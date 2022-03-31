TRAVERSE CITY — Josh Rebandt wasn’t sure he’d still be here.
But here he will stay.
Rebandt returns for his fourth season as field manager for the Traverse City Pit Spitters, the only one the franchise knows.
Rebandt said he didn’t know he’d still be in Traverse City four years after accepting the position, but the franchise’s combination of location, success and support keeps him coming back.
“I really didn’t know where I’d be in four years,” Rebandt said. “I just took it day by day and year by year. But I’m a man of faith, and the Lord has a plan.”
That plan involves going for the Spitters’ third Northwoods League championship in four years. The only year Traverse City didn’t win the title was the 2020 shortened season in which teams split off in small pods and played exclusively in those pods for 3-4 squads for the regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our organization is really phenomenal,” Rebandt said, “and there’s not really a better place to be in college summer baseball.”
Bench coach Todd Reid also returns for his fourth season with the team.
The Spitters have two new assistants in pitching coach Tucker Waddups and hitting coach Casey Wila.
Wila was with the team in 2020 as hitting coach for the Great Lakes Resorters, one of the two teams created exclusively for the 2020 pod season to play in Traverse City against the Pit Spitters on a regular basis.
“We had quite a bit of time to interact with him in 2020,” Rebandt said of Wila. “I was impressed with his ability to connect with players.”
Rebandt has collected a 136-59 record in his first three seasons and won league championships in 2019 and 2021.
Five former Pit Spitters have been selected in the Major League draft and two signed as free agents in Rebandt’s time in Traverse City. Rebandt has also managed two Northwoods Pitcher of the Year award winners, Andrew Hoffmann (2019) and Cam Schuelke (2021).
“Josh has a proven track record of scouting great college talent and developing those players. His history, since becoming the team’s manager, is unparalleled,” Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham said in a press release. “In addition to finding quality talent to compete on the field, Josh has the ability to find players that are a fit off the field as well. His players understand what it means to play here. They love interacting with the fans and have a great respect for the northern Michigan community.”
Reid brings plenty of experience with more than 500 career wins, and he is the all-time winningest coach at both Eastern Nazarene and Olivet Nazarene University, where he was Rebandt’s boss for two seasons. Reid was named league Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2016.
Waddups is the pitching coach at Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Ohio. The Taylor University graduate served in the same role with the Kokomo Jackrabbits in 2021.
The Spitters beat the Jackrabbits in the divisional series last year en route to the overall Northwoods title. Kokomo manager Hayden Carter recommended Waddups to Rebandt after the season, after Carter didn’t return to Kokomo.
“He’s able to relate to the players,” Rebandt said of Waddups. “He stays up to date on the new technology and the way the sport is moving.”
Wila currently serves as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at his alma mater, Aquinas College.
The Pit Spitters begin the defense of their Northwoods League championship May 30 in Battle Creek. The home opener is June 3.
