseman Donovan Sebrango (63rd overall, 2020), who has already skated in 96 games for Grand Rapids as a 20-year-old and helped Team Canada win the gold medal as an alternate captain at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship; and blueliner Albert Johansson (60th overall, 2019), who posted a career-high 25 points in 52 regular-season games and chipped in eight points in 19 postseason appearances to help Farjestads claim the 2022 SHL Championship.
Fourteen of the 24 players on the roster are former Red Wings draft picks, with the two first-round picks in addition to two second-round picks, three third-round selections, two fourth-round picks, two fifth-round choices, two sixth-round picks and a seventh-round pick. The drafted prospects range in age from two 18-year-olds (Andrew Oke and Tnias Mathurin) to 25-year-old Drew Worrad.
Over the tournament’s history, 728 players have moved on to play in at least one NHL game, including 19 who played for the Red Wings in 2021-22: Tyler Bertuzzi, Kyle Criscuolo, Robby Fabbri (St. Louis), Taro Hirose, Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin, Gustav Lindstrom, Alex Nedeljkovic (Carolina), Chase Pearson, Michael Rasmussen, Lucas Raymond, Daniel Renouf, Moritz Seider, Gemel Smith (Dallas), Givani Smith, Marc Staal (NY Rangers), Joe Veleno, Jake Walman (St. Louis) and Filip Zadina.
