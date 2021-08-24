EAST JORDAN — Tom Reid made the Dream Team in baseball last season.
The senior hopes follow that up by throwing East Jordan back into the playoff mix.
The Red Devils started fast last season, jumping out to a 3-1 record before falling in three straight to end the season. East Jordan suffered a close 24-20 setback to Gwinn in the playoffs, with the program’s first postseason win since 1999 within reach.
Reid thinks the team can get back to the postseason this time around and chase the team’s first playoff win in over two decades.
“We’re definitely going to compete,” Reid said. “I think we should make playoffs. for sure.”
The Red Devils currently suit up 18 players on varsity, 12 of those seniors.
“We have a pretty good group of guys; we just lack depth on the roster,” Reid said. “But we have some people joining us and some linemen, so we should be good.”
Reid takes control of the offense at quarterback after serving as the team’s backup signal-caller last season. The adjustment from pitching in baseball to throwing to moving targets on the football field is one Reid embraces.
“It takes a little bit,” Reid said. “You have to get used to it a little bit, but once you get used to it, it’s pretty smooth. We’ve got good backs, good receivers and a lot of speed.”
East Jordan sixth-year head coach Greg Kitson said the team aims to take advantage of Reid’s arm and numerous fast players who can reliably catch the ball.
“He knows when he can put some zip on it and when not to,” Kitson said of Reid. “We’re hoping to take advantage of that because Hayden Peck has shown really great things in camp. Ethan (Antaya) is a basketball player; he can go up and get it. And Carter (Sherman) and Granger (Kitson) they’ve showed the ability to to bring it in and get some yards after the catch. So if we can protect and get the ball out quick, good things can happen.”
A lot of Devils opponents canceled JV games, so Kitson may called up younger players for varsity depth in weeks where the JV team lacks an opponent.
“We’re pretty fast, pretty skilled at that receiver, running back, quarterback areas,” Kitson said. “It’s going to come down to our line a lot. We have a pretty tough schedule, so we have our work cut out for us. I’m pretty excited about what we can be. But it’s really going to come down to our offensive line.”
All-Northern Michigan Football Conference senior Zander Johnecheck holds down middle linebacker spot to lead the defense, as well as starting at fullback on offense. Both starting corners return in Peck and Sherman, along with Kitson at safety.
Lee Nemecek (6-2, 235) and Ryerson Whitaker (5-10, 240) give the Devils some size up front, and Ben Reid started on the line last year as a sophomore. Junior Wyatt Gotts also figures into the line mix.
East Jordan opens the season at home with Johannesburg-Lewiston, beginning the season with two home contests and closing with three at Boswell Stadium, sandwiched around three road trips in an eight-game schedule that has an open spot in Week Seven.