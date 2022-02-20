High school student-athletes are an impressive bunch, especially those who manage to excel at being both a student and an athlete.
I was a student-athlete in high school, but — and I’ll be honest — I wasn’t exactly exceptional at either. Not that I was bad.
I was a fairly good student who could have been better if he applied himself and actually did the work instead of relying on his older sister’s previous work and ClassicNote.com to gingerly step around having to read the book. I was a decent athlete, but again I would have been better had I committed to the sport and put in the extra work necessary to take the next step.
I was more concerned with just getting home and finding comfort in that. I realize now that my urge to get home and my lack of drive in athletics was a mix of anxiety and fear that if I tried as hard as I could and still failed, I wouldn’t have any excuses to fall back on.
That’s why when I look up and down at the list of high school kids being honored by the Michigan High School Athletic Association as either Scholar-Athlete Award recipients or finalists, I have to doff my proverbial hat to each and every one of them.
The level of commitment, dedication, drive and pure will to push through the exhaustion of balancing academics with athletics — and going above and beyond in both — is both incredible and envy-inducing.
I look back at my high school days and definitely have my regrets. I wish I would have done more, joined more clubs, taken part in more extracurriculars, played more sports. Instead, I raced home after school — sometimes ditching seventh-period study hall — to watch TV and take advantage of my teenage metabolism as I stuffed Cheetos into my face.
I managed to skate through high school without really trying. That’s my biggest regret.
I know that Scholar-Athlete Award recipient Megan Bennett, out of McBain Northern Michigan Christian, will have no such regrets.
Let’s just run through her accomplishments real quick. Bennett is in her third year playing varsity basketball, finished her fourth year of varsity volleyball, and will be a fifth-year varsity soccer player this spring after playing up as an eighth-grader. She helped all three programs to district championships, earned All-State honors in soccer and basketball as well as All-League in volleyball and All-Academic on all of those teams.
Bennett has also been the team captain in basketball and volleyball multiple times, is in her fourth year on student council and second as part of the school’s executive committee. She is also in her second year as part of the National Honor Society and third year in the McBain NMC theater and choir programs. The list continues. Bennett has served four years on the Christ Committee and Chapel Team, acting as president in both. She also volunteers in whatever free time she has.
I’m out of breath just typing that list of accomplishments and commitments.
Bennett is one of 32 scholar-athletes who will be recognized at the Breslin Center on March 26 during the boys basketball state championship finals. She will also receive a $2,000 scholarship from Farm Bureau Insurance.
Although the Class A award recipients have yet to be announced, I’d be remiss not to mention the other scholar-athlete finalists from our coverage area. Those include Traverse City West’s Sara Schermerhorn and Michael Schermerhorn in Class A; Benzie Central’s Elise Johnson and Manistee’s Seth Thompson in Class B; Lake City’s Jordan Fox and Charlevoix’s Sam Peterson in Class C; and Bennett, Bellaire’s Cole Robinson, Ellsworth’s Brayden Steenwyk, McBain NMC’s Jonas Lanser, Frankfort’s Tara Townsend and Leland’s Skylar Wiesen from Class D.
Each and every one of them likely does not even realize how impressive their accomplishments are.
I know I do.
