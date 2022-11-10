TRAVERSE CITY — It has been a long journey for these schools that have a chance to continue writing volleyball history. Some have never been this far. Others are experienced postseason veterans.
After a plethora of girls’ volleyball teams from the northern Michigan area battled it out on Tuesday night, only six schools —Traverse City Central, Leland, Cadillac, McBain, Elk Rapids and Onekama — have the chance to advance to state quarterfinals with wins Thursday in their respective regional championship matches.
TC Central took a share of the 2022 Big North title with Cadillac — which TC Central hasn’t won since 2005. The Trojans also have not played in a regional final since 1987 when current Michigan State women’s basketball head coach Suzy Merchant was on the squad. The Trojans beat Sault Ste. Marie 3-1 to earn their shot at winning the program’s first regional crown.
The Trojans hope to continue their historic run on Thursday in Midland against Rockford in Division 1 regional finals. They have already played Rockford this season, but lost.
“We don’t have anything to lose. We made it to a point that no one else has,” TC Central head coach Emily Wilbert said. “We know that if we going to go out, we have to go out with a bang because we’ve played this team, and they already beat us earlier in the season. So, I hope that we will be underestimated.”
Wilbert knows her team needs to start off firing from if they want to beat Rockford on Thursday. She said this playoff run is happening because the team is buying into the process, and Kate McCrary has stepped up big for the Trojans this postseason.
The senior Trojan this season has 24 aces, 286 kills and 79 digs. Elyse Heffner is another player who has been making noise for the Trojans with 329 kills and 146 digs.
Cadillac, the co-BNC champs, had its run in regionals and state playoffs plenty of times over the years but has fallen short. The Vikings will get another chance to change the narrative about their program in the Division 2 regional finals against Cheboygan on Thursday in Houghton Lake.
Last season, they fell short in the 2021 state quarterfinals after losing to North Branch.
Cadillac head coach Michelle Brines said Jozz Seeley was sick the past few days. But after being cleared to play on Tuesday, Seeley dominated the court in every fashion by leading the team with 29 kills. Brines called Seeley a leader on and off the court.
“She’s the glue on the floor, she talks all the time and gets the girls going,” she said.
Carissa Musta is another name that Brines noted has helped the Vikings this season. The 6-foot-4 height advantage is something the Vikings are happy to have.
Musta had two blocks on Tuesday, making her presence is felt on the court. This season, she has more than 160 blocks with 400 kills.
Onekama has had some playoff runs over the past few seasons but hasn’t gone far. Onekama was short of making it to Division 3 regionals in 2021 and in 2020, and the Portagers lost in three sets in the regional finals against Fowler.
The Portagers have a chance to show they have more heart against Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart in Division 4 regional finals at 6 p.m. on Thursday at McBain Northern Michigan Christian. They faced the Irish in the regional finals in 2018, but lost in three sets.
To make it sweeter for the Portagers, if they advance, they’ll have a chance to face Leland next round if both teams win their regional matchups.
“The girls are playing with heart and enthusiasm,” Onekama head coach Linda Elo said. “The defense is pretty strong this year, and you got system play going on.”
Onekama has a lot of players with limited playoff experience, which makes it a big coaching year for Elo and her staff.
Onekama senior setter Carly Bennett has been helping on all areas. In Tuesday’s match, she led the team with 35 assists, but that doesn’t show the full scope of what she means to the team. Bennett has been a four-year varsity player and Elo has been enjoying what she’s done throughout the season.
Leland is in the same boat as Onekama — a school with tons of playoff experience but with players with limited experience.
Leland defeated Gaylord St. Mary in four sets Tuesday to advance to the Division 4 regional finals for the first time since 2019. The Comets will face Hillman at Bellaire High School on Thursday.
Head coach Laurie Glass allowed the girls to have their own experience in playoffs by not lecturing them about what it’s like — because some of the players haven’t had one.
Leland faced Hillman in the 2018 Division 4 quarterfinal regionals, with the Comets sweeping them in three sets. The last time Leland made a deep playoff run was in 2019 when the Comets made it to the state finals but lost to Mendon in four sets.
Fiona Moord leads the team this season with 425 kills and 42 blocks. Throughout the playoffs, the Comets have relied on Olive Ryder and Maeve Sweeney to dish up aces, and they’ve delivered. Sweeney leads the team this season with 93 aces, with Ryder mustering 91.
Alexis Luce leads the team with a 90 percent serve rate; and on the defensive side, Flora Mitchell leads the team with 299 digs on the season.
Elk Rapids has been to the Division 3 regional finals before. Last season, the Elks got swept in three sets by Calumet, but this time around, they hope to have a better result against the Copper Kings at Manistique High School.
McBain last season made it to Division 3 state semifinals but lost. The Ramblers are hungrier than ever to get back and go further. They’ll get a chance to do that on Thursday in the Division 3 finals against Oscoda at Lake City.
“They feel like they left something unfinished, and one of the first things they wanted to establish as a goal for this season was to play for that state championship,” McBain head coach Shawn Murphy said.
It takes a team to win playoff games, and McBain has a few players who have excelled. The Ramblers’ middle hitter, Gabrielle VerBerkmoes, has a kill percentage higher than .350.
On the opposite side of VerBerkmoes is Linde VanderVlucht who leads the team with more than 90 blocks. Analiese Fredin has navigated the offense on the court to help the team tally win after win.
If the Elks and McBain win on Thursday, they’ll have a chance to face each other in the Division 3 state quarterfinals on Nov. 15 at Gaylord.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.