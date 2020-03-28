2019-20 Record-Eagle boys basketball Dream Team
DREAM TEAM
Reece Hazelton, Glen Lake, F, Sr. (Player of the Year) — Averaged 18.4 points a game, if you only count the first three quarters. Often didn’t play much in the fourth, and his total ppg came out to 20.2. The 6-foot-7 Ferris State signee also added 7.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals, leading the 19-2 Lakers in each category. Shot 59.4% from the field and 77% from the line. Scored 1,246 career points.
Jayden Alfred, Mancelona, G, Jr. — Do-it-all 6-foot-3 junior averaged 21.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 steals per game is one of northern Michigan’s most complete players. All-Ski Valley Conference selection was honorable mention all-state last year as a sophomore. Exciting dunker to watch, and played through injuries. Team went 15-6.
Jack Stefanski, Frankfort, G, Jr. — Moves up from the Third Team to Dream Team as a junior. Led a 17-5 Panthers team with 19 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4 assists per game, shooting 70% at the line and 47% on field goals. Started as a sophomore last year on a team that made it to the Division 4 state finals.
Evan Solomon, Charlevoix, G, So. — Started every Charlevoix game since start of his freshman season, and the point guard broke out as a star in his sophomore campaign. Averaged 18.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and knocked down 42% of his 3-pointers. Led the Rayders (18-3) to 10 straight wins to end the season, including an overtime victory against TC St. Francis.
Chase Ingersoll, Forest Area, G, Sr. — Piled up big numbers throughout the season, leading all northwest Lower Michigan players with an average of 26.4 points per game. Fearless when going to the hoop, and not reluctant to take a 3-pointer from anywhere in the gym. Shot 46% from the field, adding in 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 steals per contest. Broke 1,000 career points early in the season and set school career scoring record.
Travis Schuba, TC Central, coach — The Trojans won 16 straight games to close out the season after a slow 3-3 start. Schuba had to incorporate a new guard in senior transfer Peyton Smith, and manage a team deep in talented players to match up with the opposition each night.
SECOND TEAM
Pete Calcaterra, Boyne City, G/F, Sr. — One of northern Michigan’s top dunkers, Calcaterra threw down double-digit times this season. Led the Ramblers to a 16-6 record, and Boyne was set to host the district final when tournaments were shut down. Averaged 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
Andy Soma, TC West, G, Sr. — One of the area’s dominant scorers when healthy, he missed seven games with a broken foot. Averaged 16.7 points. IN Big North Conference play, he put 21.3 points a night, scoring 34 against TC Central. First-team all-BNC pick would have been a contender for league MVP if he hadn’t been hurt. Shot 51% from the field, 37% from 3 and 90% at the line in Big North play.
Peyton Smith, TC Central, G, Sr. — The numbers don’t tell the true story for Smith, who still earned first-team all-Big North with averages of 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.3 steals and a 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio. Came up big in big game and important situations as the Trojans won 16 straight and won a share of the BNC title.
Jackson Raymond, East Jordan, G/F, Sr. — Put East Jordan on his shoulders and put up 18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Shot 47.2% from the field and 37.2 from 3-point range as one of the area’s most consistent and clutch scorers. Had two game-winning jumpers and two 3-pointers at the buzzer that sent games to OT.
Tipp Baker, Cadillac, G, Sr. — Played bigger than his stats indicate and led the Vikings to a share of the Big North Conference crown, drawing BNC Most Valuable Player honors in the process. Averaged 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per contest.
THIRD TEAM
Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis, PG, Fr. — A big reason why the Gladiators were still going when things halted was Nausadis. TCSF graduated 4 of 5 starters from last year, and weren’t expected to do all that much. Instead, TCSF went 18-3. Averaged 11.5 points, 2.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, shot 34% from 3 and didn’t look like a freshman point guard. All-Lake Michigan Conference as a freshman.
Henry Goldkuhle, TC Central, G/F, Sr. — First-team all-Big North Conference forward and league MVP runner-up in a close race with Cadillac’s Tipp Baker, Goldkuhle signed with Calvin University. Averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals a game.
Gavin Miller, Leland, F, Jr. — One of the area’s big scorers, Miller averaged 18.9 points a game and has already hit 1,000 career points as a junior. Also chipped in 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals a game for the 13-win Comets, who were slated to play Lake Leelanau St. Mary for a district title when things shut down. Excellent catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter as well as attacking the rim.
Preston Ball, Elk Rapids, G/F, Sr. — Repeat selection to the All-Region team led the Elks with 14.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Also the team’s second-leading rebounder behind Josh Lavely at 4.6 a contest. Shot 49.3% on two-point field goals for the season and 75.6% at the stripe.
Gabe Whitmore, Petoskey, G, Sr. — The fifth first-team all-Big North Conference pick to grace the top three All-Region teams. Whitmore averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game to lead Petoskey to a 13-7 record and third-place BNC finish, one game behind co-champs Cadillac and TC Central.
FOURTH TEAM
Ethan Tornga, Ellsworth, F/C, Sr. — Class Salutatorian put up 20.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.3 blocks a game. Averaged 4.5 offensive boards per game and shot 58.6% from the field to lead the Lancers to a 20-2 record and a spot in the district championship.
Jacob Mueller, Charlevoix, F/C, Jr. — The 6-foot-5 post player helped the Rayders to an 18-3 record and district finals berth, ending TC St. Francis’ Lake Michigan Conference winning streak at 48 games. Averaged 14.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks a game, shooting 56% on field goals and 79% from the line. Three-year varsity player added an outside shot to diversity his game this season.
Taylor Bennett, Onekama, F, Sr. — Two-time first-team all-Northwest Conference selection is a repeat All-Region pick. The athletic forward averaged 19.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals a game for the Northwest Conference’s third-place Portagers.
Brady Hunter, Gaylord St. Mary, G, Sr. — All-state football and baseball player led the Snowbirds to their first basketball Ski Valley Championship in 18 years and playing for their first district crown since 2009. Averaged 17.1 points, 5.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 steals.
Kyle Mikolajczak, Manistee Catholic, F, Sr. — Sabers big man makes his second All-Region appearance after averaging 18.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 2.0 steals and 1.2 assists per game. Shot 58% from the field on the season.
FIFTH TEAM
Parker Neu, TC West, F, Sr. — Second-team all-Big North Conference pick averaged 10.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in BNC games. Scoring numbers went up to 14.2 points a game when Soma was injured, including a season-high 27 points against Gaylord to end the league slate.
JJ Popp, Leland, G, Jr. — Three-year starter and team captain sees the floor well. Already Leland’s all-time assist leader. Averaged 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.2 steals a game. Excellent passer and defender.
Jacob Haun, Manton, G/F, Sr. — Manton’s energetic leader averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Shot 48% from the field and 67% at the line. Also one of the better players in the area at drawing charges.
Brendan Chouinard, TC St. Francis, F, Sr. — All-Lake Michigan Conference pick knocked down 37.1% of his 3-pointers this season, averaging a team-high 11.8 points a game to go with 3.6 boards. Led team with 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Shawn Bramer, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, G/F, Fr. — Freshman brought an extra dimension to the Eagles’ high-powered offense. Averaged 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and shot 48% from the field and 42% from 3-point range.
SIXTH TEAM
Anthony Beccaria, Brethren, Jr. — The Bobcats big man averaged 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks a game while shooting 53% from the field. At 6-8, 360 pounds, faced a double or triple team in almost every game. Major factor in the team’s first conference title since 2006, 18-6 record and district finals berth.
Dylan Cragg, Grayling, F/C, So. — All-Lake Michigan Conference pick averaged 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds a game, leading the team in blocks at 6-foot-3. Team captain already as a sophomore.
Brock Broderick, TC Christian, G, So. — The Sabres’ leading scorer at 19.1 points per game hit double figures in every game with a season high of 31. Led team in assists (2.9 per game), steals (1.5) and added 4.5 boards per contest. Hit 42% from 3-point and 83% at the line, typically guarding the opposition’s best player.
Luke Hammon, Frankfort, G/F, Sr. — Took on a bigger role this season, responding with 13 points and 6.5 rebounds a game for the 17-5 Panthers. Shot 56% from the field and has a 3.9 grade-point average.
Tyler Gellis, Boyne Falls, Jr. — Loggers captain averaged 19.1 points (including 20.1 in Northern Lakes Conference games), knocking down 41 3-pointers this season. Also grabbed 4.3 rebounds per game as Boyne Falls won 11 games and got head coach Frank Hamilla past the 400-win milestone.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cooper Stevenson, East Jordan, Sr.; J.J. Bradford, Glen Lake, Sr.; Max Vondra, Boyne City, F/C, Sr.; Lucas Mikesell, Suttons Bay, Sr.; Johnny Stosio, Forest Area, Sr.; Tyler Francisco, Buckley, Sr.; Kyle Kaczanowski, Buckley, So.; Finn Hogan, Glen Lake, Jr.; Quinn Zickert, Benzie Central, So.; Aidan Brehm, Boyne City, Jr.; Jakob Steinhoff, Boyne City, Sr.; Dylan Barnowski, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Fr.; Ben Kroll, Glen Lake, Sr.; Alex Pudvan, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr.; Logan Wienclaw, Mesick, So.; Corey Deer, Gaylord, Jr.; Cole Jenema, Cadillac, So.; Garrett Reilly, Grayling, Sr.; Mateo Barnett, Manistee Catholic, Sr.; Elijah Mleko, TC Christian, Jr; Nathan Blasko, Kalkaska, Sr.; Ben Fitch, Kalkaska, Sr.; Beau LaTulip, Kingsley, Jr.; Tyler Inthisone, Kingsley, Sr.; Wade Sedlar, Onekama, Sr.; Nate Childers, Benzie Central, So.; Blake Miller, Frankfort, So.; Jade Spurgeon, Petoskey, Sr.; Carson Briggs, TC Central, Jr.; Logan Wilde, Cadillac, Sr; Levi Klotz, Cadillac, Sr.; Brayden Steenwyk, Ellsworth, So.; Jaeger Griswold, Ellsworth, Jr.; Sheldon Huff, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.; Isaac Alexander, GT Academy, Jr.; Zach Dix, GT Academy, Sr.; Johnny Ancel, Mancelona, Sr.; Mason Travis, Elk Rapids, Sr.; Nathaniel Eberly-Rodriguez, Petoskey, Sr.; Luke Stuck, Charlevoix, Sr.; Isaac Raden, Manton, Sr.; Kaleb Moore, Manton, Jr.; Patrick O’Connor, TC West, Jr.
