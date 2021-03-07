ELK RAPIDS — Max Ostrum hit the first and last shots.
Jacob Mueller handled in between.
Charlevoix held off Elk Rapids’ fierce full-court press Saturday to claim a 57-55 Lake Michigan Conference road victory that put the Rayders in sole possession of first place.
Charlevoix (9-1, 8-1 LMC) led by eight with 5:55 remaining, but witnessed that lead dwindle under a withering Elks press that forced turnover after turnover and converted them into a 55-50 lead with 1:57 left on Preston Ball’s layup from a Spencer Ball steal.
“We were looking good and then we fell apart,” Rayders head coach Matt Stuck said. “Just because we got mentally broken down. They knew that was coming, and then we just threw the ball away. But what I told them, the one thing you can’t teach — I think you just either you have or you don’t — is the fact they didn’t give up. They have this resolve to keep grinding it out.”
That they did, holding the Elks (9-2, 8-2 LMC) scoreless over the next two minutes, capped by Ostrum’s baseline 3-pointer with 10 seconds left for a two-point lead.
“I knew (Jacob) Mueller was hot,” Ostrum said. “And I wasn’t really hitting my threes throughout the game. I saw Mueller wasn’t open. They were leaving me open. I was waiting for (the defender) to come up on me so I could baseline drive, but he never did. So, just let it fly.”
Evan Solomon obviously wasn’t himself, both from playing with a strained knee and the Elks focusing their defense on him. The Charlevoix junior guard came in averaging 23 points a game, but was held to six.
In his place, 6-foot-7 senior center Jacob Mueller made his presence known with a career-high 26 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Caleb Stuck added a triple-double with 13 points, 14 boards and 10 assists.
“I feel like that’s more of a team kind of thing,” Mueller said. “It’s like a team energy, where you bring it all together. I made some shots. We all made shots. Max hit a good shot at the end to seal the game, so it’s a team effort.”
Mueller showed a diverse game, hitting a pair of 3-pointers as well as eight field goals inside and knocking down 4-for-6 from the line.
“Mueller was a beast,” Stuck said. “He’s capable of doing that every night. He just decided, OK, I can do this.’ He’s got that capability, so hopefully that’s him continuing going forward.”
The Rayders led by 10 as late as the third quarter’s final minute on a pair of Mueller free throws.
“We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole to begin the first half,” Elk Rapids head coach Kevin Ball said. “Then we turned it on in the fourth quarter and showed what we can do. Just a little short, but I give them credit. They they attacked us at our weakness, which of course is our size, and then they had their kid hit a three at the buzzer.”
Preston ball led the Elks with 21 points, four assists and four steals. Spencer Ball added four points and six steals as he spearheaded the defensive pressure.
Kadin Patteron chipped in 10 points and four boards, Mason Travis scored eight points and Gordie LaFontaine contributed seven points and seven rebounds.
“I gotta give Spencer and Kadin (Patterson) a lot of credit because they have to guard their best players,” Kevin Ball said. “And not only do they do that, they’re also really important in our press and I thought they did a really good job of just really making them play faster than what they were comfortable with.”
The Rayders win also gives Traverse City St. Francis (8-4, 8-2 LMC) a shot at getting back to the top in Tuesday’s clash against Charlevoix at St. Francis.
“We have a gauntlet to go through yet,” Matt Stuck said. “We’ve got to go to St. Francis, we go to Boyne, we’ve go to make up the Kalkaska game and we’ve still gotta play Elk again. So we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”
Ostrum said getting back to their game plan is absolutely necessary to beat St. Francis and other teams down the stretch.
“We need to play like Charlevoix plays,” Ostrum said. “We need to drive the basket more and stop shooting threes all the time, and we should be winning every game if we do that.”
The Rayders and Elks also finish the regular season against each other March 19.
“That’s a good group,” Kevin Ball said of his team. “They never quit and we got some good senior leadership and I’m proud of them. We’ll see what happens in two weeks.”