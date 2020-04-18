EAST JORDAN — Coaches at East Jordan High School are very familiar with Jackson Raymond.
It wasn’t always because he played on their teams — although he was a three sport athlete throughout high school — but because he would often contact anyone with a key to the gym.
Raymond would run through the coaching carousel until he could find a someone willing to meet him at the high school well before the door opened in the morning.
That drive and work ethic led Raymond to sign his national letter of intent to play two sports at Alma College — basketball and football.
“It's those kinds of things that you take for granted as a coach,” Red Devils head basketball coach Nathan Dzwik said. “That you have a kid that's that athletic and that skilled, and when you look back in retrospect, you're like, no, that's hard work.”
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound senior was originally only looking to play college basketball but had the realization he didn't want to give up football during his junior season. Alma recruited Raymond for basketball but it wasn’t long before he was offered a spot as a wide receiver on the football team. He said that was a big factor in his decision to attend Alma over other schools.
“They gave me the opportunity to play two sports,” Raymond said. “I think I have what it takes to play both at the D3 level. I know it will be challenging but I believe I can do it.“
Raymond’s athletic abilities on the basketball court impressed the Alma staff but Dzwik said they will be getting much more than that.
“He is arguably one of the most athletic players in northern Michigan with his jumping ability and his speed,” Dzwik said. “But he really grew into a leader. He was a kid that knew how to take coaching and also knew when it's time to push his teammates and when it was time to push the coaching staff.”
Raymond will be studying business marketing while participating on two teams. He said he knows the grind will be tougher than high school but is ready for the year-round competition.
He’s a hard worker and he likes a challenge and really thrives on that!” Dzwik said. “He’s always been a multi-sport athlete so I think it is what he knows, he knows how hard he needs to work.”
