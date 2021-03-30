ESCANABA — Boyne City took Escanaba to the buzzer, fall- ing 59-56 in a Division 2 regi- onal semifinal Tuesday in Escanaba.
The Ramblers finish 11-8 in Randy Calcaterra’s first season as head coach, winning a district championship.
Aidan Brehm led Boyne with 15 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two assists. Jack Neer added nine points, four assists, four boards and a pair of steals, while Alex Calcaterra chipped in eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, Gavin Hewitt scored nine points and Mason Wilcox contributed six points and a block.
Escanaba becomes one of three Upper Peninsula teams playing in the regional finals, joining Marquette and Iron Mountain.
The game was tied 23-23 at halftime, and Boyne outscored the Eskymos 23-17 in the fourth quarter to rally from a third-quarter deficit to get a late shot at the win.
DIVISION 3
Oscoda 60
Charlevoix 55
Oscoda received 43 points from Drew Hess and Owen Franklin to notch a 60-55 Division 3 regional semifinal win over Charlevoix at Johannesburg-Lewiston.
Oscoda (20-0): Hess 22 points; Franklin 21 points.
Charlevoix (16-2): Evan Solomon 16 points, 3 assists; Jacob Mueller 20 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals; Caleb Stuck 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Jack Gaffney 6 points; Ethan Putman 4 steals, 3 points.