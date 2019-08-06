GRAFTON, Wis. — The rain has a way of mucking things up.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters (48-19) dropped Monday's game 11-7 to the Lakeshore Chinooks (32-35) after it was stopped in the seventh inning due to heavy rains.
The Spitters conceded the lead in the late stages of the shortened game, allowing all 11 runs in the final three innings.
Traverse City jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning with Hudson Byorick, Micheal Slaten and Ryan Hampe scoring after each getting a hit. Hampe also had a RBI on a double in the inning and Jake Wilson and Nick Powell batted in runs.
TC would stretch the lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning before Lakeshore got on the board with a sacrifice fly by Nathan Aide.
Starter Pat Hohlfeld ran through batters in the first few innings but things started to get shaky after the first Chinook's run crossed the plate.
Hohlfeld started the fifth allowing two walks and two singles before he was pulled. However, it was a bit too late to stop the rally.
Five runs would score for Lakeshore in the inning off of four hits, two walks and a ground rule double.
The Chinooks wrecked the Spitters' relievers, dispatching three of them in two innings.
Sam Benschoter was the first reliever to step in for Hohlfeld and it went south quickly. He pitched only 1.1 innings and allowed five hits and five earned runs while taking the loss.
The Spitters would fail to score in the sixth or seventh before the rain came and the game was called.
Powell totaled two RBI and Slaten had three hits for TC.
The Pit Spitters had their final rest day on Tuesday and will finish the series against Lakeshore on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.