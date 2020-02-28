CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix left nothing to chance, nothing to doubt.
The Rayders, buoyed by the return of star and University of Michigan commit Elise Stuck, ran out to a 26-2 halftime lead and cruised to a 45-11 Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball victory Friday that locks up Charlevoix’s second straight league championship.
St. Francis could have forced a tie atop the league with a win.
Stuck, who tore an ACL playing travel ball earlier this year, received clearance from the University of Michigan to resume playing after having the knee checked out on the Ann Arbor campus. Friday was her first game back, and she came off the bench for limited minutes.
“It was fun seeing her play again,” Stuck’s father, Matt, said. “It was a little nerve-wracking seeing her check in. But they said she’s fine to play.”
Taylor Petrosky led the Rayders (15-5, 14-0 Lake Michigan) with 16 points. Addie Nagel added eight, Stuck and Abby Cunningham each pitched in six, Lauren Shepard scored five and Lizzy Petrosky four.
The Radyers beat TCSF 47-34 earlier this season without Stuck. This time, Charlevoix led 13-2 after one quarter and outscored the Gladiators 13-0 in the second to finish off back-to-back undefeated LMC slates.
“They just played really, really well and we shot the ball really bad early on,” St. Francis head coach Tyler Schell said, “and it snowballed from there.”
Colleen Hegewald led the Gladiators with five points.
The Gladiators (16-4, 12-2 Lake Michigan) play Grand Traverse Academy in districts Wednesday at Glen Lake. The Rayders host districts and play East Jordan on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.