TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Pit Spitter’s quest for their third Northwoods title continues.
With the first-ever Great Lakes All-Star Game at Turtle Creek Stadium in the books, the Pit Spitters can turn their focus on the remaining 16 games.
It has been a roller coaster second half of the season for the Pit Spitters. The Spitters (33-23) have already captured a playoff spot in the first half of the season, but in the second half of the season, they’re are 4.0 games back first place Kalamazoo Growlers (14-5).
Accomplishing a playoff spot in the first half of the season was a relief for some of the guys on the team. Some of the seven players who were selected to play in the All-Star Game on Tuesday utilized the night to get some good at-bats in before the season picks up again.
“It’s a weight off our shoulders knowing you have the opportunity. And it’s also planning. Players know we have a playoff spot,” Spitters manager Josh Rebandt said. “It’s not if we make it or how long we have, we know we are here.”
Rebandt discussed the importance of closing out games to capture their third Northwoods title.
“I want to see us get better at putting together a game offensively and defensively,” Rebandt said. “We’ve done it well some nights offensively and haven’t pitched well or vice versa.”
The offense is there for Traverse City because multiple guys have played their roles.
All-Star Parker Brosius is batting well over .315 this season with a chance to continue his two-game hitting streak on Thursday. Eastern Michigan product and all-star Glenn Miller enters the remaining 16 games with a three-game hitting streak with a batting average of .274 in 48 games played.
“We just have to go out and compete everyday,” Miller said.
The pitching part has been there on some days.
Although pitcher Aaron Forrest wasn’t selected to play in the All-Star Game, he was in the bullpen helping Rebandt make sure all the pitchers had a chance to pitch. Forrest said he’s utilizing his time to get himself right before the season picks back up.
Forrest (3-1) currently sits with an ERA of 2.11 with 13 games played. In those 13 games, he has allowed five runs on 10 hits while striking out 18 and walking six.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch White (2-0) has been a reliable pitcher for the Spitters this season. White has five saves with an ERA of 1.27 and has allowed three runs on 16 hits while striking out 26 and walking nine.
Rebandt hopes the momentum that some of these players are on can continue as the season progresses.
“Making sure the guys are bought in every day, and they’re willing to do what is best for the team,” Rebandt said. “Whether that’s giving up an at-bat to hit a ground ball to the right side to advance the runner or allow the runner to score. Just the little details matter.”
Traverse City title quest begins Thursday against the Kenosha Kingfish at Simmons Field before heading back to Turtle Creek Stadium on Saturday for a two-game stint against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
