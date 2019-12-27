DREAM TEAM
Anci Dy, Traverse City West, Jr. (Player of the Year) — Won her Division 1 regional by 16 strokes, placed second in the state finals and named to the eight-player 2019 Super Team. Shot rounds of 76 and 73 at the finals to end up 3 shots behind eventual Miss Golf winner Allison Cui of Okemos. Shot three consecutive sub-70 rounds at Alpena, Charlevoix and Harbor Springs, including a 65 at the Charlevoix Invitational. Highest score of the season was a 76.
Ashley Lamb, Petoskey, Sr. — First-team all-stater in Division 2, Lamb beat Central's Emlin Munch by three shots to claim the regional title, and followed that up with a ninth-place finish in the state finals.
Emlin Munch, Traverse City Central, Sr. — Division 2 regional runner-up bounced back with a 77-76 state finals performance to finish third and earn first-team all-state honors. Shot 81 at regionals, good enough for second behind Lamb.
Grace Maitland, Traverse City Central, So. — Took fourth at Division 2 regionals with an 85, and carded a two-day total of 188 at the state finals. First-team all-Big North Conference with an average of 90.8 in league events.
Marina Ascione, TC St. Francis, Sr. — Senior team captain averaged 97.68 for her 18-hole events. Her two-day total in the state finals was 185, good for a tie for 14th place in Division 4, earning honorable mention all-state. She placed fourth at regionals with a 93, leading the Gladiators to a state finals appearance as a team as TCSF took second in the region.
Ava Warren, Traverse City West, Jr. — Averaged 88.8 shots in Big North play to earn first-team all-conference, including an 84 at Cheboygan. Placed eighth at regionals with a 93. Didn't shoot over 100 all season, hitting the century mark three times, but not exceeding it. Shot a season-low 80 at Harbor Springs.
SECOND TEAM
Brynn Werner, Petoskey, Sr. — Took fifth in Division 2 regionals with an 88 as the Northmen won the team title. Averaged 92.93 in Big North play to take home second-team all-league honors. She shot 87s at TC West and Alpena. Shot 189 in the state finals.
Maeli Coveyou, Petoskey, Jr. — Placed sixth in regionals and earned first-team all-BNC status with an average of 87.6 in conference action. She carded a 79 at Alpena and 86s at TC Central and the league finals. Shot 187 at states.
Lauren Smith, East Jordan, Sr. — The Red Devils leader shot 96 at Division 4 regionals to place seventh overall and second among individual qualifiers to earn a spot in the state finals. She shot rounds of 96 and 101 at the finals for a two-day total of 197.
Lily Sandstedt, Manistee, Sr. — The Chippewas senior paced Manistee to a third-place team finish in regionals and a Division 4 state finals berth. She shot an even 100 as the Chips had all four scores at 112 or less to finish only two strokes behind St. Francis.
Maria Rosingana, Traverse City Central, Sr. — Drew second-team all-Big North honors with a 99.8 average. She shot 95 at Central's own BNC event and followed that up with another 95 in the league finals. She placed 10th at regionals with a 96 and shot 203 at the state finals.
Audrey Burt, Traverse City West, Sr. — Second-team all-Big North selection tied her best league round of 96 in the finals, and averaged 99.6 shots per round. Shot season-best 94s at Midland Dow and Grayling.
HONORABLE MENTION
Madilyn Drabik, Cadillac, Jr.; Molly Anderson, Cadillac, Jr.; Sierra Batcha, Traverse City Central, Jr.; Amelia Jaworski, Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.; Reylin Sladics, Charlevoix, Jr.; Kate Klinger, Charlevoix, Jr.; McKenzie McManus, TC St. Francis, Fr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.