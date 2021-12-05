BOYS RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Hunter Jones — Benzie Central, Jr.
Jones was phenomenal ... again. The junior Huskie proved that he is not only one of the best high school long-distance runners in the area but one of the best in all of Michigan and the United States.
On his way to capturing his third straight Division 3 state championship, Jones also picked up nine other first-place finishes. He won all three Northwest Conference jamborees, the Wildcat Invitational, the Cadillac Invitational, the Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite, the Portage Invitational and the Freeland Falcon Invite.
Jones set a personal record at the D3 regional race with a time of 14:44.4 before running a 15:08.4 at the state finals.
Jones continues to shine after the high school cross country season, finishing second at the NXR Nike Midwest Regional in Terra Haute, Indiana, with a time of 15:48.6 and then qualifying for the East Bay Cross Country Foot Locker High School Nationals by running a 14:58.2 in the Eastbay Midwest Regional Championship. Jones runs for a national title in San Diego on Dec. 11.
As a senior, Jones will look to accomplish what no runner has done in Michigan cross country history — win an outright individual state title all four years.
GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Julia Flynn — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Three out of four years as the Record-Eagle’s girls cross country Runner of the Year ain’t too shabby.
Flynn, who was a Dream Teamer and second only to Petoskey’s Cambrie Smith on the 2019 All-Region squad, capped off an incredible prep career with gold medals at the Pete Moss Invite, the Michigan State University Spartan Invitational, the Jackson Invite, the Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite (with a season-best time of 16:53.4), the Big North Championships, the Northern Michigan Cross Country Championship and the Division 1 regional.
Flynn gave a career-best performance at the state finals, placing second with a time of 17:20.5. She finished 10th as a freshman and then third as both a sophomore and junior.
Just like Jones, Flynn is excelling after the prep season wrapped. The senior Trojan’s first-place finish helped Michigan win the Mid-East Cross Country Championships for the third straight time. Flynn was the best of the best high school seniors from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois.
She also qualified for the East Bay Cross Country Foot Locker High School Nationals after finishing fifth at the Midwest Regional Championship with a time of 17:25.5.
Flynn will continue her running career as a Stanford Cardinal after she graduates in the spring.
BOYS DREAM TEAM
Luke Venhuizen — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Venhuizen finished an impressive cross country career at Central with a top-five finish in every prep race he ran, including first place in the Green division at the MSU Spartan Invite, the Big North Conference Championships, the Northern Michigan Cross Country Championship and the Division 1 regional.
He placed fifth at the state finals. Venhuizen just missed breaking the 15-minute mark at the Eastbay Midwest Regional Championship with a personal-record time of 15:00.2. His seventh-place finish was good enough to qualify him for the East Bay Cross Country Foot Locker High School Nationals.
Noah Morrow — Manton, Sr.
Morrow was a grinder his senior year, competing in 14 prep events and finishing first in half of those. The Ranger also placed second at the Division 3 regional and state final meets, setting a personal record at the regional with a time of 15:26.5. Morrow finished top three in four other events and placed a more-than-respectable ninth in the Elite division of the MSU Spartan Invitational. He took seventh at the Michigan Meet of Champions and then 18th at the Mid-East Meet of Champions.
Tyler Guggemos — Kalkaska, Sr.
Guggemos opened the season by breaking the 16-minute mark for the first time in his competitive prep career as he won the Northern Michigan Christian Invite with a time of 15:55.8. He eclipsed 16 minutes two other times this season, doing so in back-to-back weeks. He ran a 15:57.2 at the Northern Michigan Cross Country Championships and then set a personal record to win the Division 3 regional at 15:49.9. Guggemos, who won 10 races in 2021, ran 16 minutes flat for third place at the state finals.
Jonah Hochstetler — Traverse City West, Jr.
Although Hochstetler did not win a race this season, the junior Titan put up seven top-7 finishes in 2021, including runner-up efforts at the Northwood Invite with a personal-record time of 15:42.5 as well as the Petoskey Invitational and the Northern Michigan Cross Country Championships. Hochstetler was third at the Big North Conference Championships, seventh at the Division 1 regional and 16th at the state finals with a time of 15:49.9.
Joe Muha — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Muha picked the perfect time to set his personal record, doing so in the Division 1 state finals. Although Muha finished 23rd in the championship race, his time of 15:54.7 was a full 25 seconds better than his previous season-best of 16:19.7. Muha followed up his state finals performance with a 16:06.1 at the Michigan Meet of Champions, good enough for 27th and to qualify him for the Eastbay Midwest Regional Championships. Muha had five top-10 finishes, including a third-place at the Spartan Invitational.
Micah Bauer — Traverse City Central, Jr.Just like his fellow Traverse City Trojan Joe Muha, Bauer also set his personal best at the Division 1 state finals. His time of 15:59.6 placed him 28th in the championship meet and marked the first time he broke the 16-minute mark — although he flirted with the feat at the Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite when he placed 10th and ran a 16:00.3. Bauer had six top-10 finishes, which included a runner-up effort at the Big North Conference Championships.
Sam Peterson — Charlevoix, Sr.
Peterson was the definition of strong and steady throughout his final prep season. He opened strong, winning the East Jordan Invitational and setting his personal record of 16:03. Peterson also won the Petoskey Invitational and racked up five more top-10 finishes, including third at both the Lake Michigan Conference Championship and the Division 3 regional. Peterson closed out his high school cross country career with a sixth-place finish at the D3 state finals.
Charlie Ward — Elk Rapids, Sr.
The state finals competition brought out the best in Ward, who ran a personal-best time of 16:44.1 and finished 28th at the Division 3 championship race. Ward finished in the top five in seven of the 15 events he ran and in the top 10 nine times. He won the Kingsley Invite, placed second at the Kalkaska Invitational, third at the Blazer Invite and then fourth at both the Lake Michigan Conference Championship and the D3 regional.
Isaac Stone — Traverse City West, Sr.
Although Stone did not run in the Division 1 state finals, his strong performance throughout the season was enough to merit a place on the Dream Team. Stone’s 17:35.3 at the D1 regional was a bit of an aberration as all eight of his other races were under 17 minutes. Stone set a personal best at the Northern Michigan Cross Country Championship with a 16:05.8 to placed fourth. He had three other top-10 finishes and ran a 16:21.1 in the Michigan Meet of Champions.
Sam Smith — Petoskey, Sr.
Smith continued to improve throughout his senior season, leaving his best for last and running a personal-best time of 16:02.5 in the Division 2 state finals, which was good for 18th place. The veteran runner took home five top-five finishes, including a second-place effort at the D2 regional meet with a time of 16:31.4. Smith also finished third at both the Charlevoix Mud Run and Petoskey Invitational as well as fourth at the Big North Conference championships.
GIRLS DREAM TEAM
Mylie Kelly — Benzie Central, So.
Kelly is a clear contender for Runner of the Year in her junior and senior seasons. The sophomore picked up 10 top-10 finishes, including wins at all three Northwest Conference Jamborees and second place at the Spartan Inviationation. She ran a personal-record time of 18:09.1 at the Division 3 regional meet before placing sixth at the state championship. Kelly went on to win the frosh/soph race at the Eastbay Midwest Regional Championships.
Aiden Harrand — Buckley, So.
Harrand will also be in the conversation for Runner of the Year as a junior and senior. The sophomore Bear had 10 top-three finishes, starting with a runner-up at the Buckley Invitational and finishing with a runner-up at the Division 4 state finals. Harrand took first at the D4 regional with a personal-best time of 18:08.9 and had three other top finishes in 2021. Harrand capped her sophomore campaign with a 27th-place effort at the Michigan Meet of Champions, running an 18:41.
Alexis Ball — Traverse City Central, So.
The sensational sophomore theme continues with Ball, who is another young up-and-comer with Runner-of-the-Year potential. Ball held her own among Division 1 and Division 2 competition, finishing fourth at both the Big North Conference Championships and the Northern Michigan Cross Country Championships. She set her career-best time at the Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite with an 18:28.1 and went on to finish eighth in the D1 regional and 50th at the state finals.
Makenna Scott — Glen Lake, Sr.
Scott showed out in her final season as a Laker, collecting an impressive eight top-three finishes, which included a runner-up effort at the Division 4 regional and third place at the D4 finals where she ran an 18:47.2. Scott took first in two events, the Buckley Invitational and the Kingsley Invite in the span of just 12 days. Scott was incredibly consistent throughout the season. She set a personal best at the third Northwest Conference Jamboree, running an 18:29.6 to finish third.
Ava King — Traverse City West, So.
Another sophomore makes the Dream Team, this time a Titan and a King. King nabbed six top-six finishes on the season, with her best coming as a runner-up at the Northwood Invite with a time of 18:46.8.
She set a season-best time at the Northern Michigan Championship with an 18:38.2 for third place, but King broke that after the end of the official prep season when she ran an 18:36.2 at the Michigan Meet of Champions the week after placing 70th at the D1 state finals.
Noel Vanderwall — Petoskey, Sr.
Consistently good is the best way to describe Vanderwall’s senior campaign. She opened with back-to-back wins at the East Jordan Invite and the Charlevoix Mud Run and then picked up another first-place medal at the Division 2 regional meet with a time of 19:10. Vanderwall also finished fourth at the Spartan Invite and third at the Petoskey Invitational en route to a seventh-place finish at the D2 state finals.
Her personal best came post prep season with an 18:31.8 at the Michigan Meet of Champions, good for 22nd.
Betsy Skendzel — Traverse City St. Francis, Fr.
For all of the sensational sophomores on the Dream Team, there is at least one fabulous freshman. Skendzel was magnificent for the Gladiators in her first year, grabbing six top-five finishes and nine top-10s. Her lone win came in the Lake Michigan Conference Championship, but she placed second at the Division 3 regional with a time of 18:52.5. Skendzel took eighth at the D3 state finals, running a personal-best time of 18:41.8.
Kendall Schopieray — Cadillac, Sr.
Schopieray makes the jump from the All-Region Second Team to the Dream Team for her fourth and final year. The senior Viking finished in the top 10 six times and ran her season-best time of 19:05.5 to a fifth-place finish at the Northern Michigan Cross Country Championships. She finished fourth in the Division 2 regional at 19:52.9 and then improved by 38 seconds the following week to finish 26th at state with a 19:14.7.
Molly Harding — Manton, Sr.
Harding was a workhorse in her senior season, running 15 races and finishing in the top three eight times and the top five 10 times. She took first at the John Bruder Classic and the Chris Grabowski Memorial Invitational. Harding set a personal best at the Division 3 regional with a time of 19:11.8 for fifth place only to break that by 1.2 seconds two weeks later at the Michigan Meet of Champions. Harding finished 28th at the D3 state finals at 19:19.6
Adelaida Gascho — Johannesburg- Lewiston, Jr.
The lone junior on the Dream Team, Gascho was impressive in the six races she ran for the Cardinals. She opened the season with a second-place finish at the ultra-competitive Pete Moss Invitational and then grabbed first place at the Ski Valley Conference championship meet and the Division 4 regional, where she set a personal-best time of 19:13.2. Gascho ended her prep campaign with a fourth-place effort at the D4 state finals, running a 19:16.6.