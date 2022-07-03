TRAVERSE CITY — Add another round of all-star festivities to the summer docket.
Details are still being finalized, but the Record-Eagle is set to sponsor its first All-Star Basketball Summer Classic at Traverse City St. Francis High School after a third successful year of both the baseball and softball all-star games last week. The competition — which includes a boys game, girls game, three-point contests and dunk contest — is slated for Wednesday, July 20.
St. Francis boys basketball head coach Sean Finnegan, who ran an all-star game of his own for several years not too long ago, has agreed to coach one of the boys squads. He’s excited about the opportunity to celebrate the recently graduated seniors and give them a chance to take to a basketball court and represent their high school one final time.
“Some of them are fortunate to get the opportunity to play basketball or another sport at the next level. We look forward to following them and watching their success down the road,” Finnegan said. “But it’s always fun to have the one last hurrah in the high school setting and be recognized as one of the best. I’m excited about it.”
The all-star game allows for the spotlight to be shined on the student-athletes in northern Michigan who don’t always get the recognition they deserve from others around the state, Finnegan said.
“We’re always fighting for the kids we have in our backyard,” said Finnegan, who is part of the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan. “We’re always arguing for that acknowledgment and credibility for the kids that are up here. It’s nice to put them on a pedestal and give the community a good game to watch.”
Only recently graduated seniors are eligible to participate in the all-star competition due to regulations from the Michigan High School Association on such events. On the girls’ side, early commits for the game are St. Francis’ Colleen Hegewald, Traverse City West’s Sara Schermerhorn, Bellaire’s Charlie Boyce, Gaylord St. Mary’s Bailey Murrell as well as Glen Lake’s Grace Bradford and Jessica Robbins.
“It’s pretty cool,” Robbins said. “It’s great that we get that recognition.”
Robbins said she is thrilled just to have the opportunity to play with her fellow Glen Lake Laker and state semifinalist in Bradford, who was honored as a First-Team All-State selection and as the Record-Eagle’s girls basketball Player of the Year.
“It’s just kind of like the last of the lasts,” she said.
Robbins is also looking forward to playing with those she once competed against, mentioning Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s Zoe Korson who previously played with her at Glen Lake.
“It’ll be cool if I get to play with her again,” Robbins said.
Robbins, the 2022 Record-Eagle’s girls basketball Defensive Player of the Year, is also hoping for a more competitive game than most all-star contests, which often sacrifice defense for high-scoring offensive showcases.
“I want to play some ball, you know?” Robbins said, who led the Lakers in blocks with 27 in 19 games and also averaged 4.3 steals per game.
On the boys’ side, those already committed to playing in the game include St. Francis’ Adam Gerberding, Traverse City Central’s Carson Bourdo, Traverse City Christian’s Brock Broderick, Benzie Central’s Quinn Zickert and Nate Childers, Buckley’s Kyle Kaczanowski, Kingsley’s Evan Douglass, Lake City’s Gavin Bisballe, McBain Northern Michigan Christian’s Trevin Winkle, Cadillac’s Cole Jenema, Petoskey’s Cole Jenema, Ellsworth’s Brayden Steenwyk along with Grayling’s Caleb Caul and Dylan Cragg.
“It feels good to get together with the great players across the region that the Record-Eagle covers,” Cragg said. “I know it’s going to be a fun experience, and I know mostly everyone from around this region. Hopefully, we can get a big crowd.”
Cragg and Caul get to play on the same court one more time before they head to college where they will play against each other for their respective schools. Cragg is headed to Alma while Caul is going to Kalamazoo — both of which are in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
“Playing with him is always fun,” Cragg said. “We’re both competitive, and we’ve always played together since we were little.”
The rosters for the two boys teams have yet to be finalized, so it remains to be seen if Cragg and Caul will be on the same side. But spectators are guaranteed to get at least one battle between the Viking duo when they both compete in the slam dunk contest.
Cragg said a hefty amount of bragging rights will be on the line if one of them happens to win the competition.
“I’m definitely thinking about certain dunks I’m going to do, but I’m going to save them for the contest for everyone to see,” Cragg said. “Caleb and I play basketball together a lot, so we both know what we have up our sleeves.”
Cragg said he and the others involved are just happy to have “this amazing opportunity.”
“It’s just one more chance to step on the court before we move on with whatever our lives are down the road,” he said.
Follow the Record-Eagle as more information about the event will be released in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.