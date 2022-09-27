Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High waves and strong currents leading to dangerous swim conditions. * WHERE...The Lake Michigan coastline of northwest lower Michigan, including Grand Traverse Bay and Beaver Island. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. &&