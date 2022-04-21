McBAIN — Emma Schierbeek knew where she wanted to go.
It was just a matter of making it happen, and she did.
The McBain senior guard will sign Wednesday with the Ferris State University women’s basketball team, going to the same school her older sister is at now and the one her father, Jon, graduated from.
Not only did she primarily zero in on one school, but she ran track in spring instead of playing travel basketball. That resulted in less exposure, despite her talents.
“It did make it challenging,” McBain head coach Drew Bronkema said. “She took it as a challenge, and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to accomplish my dream without playing AAU.”
Bronkema took the entire Rambler squad to Ferris’ team camp last summer, almost solely so the coach could see Schierbeek play. That led to an invitation to the Bulldogs’ elite camp, and FSU head coach Kurt Westendorp then came to three of her high school games this season.
The Bulldogs were 6-13 last year and lose only three seniors. Schierbeek joins this year’s recruiting class of Ally Schultz (St. Ignace), Elle Irwin (Rockford) and Mia Riley (Fowler). Those three already signed in November, making Schierbeek the only new one committing to FSU on Wednesday.
“For me, it’s close to home,” Schierbeek said. “As a kid, I loved watching to program grow.”
She also drew interest from Albion, Alma and Mid-Michigan Community College, but Ferris was always the top target for Schierbeek.
“I wanted to play there so bad,” Schierbeek said. “But I didn’t play AAU, so it made it a little tough.”
Instead, she ran track, where she qualified for the state finals in the long jump as a senior and also ran the 100-meter dash and 400- and 800-meter relays.
She earned honorable mention all-state in Division 3 as a junior, then drew first-team honors this year.
“Just the type of person she is, she’s never one to tear anyone down,” Bronkema said. “She’s a great role model. It’s just constant positivity. Even behind closed doors, the things you don’t see, she’s the exact type of kid you want on your team.”
That applies to her shooting as well, as the long-range bomber shouldn’t have much problem adjusting to the longer 3-point line in college. She routinely took shots from several feet behind the arc anyway, and still shot 38 percent from three.
McBain posted a 58-23 record in Schierbeek’s four-year varsity career, including 34-5 the last two seasons. The Ramblers won two Highland Conference championships and two district titles in that time.
Schierbeek progressively improved every year, leading McBain in scoring all four years on varsity. She ended up with averages of 14.9, 15.5 and 17.0 the last three seasons, surpassing the 1,000-point mark this campaign and ending with 1,108. That was even with a position change as a junior, playing point guard out of necessity before switching back to her more natural role as an off guard.
But what sets Schierbeek apart is not only her extended range but quick release. That opens the court for teammates as well.
“Everybody nowadays likes to shoot the three-ball and thinks they are Steph Curry,” Bronkema said. “But she can really shoot it. I haven’t seen a kid in high school shoot with the range she has.”
Schierbeek also put up 1,000 career kills in volleyball, leading the Ramblers to a Final Four appearance last fall that McBain lost 3-0 by a combined five points against powerhouse Monroe St. Mary, 23-25, 23-25, 24-26.
Ashley Schierbeek is already at Ferris, majoring in optometry. They overlapped for one year in high school on the basketball team.
