TRAVERSE CITY — Colin Blackport pretty much has it all.
Literally.
The Traverse City West High School soccer star has all of the “alls.”
All-Conference. All-District. All-Region x2. All-State.
The dude is even an All-American.
So we might as well turn that “All-Region x2” into a “x3” as Blackport can now add Record-Eagle All-Region Boys Soccer Player of the Year to the mix — the second year in a row he has garnered the honor.
In his senior season, Blackport scored 26 goals and assisted on 18 others. He helped lead the Titans to an undefeated 10-0 season in the Big North Conference, capping off BNC titles in all four years. The Titans followed up back-to-back appearances in the state championship game — unfortunately both losses — with a third straight district crown before falling to Okemos in the regional semifinal.
“They’ve been the best four years of my life,” Blackport said. “Growing up, I never thought I’d be where I am right now.”
Blackport found himself in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday where he was one of just 43 high school soccer players selected for the 11th annual High School All-American boys soccer game. Blackport, who tallied the game-winning assist, said being part of that game is “one of the craziest” moments of his life.
His other accolades as a senior include First Team All-BNC, All-District and All-Region for the Michigan High School Athletic Association, All-State for the Michigan Interscholastic High School Soccer Coaches Association, and All-Region from the United Soccer Coaches Association made up of players from Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Minnesota and Kentucky for the second consecutive time. He also made the MIHSSCA Dream Team this season after doing the same last year.
“The only sport I’ve really played is soccer. All I do is soccer. This shows that the more you put into it, the more you get out of it,” Blackport said.
Blackport knows he wouldn’t be the soccer player he is without the help and support of his teammates and coaches.
“They’ve given me a bunch of memories I’ll never forget. They’re all great guys. I love them all,” he said. “I have to thank them for everything they’ve given me to help get me to where I’m at today.”
DREAM TEAM
Player of the Year — Colin Blackport, Traverse City West, Sr. Offensive Player of the Year — Kevin Hubbell, Benzie Central, Sr.
The senior forward caused a bit of a stir when he scored 16 goals in a single game, setting both Michigan and United States high school records for single goals in a game. Some loved it. Others, not so much. Either way, there is no denying the offensive talent and scoring prowess of Hubbell, who recorded 55 goals and eight assists as a senior. Hubbell scored at least three goals in eight straight games, falling one game short of another state and national record. The Benzie captain and four-year varsity starter was a Second Team All-State selection by the Michigan Interscholastic High School Soccer Coaches Association and First Team for All-Northwest Conference and All-District.
Defensive Player of the Year — Jack Spencer, Elk Rapids, Sr.
Jack Spencer, a.k.a “Where goals go to die.” The senior keeper for Elk Rapids had the phrase “Our goal is stopping yours” written on the back passenger-side window of his car. He converted on his goal many times in 2021 and over his illustrious high school career, racking up 49 career shutouts — just one shy of a four-way tie for most in Michigan high school history. Spencer blanked opponents 17 times in back-to-back seasons, including 11 straight in 2021, and had an 87 percent save percentage and a .52 goals-against average in those two years. He allowed just 22 goals in his high school career and capped it off with First Team, Dream Team and Defensive Player of the Year honors from the MIHSSCA.
Everest Noyes, Traverse City Central, Sr.
Noyes is among the best players in northern Michigan and the entire state. After the Trojans graduated 14 seniors from the 2020 squad, Noyes played all over the field in 2021 — sweeper, midfielder, striker — and scored team-highs in goals (25) and assists (seven). Noyes plays an inclusive style of soccer and makes his teammates better, which makes a coach’s job easier. He was First Team All-Big North Conference and All-District.
Henry Plumstead, Glen Lake, Sr.
The talented senior forward and Laker captain was a strong contender for Player of the Year, tallying 30 goals and seven assists. Plumstead was unstoppable at times and used his speed and strength to take over games. Plumstead garnered plenty of accolades, being named to the All-District, All-Region and All-Northwest Conference First Teams. He was also Third Team All-State.
Josh Hirschenberger, Traverse City West, Sr.
Hirschenberger was the 2 of the Titans’ 1-2 punch with Blackport. West’s success over the last two to three seasons has been buoyed by Hirschenberger, who scored 23 goals and assisted on 15 others in his final year as a Titan. His dedication and hard work earned him First Team All-Big North honors as well as All-Region and All-District recognition. Hirschenberger was named to the Second Team All-State.
Mason Travis, Elk Rapids, Sr.
Travis is the second of four Elks on the Dream Team, not surprising given the team’s run to the Final Four. The four-year varsity starter and senior captain had 23 goals and 17 assists as a striker. Travis is a strong finisher against the best competition, which is why he was a First Team All-State selection and All-Lake Michigan Conference. He led Elk Rapids in goals in all four years, finishing with 83 and four conference and district titles.
Spencer Ball, Elk Rapids, Jr.
Ball looks like an early favorite for the 2022 Player of the Year award. As a junior, the striker and midfielder matched his goals and assists with 18 apiece. Ball’s versatility on the field is what makes him so valuable and dynamic — as does his speed, athleticism, ball-handling skills and grit. The standout player earned heaps of honors, including a First Team All-State nod and All-Lake Michigan Conference.
Seth LaPointe, Traverse City Christian, Sr.
Of his 23 goals, one of the most important and most impressive was a header against Boyne City with just 37 seconds left to give the Sabers a 2-1 victory in the first round of the district tournament. LaPointe, a forward, also had nine assists as he helped TC Christian to one of its most successful seasons in recent history. His stellar play earned him All-District and All-Region honors as well as an All-State Honorable Mention.
Henry Reineck, Traverse City St Francis, Jr.
As part of the co-op team for Traverse City Christian, Reineck was part of a high-powered combo with LaPointe. Reineck will be in the conversation for Player of the Year next year after he scored 18 times and tallied 18 assists for the Sabers. Reineck’s high-energy-but-controlled play was good enough to garner him recognition as an All-District and All-Region selection as well as an All-State Honorable Mention.
Dylan Aldridge, Petoskey, Sr.
Aldrige was just flat out good for the Northmen and was a heavy contender for Player of the Year consideration given the competition he faced and succeeded against. The senior helped lead Petoskey to the regional final where the Northmen lost to eventual state champ Grand Rapids Christian. Aldridge finished the season with 27 goals and 11 assists, earning his First Team All-State honors as well as First Team All-Big North Conference.
Parker Waskiewicz, Traverse City Central, Sr.
Waskiewicz is proof that the “proof” — goals and assists — isn’t always in the Dream Team pudding. The gifted senior showed excellent ball control and footwork, pairing that with an exceptionally high soccer IQ that made him one of the strongest defenders in northern Michigan. Waskiewicz anchored the Trojan defense as the stopper and sweeper, earning First Team All-District and Second Team All-Big North honors.
Nolan Carroll, Elk Rapids, Jr.
Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum described Carroll as a “truck” on more than one occasion during the junior’s 2021 season. Carroll fits the build as a strong dribbler and pure finisher that plows through the competition on his way toward the net. He had 22 goals, including the game-tying goal and the game-winning penalty kick in the district championship match. Carroll was a First Team All-Lake Michigan Conference and a Second Team All-State selection.
Alfonso Jimenez, Buckley, Sr.
The senior forward scored 19 goals in 13 games, one of the most important coming in the Division 4 district championship match against rival Leland to give the Bears a 1-0 victory and their third district crown in six years. Jimenez — a foreign-exchange student from Madrid, Spain — was part of the revitalization of the Buckley program. He garnered First Team All-Northwest Conference honors and All-State Honorable Mention.
Gabe Trujillo, Leland, Sr.
Trujillo is another in a long line of accomplished and talented Comets that the Leland program grows every year. The senior forward is deceptively fast on the field and proved to be a major sparkplug for the Leland offense, scoring 19 goals and assisting on four others. Trujillo had three goals in just two postseason games. His performance earned him All-State Honorable Mention, All-Region, All-District and All-Conference honors.
Parker Willbee, Gaylord, Jr.
The Blue Devils’ center back and captain was the team’s leader on defense and proved to be an ironman on the pitch, starting and playing all 80 minutes of every game this season. Willbee is another Dream Teamer not defined by goals and assists. He is widely regarded as one of the best center backs in the Big North Conference and will only improve as a senior. He earned All-Big North Conference First Team honors.
Sam Vukasovich, North Bay, Sr.
Vukasovich was an “all business”-like keeper for North Bay, posting eight shutouts and making 114 saves on the season. The team captain took that role to heart and proved to be a true leader on the pitch, both vocally and by example. Vukasovich showed excellent hands in goal and rarely allowed for rebounds. His strong play earned him All-District and All-Northwest Conference honors in his final year.
Finn Mankowski, North Bay, So.
The youngest player on our Dream Team likely will find himself there again as a junior and senior if he keeps up his solid play. Mankowski led North Bay in goals for the second straight season with 11 as a holding midfielder while also playing outside and center back through the season. He was voted captain both years and earned All-District and All-Northwest Conference honors in 2021.
SECOND TEAM
Caleb Nowak, Traverse City West, Sr. — Third Team All-State, All-Region, All-District, First Team All-Big North, 9 goals, 10 assists.
Luke Wiersema, Traverse City West, Jr. — 6 shutouts, 1.0 goals-against average, 1 goal, 1 assist, All-District, Second Team All-Big North.
Colton Warren, Traverse City Central, Sr. — One of the top keepers in northern Michigan, stellar reaction, technique and position, All-Big North, All-District.
Elliot Molby, Traverse City Christian, Sr. — All-District forward and midfielder, 5 goals, 11 assists.
Preston Jaworski, Traverse City St. Francis, Jr. — All-District center back and defender, 6 goals, 2 assists.
Lorenzo Tognetti, Buckley, Sr. — Second Team All-State, Buckley’s Player of the Year, All-Northwest Conference, 5 goals, 2 assists.
Jared Barcenas, Elk Rapids, Jr. — 3-year varsity, All-State Honorable Mention, All-Conference, All-District, All-Region.
Emery Rubert, Elk Rapids, Sr. — 3-year varsity, All-State Honorable Mention, All-Conference, All-District, All-Region, 3 goals, 4 assists.
Owen Ashley, Petoskey, Sr. — Third Team All-State, First Team All-Big North, 6 goals, 14 assists.
Luke Noorman, Leland, Sr. — Held down backline for the Comets, All-State Honorable Mention, All-Region, All-District, All-Conference.
Parker McHugh, Glen Lake, Sr. — Lockdown defender, team’s emotional leader who stabilized defense and jumpstarted offense, All-District, All-Conference.
Bryhn Fisher, Glen Lake, Sr. — Team captain, intelligent, creator on offense, 8 goals, 15 assists, excellent work ethic, All-District, All-Conference
Fischer Alonzi, Glen Lake, Sr. — Team captain, sharpshooter from long range, great speed, greater heart, 6 goals, 12 assists, All-District, All-Conference.
Sam Pletcher, Charlevoix, Jr. — All-Conference, All-District, 13 goals, 5 assists.
Brady Collins, Charlevoix, Jr. — All-Conference, All-District, 8 goals, 7 assists.
Steven Barron, Benzie Central, Jr. — 3-year varsity, team captain, All-Northwest, All-District, 4 goals, 27 assists.
Dominic Lopez, Benzie Central, Jr. — 2 shutouts, 335 saves, season-high 35, team captain, All-Northwest First Team.
Derek Word, Boyne City, Sr. — Passionate and proud leader, All-Conference, All-District, All-Region, All-State Honorable Mention, 10 goals, 4 assists.
Joel Carter, Boyne City, Sr. — Played nearly every minute of every game, All-Conference, All-District, All-Region, Third Team All-State, 3 goals, 3 assists.
Nic Santina, Boyne City, Sr. — 12 wins, 11 shutouts, 85 saves, 17 goals allowed, All-Conference, All-District, All-Region, Third Team All-State.
Ben Schlaff, Manistee, Jr. — All-State Honorable Mention, All-Conference, All-District, All-Region, 5 goals, 5 assists.
Sam Belanger, Kingsley, Sr. — Team captain, midfield anchor, played nearly every position including goalkeeper, great leader, All-Northwest Conference.
Ian Busch, Gaylord, Sr. — Tallied 12 goals, 7 assists in injury-shortened season as striker and midfielder.
Bernardo Rojas, Cadillac, Jr. — Strong leader with high soccer IQ, good speed and agility, All-Region, All-Conference.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Asher Paul, Traverse City Central, Fr.; Hayden Hansen, Traverse City Central, Sr.; Quinn Noyes, Traverse City Central, So.; Declan Feeny, Traverse City Central, So.; Ben Carlson, Traverse City, So.; Cooper Davis, Traverse City West, Sr.; Trae Collins, Traverse City West, Jr.; Luc Buttleman, Traverse City West, Sr.; Aidan Peters, Traverse City St. Francis, So.; Gabe Classens, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.; Ryan Pearl, Charlevoix, Fr.; Ryan Lopez, Charlevoix, Jr.; Scott Bush, Charlevoix, So.; Jack Jarema, Charlevoix, Jr.; Daniel Resendiz-Nunez, Leland, Jr.; Ben Kiessel, Leland, Sr.; Alejandro Corona, Leland, Sr.; Augustin Creamer, Leland, So.; Cam Adams, Petoskey, Sr.; Marek Beckering, Petoskey, Sr.; Jackson Jonker, Petoskey, Jr.; Parker Streiff, Petoskey, Sr.; Aidan Norton, Petoskey, Jr.; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales, Kalkaska, So.; Ben Wednieski, Kalkaska, Sr.; Cooper Swikoski, Kalkaska, Jr.; Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera, Boyne City, So.; Gabe Pellerito, Boyne City, Sr.; Hayden Mosley, Boyne City, Sr.; Connor Carlson, Boyne City, Sr.; Matt Spate, Boyne City, Jr.; Ben Harmeling, Boyne City, Jr.; Mason Fiel, Boyne City, Sr.; Austin Mercer, Boyne City, Sr.; Phillip Banner, Boyne City, Sr.; Noah Weber, Kingsley, Sr.; Elliot Lavigne, Cadillac, Sr.; Alex King, Cadillac, Jr.; Amedeo Marine, Cadillac, Sr.; Alvaro Azcona, Cadillac, Sr.; Owen Irvine, Northport, Sr.; Ethan Vitale, Suttons Bay, Sr.; Drew Thompson, Lake Leelanau Saint Mary’s, Jr.