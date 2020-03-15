BOYS DREAM TEAM
Aiden Lewandowski, So., TC West (Boys Skier of the Year) — First-team all-state honors in both giant slalom and slalom with top-5 finishes in both disciplines (second in slalom, fifth in giant slalom).
Jimmy Flom, Petoskey — Won Division 2 slalom state title and earned second-team all-state nod in giant slalom. Led Petoskey back to the state championship after a second-place finish to Great North Alpine in 2019.
Tripp Thomas, Petoskey — First-team all-state in giant slalom with fourth place finish in slalom.
Anders McCarthy, Petoskey — Missed first-team all-state by one spot with a sixth-place finish in giant slalom en route to the Northmen’s team state title.
Luke Wiersema, TC West — Placed sixth in slalom to earn second-team all-state honors in slalom. Placed 19th in giant slalom.
Gus Dutmers, TC Central — Second-team all-state nod in giant slalom with a 10th-place finish in giant slalom.
Cooper Kerkhof, Great North Alpine — First-team all-state honors in both slalom and giant slalom. Led GNA to third-place finish in state.
Andrew Bliss, Great North Alpine — Second-team all-state in both slalom and giant slalom.
Andrew Pershinske, Glen Lake — Took 10th at state in slalom for D2 all-state honors.
Conner Abraham, Gaylord — First-team all-state in slalom as a sophomore. Big North all-conference selection.
SECOND TEAM
Will Goelz, Petoskey — Division 2 all-state honorable mention as a sophomore. Big North all-conference honors.
Nolan Walkerdine, Petoskey — Division 2 all-state honorable mention. Big North all-conference honors.
Michael Booher, TC Central — All-State honorable mention after a 12th place finish in slalom.
Andy Hill, TC West — BNC all-conference honors as a sophomore. Placed 25th in state in giant slalom.
Remy Schulz, TC West — Big North all-conference, state qualifier.
Ben Lober, TC West — BNC all-conference. Division 1 all-state honorable mention. Placed 12th in state in giant slalom.
Sully Husband, Great North Alpine — Took sixth in both disciplines in Lake Michigan Conference. State qualifier.
Andrew Bliss, Great North Alpine — Placed ninth in state in both slalom and giant slalom. Earned LMC all-conference nod.
Quincy Thayer, Benzie Central — Took 16th in state in giant slalom as the Huskies’ lone qualifier.
Jake Snyder, Charlevoix — Took ninth in Lake Michigan Conference in slalom, 11th in GS. Placed 19th in slalom at state.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ayden Ferris, Great North Alpine; Kylar Thomas, Onekama; Shane Pilate, Great North Alpine; Eric Elliott, TC West; Ben Meyer, Cadillac; Gabe Rothman, Petoskey.
GIRLS DREAM TEAM
Reagan Olli, Sr., Gaylord (Girls Skier of the Year) — Olli became one of nine athletes in MHSAA history to repeat ski state titles with her second in slalom. Later in the day she took second place in giant slalom for a pair of all-state nods.
Liesl Stellin, Great North Alpine — Took fifth place in giant slalom for first-team all-state honors. Qualified for state in slalom and took 12th.
Elle Craven, TC Central — Led Central’s third-place finish at state in giant slalom. Placed sixth in state in giant slalom and seventh in slalom. Earned second-team all-state honors in both disciplines.
Elizabeth Saunders, TC Central — Finished state runner-up nod in slalom at Division 1 states for all-state honors.
Emma Ranger, TC Central — Tied for 12th in giant slalom with all-state honorable mention nod.
Ava Warren, TC West — Individual state qualifier in both slalom and giant slalom. Second-team all-state honors in giant slalom. Placed second in regionals in GS. Won Peppi Teichner Town Slalom.
Kate Klinger, Charlevoix — Second-team all-state honors in slalom with an eighth-place finish. Finished second in LMC in slalom and fourth in giant slalom.
Cassidy Whitener, Petoskey — Led Petoskey to a third-place finish as a team with an eighth-place finish in slalom, earning second-team all-state honors.
Lauren Rothman, Petoskey — Medaled at state in the Northmen’s third-place state finish in giant slalom with a seventh-place finish in slalom, earning D2 all-state honors.
Emilee Houk, Cadillac — Just missed D2 all-state honors with an 11th-place finish in slalom. Named girl’s all-state honorable mention.
SECOND TEAM
Sarah Beattie, TC Central — Part of Central’s state qualifying team. Took 17th in giant slalom.
Lily Kuberski, TC Central — Part of Central’s state qualifying team. Took 11th in slalom at regionals. BNC all-conference.
Maddy Cox, TC Central — Part of Central’s state qualifying team. BNC All-Conference. Took second in Peppi Town Slalom.
Nathalie Wiersema, TC West — All-Conference for Big North Conference.
Ellen Roggenbeck, Great North Alpine — Top-10 in LMC in both slalom and giant slalom.
Marina Ascione, Great North Alpine — Finished sixth in slalom and eighth in giant slalom in LMC. State qualifier in both slalom and giant slalom.
Georgette Sake, Cadillac — State qualifier and BNC all-conference honors in her freshman year.
Ellie Wagner, Grayling — Placed 10th in the LMC for slalom and 12th in GS.
Taylor Stockwell, Boyne City — Finished 13th in LMC in giant slalom.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jillian Sodini, Grayling; Maddy Craven, TC Central; Cece Cvitcovich, Grayling; Libbey Lloyd, Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.