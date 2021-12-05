DREAM TEAM
Ainslee Hewitt, TC West, Jr. (Player of the Year) — Qualified as an individual for the Division 1 state finals, shooting an 87. Carded rounds of 87 and 91 at the finals to place 46th. Won the Big North Conference title as a junior.
Repeat Dream Team member averaged 83.3 shots per round this season and 81.8 in BNC play as the Titans made an effort to play longer courses to prepare for the postseason. West has produced the Dream Team captain the last six years.
Grace Slocum, TC St. Francis, Fr. — The Gladiators freshman phenom burst onto the high school scene with a 79.5 average, leading St. Francis to a third-place finish at regionals and a 12th-place finish at states. She placed eighth overall in the Division 4 state finals.
Grace Maitland, TC Central, Sr. — Repeat Dream Team selection posted an average of 88.46 this season. She shot 85 and 87 at the Division 1 state finals to lead the Trojans to an 11th-place finish. Shot 90 at regionals. She cut 0.46 strokes off her 2020 average and ended up fourth in the BNC.
Sydney Rademacher, TC Central, Jr. — Shot 97 at regionals, rounds of 91 and 88 at the Division 1 state finals and averaged 87.2 strokes per round this season. Averaged 84.2 shots in BNC play, getting under 90 in all but one round to finish second in the BNC standings with an 84.2 average.
McKenzie McManus, TC Central, Jr. — Third in the Big North with an 87.0 average, she shot under 90 in her last three BNC events, including an 80 at Alpena. Averaged 90.84 shots per round on the season, with a 97 at regionals, and 93 and 88 in the D-1 state finals.
Addi Balentine, TC Central, So. — Took 8.24 strokes per round off her scores from her freshman season, averaging 91.4 shots per rounds and 9.20 in BNC play to take fifth and earn first-team all-conference. Consistently between 91 and 95 in every BNC meet. Shot a team-best 86 at regionals and 98-93 in the D-1 state final.
Ava Krueger, TC West, Sr. — Two-time first-team all-Big North Conference player averaged 95.5 strokes per round (93.4 in league), shooting a season-best 88 at Interlochen. Tied with Pawlick for 6th in the Big North final standings.
SECOND TEAM
Aubrey Williams, Petoskey, Jr. — Shot under 100 in every Big North meet this season, including an 82 at the meet hosted by Petoskey and an 89 at Alpena. Shot 92 at regionals and rounds of 96 and 102 at the Division 2 state finals. Fifth in BNC standings with 92.0 average.
Evie Nowicki, TC Central, So. — Averaged 94.6 in BNC tournaments, just missing all-conference and settling for second-team honors. Averaged 96.26 per round for the season, taking 12.24 strokes off her 2020 average. Shot 93 at regionals and 99-98 in the D-1 state finals.
Marley Spence, Petoskey, So. — Averaged 93.0 in Big North Conference play, but missed two events to take her out of the running for all-conference. Shot 89 a Petoskey’s home meet, a 99 at regionals and 90 and 95 at the Division 2 state finals.
Sami Burks, East Jordan, Jr. — Shot a 94 at Division 4 regionals to earn the regional’s top individual qualifier spot for states. She shot rounds of 107 and 96 in the state finals to place 63rd.
Laura Pawlick, Petoskey, Sr. — Sixth-place finisher in the final BNC standings, she shot an 82 at Alpena and averaged 93.4 strokes in BNC play. She shot 100 at regionals and 99 and 98 at the Division 2 state finals.
Maya Wilson, TC West, So. — Shot a season-best 86 at the Alpena Big North Conference event and finished 10th in the BNC as a sophomore, earning second-team all-conference honors. Averaged 97.8 a round for the season and 98.8 in BNC play.
Kendall Waligorski, Manistee, So. — Sophomore qualified for states as an individual in Division 4, shooting 105 at the regional. At the finals, she shot rounds of 96 and 105 to place 58th.
HONORABLE MENTION
Emily Jozwiak, TC St. Francis, Jr.; Hattie Holmes, TC West, Sr.; Avery Meyer, Cadillac, So.; Onalee Wallis, Cadillac, So.; Grace Drabik, Cadillac, Fr.; Maria Elena Vazquez, Kalkaska, So.; Sara Danison, Manistee, Sr.; Jenna Gale, Leland, Jr.