TRAVERSE CITY — It was a historic year of volleyball for both Traverse City Christian and Emma Mirabelli.
So it’s no shock the Sabres’ senior is this year’s Record-Eagle Player of the Year.
To Mirabelli, though, it was. She needed a second look at a text message notifying her of the award.
“It’s such a huge honor to be recognized as that,” Mirabelli said.
Also taking home honors are Cadillac’s Renee Brines, who was named the Record-Eagle’s Offensive Player of the Year, and Charlevoix’s Patria Muriel, who earned the nod for the Defensive Player of the Year. In a new honor, Leland sophomore Fiona Moord earned the Rookie of the Year award.
Traverse City Christian’s Katelynn Shaffran is also the Record-Eagle Coach of the Year.
Volleyball season isn’t over for Brines and Mirabelli, who both play club for FarOut in Grand Rapids.
Mirabelli, a three-time Dream Team selection, racked up 922 kills in her senior year, the eighth most for a season in Michigan. It earned her First Team Division 4 All-State honors from the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association and an All-Region Dream Team pick from MIVCA as well. Within that time, she broke the state record for the most kills for a 4-set match at 44.
She leads the Traverse City area in kills by nearly 400. Dream Team teammate Grace Lentz from Charlevoix has the next closest at 532. Opposing coaches commended Mirabelli’s ability to read defenses and pin the ball in the corners of the court.
The Sabres, who ended the year ranked No. 5, made it to the Division 4 quarterfinals for the first time since 2008. They lost to Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart in straight sets.
“I’ve loved every season. It just keeps getting better and better every year,” Mirabelli said. “It doesn’t get much better, experience-wise, with just the girls and having a great dynamic with your team along with showing out and doing well.”
The senior, who is looking to play collegiate volleyball, is known for her power at the net, but she was dangerous both out of the back row and at the service line this season as well. She tallied 98 aces, 48 blocks, 45 assists and 299 digs.
Mirabelli ends her four-year varsity high school career as one of 25 Michigan women to record 2,000 kills in a career for the rally-scoring era — landing the kill to eclipse the mark during a tournament in Leland. The only other player on that list from the five-county TC area is Leland Comet alumnus Alisha Glass.
Asked what she’s going to take away from her high school volleyball career, Mirabelli said she learned to embrace every teammate she has.
“Even if you don’t know the girl so well, you can make them into your best friend, and you can have a great time with them,” she said. “Just to enjoy every moment and experience that you have with your team and coaches. On and off the court.”
DREAM TEAM
Player of the Year — Emma Mirabelli, OH, TC Christian, Sr. Offensive Player of the Year — Renee Brines, S, Cadillac, Sr.
Sixth in Michigan for Miss Volleyball is quite an honor.
But boy, wait ‘til you hear American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American Honorable Mention.
The Northwood Volleyball commit was a force for the Vikings this year. In 2021, she eclipsed the Cadillac school record for assists in a career with 4,295 after 953 this season. In the Vikings’ 6-2 offense she also scored on 425 kills — the sixth most in the region. The season earned her a MIVCA First Team All-State selection in Division 2 and a spot on the AVCA All-Region list (which includes players from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia).
Brines leaves Cadillac with the ninth-most assists recorded over a career in Michigan’s rally-scoring era. She also holds school records for aces in a career (324) and aces in a season (119).
Defensive Player of the Year — Patria Muriel, Libero, Charlevoix, Sr.
Muriel was known as “Freaky Fast P” on her team and you’re about to see why.
The second-year varsity transfer from Mater Lakes Academy in Hialeah, Florida recorded 672 digs as the Rayders’ libero (36 against Boyne City) — which is 110 more than the next girl from the area. Added 565 serve receptions on top of that. She held TC Christian’s Mirabelli to single-digit kills despite a two-set loss.
Muriel was also a great server with 73 aces and created offense from the back row with 70 kills. Combined with her defense, she earned a MIVCA All-State selection in Division 3.
Charlevoix coach Audra Randall said Muriel was the Rayders’ catalyst in the team getting the team pumped up for matches while making players around her better. Muriel and Grace Lentz, both seniors, led No. 10-ranked Charlevoix to back-to-back regional trips.
Rookie of the Year — Fiona Moord, MB, Leland, So.
This new distinction is given to a freshman or first-year varsity sophomore.
Moord earned MIVCA Division 4 All-State Honorable Mention honors as a sophomore among a young Leland Comets team. The 6-foot-1 sophomore had 168 kills hitting .272.
Julianna Brower, S, TC Christian, Sr.
Set up many Mirabelli kills, with 1,230 assists this year (75th most in state history), and the most in the Record-Eagle’s coverage area. Also was a great server with 132 aces (56th most in state history), leading the TC area in that statistic as well. Offensively she added 88 kills and defensively she dug out 175.
Ally Jo McKenna, Libero, TC West, Sr.
Led the Titans in digs this season with 563. Served up 49 aces and assisted on 49 points. First Team All-Conference. MIVCA All-Region Dream Team.
Sarah Schermerhorn, S, TC West, Sr.
Assisted on 957 points and led a very efficient Traverse City West offense. Also scored with 48 kills, 44 aces and dug out 235. First Team All-Conference. MIVCA All-Region Dream Team.
Becky Lane, OH, TC West, Sr.
Led the Titans’ offense with 396 kills, 67 aces and 239 digs. First Team All-Conference. MIVCA All-Region Dream Team.
Kailey Parks, OH, TC Central, Sr.
Led the Traverse City Central offense with 412 kills and 336 digs. Ninety-six percent of her serves were in. First Team All-Conference. MIVCA All-Region Dream Team.
Natalie Bourdo, Libero, TC Central, So.
Second-year varsity libero picked up her 1,000th dig during the district semifinals against Traverse City West after a season where she had 543. Had 78 assists, 26 aces and a 97 percent serve as well. Second Team All-Conference. MIVCA All-Region.
Carissa Musta, MH, Cadillac, So.
A key cog of the Vikings’ defense. Six-foot-three middle was known for her blocking, leading the area with 155 swats. Had 276 kills with .300 efficiency. MIVCA Division 2 All-State Honorable Mention. MIVCA All-Region Dream Team. Second Team All-Conference.
Julia Jezek, Libero, Cadillac, Sr.
Dependable server with 30 aces with 97 percent in and 353 serving points. Defended off 490 digs (3.5 per set). Also had 210 assists in the Vikings two-setter system. First Team All-Conference. MIVCA All-Region.
Faith Bailey, MB/OH, Petoskey, Sr.
Second Team All-BNC for second year in a row. 326 kills, 38 percent kill, 51 aces, 94 percent in, 235 digs. MIVCA All-Region Dream Team.
Angel Zoulek, OH, Kingsley, Sr.
Unanimous First Team All-Northwest Conference selection with 473 kills on a .274 hitting percentage. Also recorded 70 blocks. Led Kingsley to an NWC championship and 36-12-1 record. MIVCA All-Region.
Grace Lentz, MH/MB, Charlevoix, Sr.
Scored a lot for Charlevoix with 532 kills and 72 blocks this fall. Six-rotation player who accumulated 298 digs and 352 serve receptions and 31 aces. Shined when she had four of the Rayders’ final eight kills in the fifth set to win the district title. Third Team All-State in D3. Finishes career with third-most kills in school history.
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes, MH, McBain, Jr.
Led McBain to its finals appearance in Battle Creek. Finished with 316 kills, a 0.316 hitting percentage, 63 solo blocks and 174 digs. MIVCA Division 3 First Team All-State selection. MIVCA All-Region Dream Team.
Analiese Fredin, S, McBain, Jr.
Assisted 1,127 and was an accurate server, too with a 96 percent clip and 71 aces. Had 173 kills, 205 digs. All-Conference. MIVCA Division 3 Third Team All-State. MIVCA All-Region.
Megan Moffit, S, Manton, Sr.
Senior captain and fourth-year varsity player did it all for the Rangers. Led offense and was one of the top defenders. The setter hit all across the front with 366 kills (.210 efficient) with 72 aces, 316 assists, 375 digs and 18 blocks. Leaves Manton with over 1,000 career kills. MIVCA All-Region.
Leah Fleis, OH, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, So.
Might be the most powerful hitter in Leelanau County. In the Eagles’ second season having a volleyball team, Fleis had 363 kills (3.78 kills/set) on a .280 attack. Had multiple games with more than 20 kills. Also contributed with 64 blocks, 76 aces and a 92 percent serve-receive percentage.
Morgan Deming, MH, Boyne City, Jr.
Improved a lot from her sophomore to junior year, recording 308 kills (162 more than the year prior). Totaled 97.5 total blocks — 48 of which were solo. First Team All-Conference. MIVCA Division 2 All-State Honorable Mention. MIVCA All-Region.
Ryleigh Yocum, S, Elk Rapids, Jr.
Eclipsed 45 assists in a match three times (with games of 50, 51 and 64) to qualify for MHSAA records. Finished her season with 86 aces, 1,159 assists. First Team All-Conference. MIVCA All-Region.
Kynadi Dole, MH, Grayling, Sr.
Had 60 solo blocks, 350 kills, .330 attacking. Recorded 21 kills in two matches this season. First Team All-Conference. MIVCA All-Region. MIVCA Division 3 All-State Honorable Mention.
Laila Vang, OH, North Bay, Sr.
The senior played libero for North Bay the last two seasons but was moved to an outside hitter role this fall. Played in all but three sets (missed the Kingsley match due to an injury) and had 255 kills, 483 digs, 4 blocks. Served 83 percent in with 50 aces. First Team All-Conference.
Jayden Marlatt, OH, Johannesburg- Lewiston, So.
Back-to-back First Team All-Conference pick with 493 Kills, 84 aces, 410 digs, 91 percent serving. MIVCA All-Region. MIVCA All-State Honorable Mention in Division 3. Broke school record for kills in a season. Double-digit kills in nearly every match this season.
Lexi Luce, S, Leland, Jr.
The Division 4 Third Team All-State and First Team All-Conference selection had 545 assists and 162 digs in her junior campaign.
Mackenzie Bisballe, MH/S, Lake City, So.
Do-it-all sophomore for the Trojans. Had 331 kills in 88 sets with a hitting percentage of .340. As a setter, she had 194 assists and even contributed 93 blocks. Served 96 percent. MIVCA Division 3 All-State Honorable Mention. MIVCA All-Region.
Coach of the Year: Katelyn Shaffran, TC Christian
With a team of just nine players — one of which was an eighth-grader — Shaffran led the Sabres to a No. 5 ranking in D4 and the program’s second quarterfinal appearance in school history. Though they lost to Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy, the Sabres took the Irish to the limit in that match by tying the match at 20 points in each set. TC Christian finished the year with a 43-8-6 record.
SECOND TEAM
Avery Nance, Libero, TC St. Francis, Fr. — Runner-up for Rookie of the Year. Nance quickly became the Gladiators floor captain as a freshman. She served 90 percent in play with 61 aces. The setter racked up 828 assists (8.28 per set), also digging out 226.
Gwyneth Bramer, MB, TC St. Francis, Jr. — MIVCA All-Region. All-Conference. Efficient scorer with 181 kills on a .266 attack percentage. Also tallied 41 blocks, 41 digs, 9 aces.
Maggie Jarema, MB, TC St. Francis, Sr. — MIVCA All-Region. All-Conference. Tallied 73 blocks, 124 kills on .245 hitting.
Phoebe Humphrey, OH, TC Central, So. — MIVCA All-Region. All-Conference HM. Efficient scorer, landing 212 kills on a .320 hitting percentage. Also tallied 93 blocks.
Ava Wendel, OH, TC Christian, Jr. — MIVCA All-Region. 58 aces, 310 kills, 10 blocks, 59 assists and 332 digs.
Michaila Kinney, OH, Grand Traverse Academy, Sr. — Led the Mustangs in every category but assists. 280 kills, 110 aces, 352 digs, 21 blocks and 11 assists.
Sophie Wisniski, OH, Onekama, Sr. — MIVCA All-State HM in Division 4. MIVCA All-Region. All-Conference.
Cailey Masserang, MH, Cadillac, Sr. — MIVCA All-Region. All-Conference. 242 kills with .280 efficiency. 72 blocks.
Jacey Somers, MB, Bellaire, Jr. — All-Conference. 201 kills, 73 blocks, 396 digs, 91% serve.
Violett Porter, MH, Kalkaska, Sr. — All-Conference. Served 89.3% in, 161 kills, .253 attack, 1.62 passing, 56% dig, 15 blocks.
Kaitlyn Wodak, MB, Petoskey, Sr. — MIVCA All-Region. All-Conference. 288 kills with a 37% kill percentage.
Lia Iconangelli, Libero, Petoskey, Sr. — MIVCA All-Region. All-Conference HM. 665 serve receptions at 90%, 530 digs, 50 aces, 90% serving.
Lexi Sattler, Libero, Kingsley, Sr. — All-Conference. 466 digs, 60 aces, 92.4% server.
Ava Tarsi, S, Boyne City, So. — MIVCA All-Region. All-Conference. 726 assists, 215 digs, 88 kills, 58 aces, 95% serve.
Grace Dawson, OH, Boyne City, Sr. — MIVCA All-Region. All-Conference HM. 247 kills, 345 digs, 43 aces, 87% serve.
Makenzie Castle, Libero, Grayling, Sr. — All-Conference. 53 aces, 81% in, 350 digs, 45 assists.
Grace Bradford, OH, Glen Lake, Sr. — All-Conference. Four-year starter and six-rotation player. Served 86% with 30 aces, 321 kills on a .195 attack.
Grace Baragrey, MH, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr. — MIVCA All-Region. All-Conference. 358 kills, 62 blocks, 45 digs, 11 aces, 93% serve. Broke school record for blocks in a season.
Autumn Vermilya, S, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr. — MIVCA All-Region. All-Conference. 1,207 assists, 289 digs, 51 aces, 96% serve.
Kylie Skrocki, OH/S, East Jordan, Sr. — All-Conference. 151 kills, 385 assists, 35 blocks, 202 digs, 56 aces.
Kaylyn Johnson, S, Manistee Catholic Central, Jr. — All-Conference. 87 aces, 42 kills, 82 assists, 26 blocks, 27 digs.
Emma Schierbeek, OH, McBain, Sr. — All-Conference. 372 kills, 41 assists, 268 digs, 47 aces.
Kelsey Quiggin, OH, Mesick, Jr. — All-Conference. 230 kills, .287 attack, 245 digs, 92% serve-receive.
Nevada Molby, MB, Elk Rapids, Sr. — MIVCA All-Region. All-Conference. 137 kills, .209 attack.
Grace Mischel, Libero, Elk Rapids, Sr. — MIVCA All-Region. All-Conference. 1,309 career digs on varsity.
Lexy Abraham, OH/S, Mesick, Sr. — All-Conference. 74 kills, 364 assists, 131 digs, 62 aces, 88% serve-receive.
Coach: Shawn Murphy, McBain — Murphy and the Ramblers won a regional championship for the third time his 12 years of coaching. Advanced to Battle Creek and lost to No. 2-ranked Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in three sets.
HONORABLE MENTION
Joslyn Seely, Cadillac, Jr.; Olivia Degroot, Petoskey, Sr.; Ava Bechler, Benzie Central, So.; Halle Richardson, Brethren, Sr.; Megan Bennett, McBain NMC, Sr.; Norah VanWingerden, Grand Traverse Academy, Jr.; Olivia Gerstenberger, Gaylord, Sr.; Alexis Kozlowski, Gaylord, Jr.; Chloe Bisballe, Lake City, Sr.; Elyse Heffner, TC Central, Fr.; Lauren Richmond, TC Central, Sr.; Makenna Ebling, TC West, Sr.; Leah Helsel, Manton, Jr.; Adrianna Sackett, Manton, Fr.; Keni Ciesielski, Boyne City, Sr.; Ava Schultz, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr.; Sophie Snyder, East Jordan, Jr.; Peyton Miller, Frankfort, So.; Alivia Eggleston, Central Lake, Jr.; Desjanea Perkins, Forest Area, So.; Anna Durfee, Forest Area, Sr.; Olive Ryder, Leland, So.; Alexis Cain, Central Lake, Sr.; Bella Cosier, Boyne City, Sr.; Mairin McCarthy, Onekama, Sr.; Kyrie Wildfong, Buckley, Sr.; Coral Bott, Kingsley, Sr.; Alexa Belongia, Mancelona, So.; Amelia Spires, Mancelona, Jr.; Emma Bevans, Manistee, Sr.; Allison Kelly, Manistee, Jr.