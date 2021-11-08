Cancer is always such a delicate topic to talk about, but oftentimes so necessary to talk about while processing the grief that comes with it.
I tried to be delicate when I interviewed Bill Couzens for my story that runs on B2, today. Couzens is the founder of Less Cancer — a charity dedicated to cancer prevention. I did similar tip-toeing when I spoke with Iceman Race Director Cody Sovis and Tim Pulliam for the same story.
I prefaced my question about if they lost any loved ones to cancer with the caveat that they did not have to answer or talk about it if they didn't want to. All three had losses. All three spoke openly and vulnerably about them.
Cancer took Couzens' mother, brother and sister. It took two of Sovis' grandparents and his close cousin. Pulliam was just 8 years old when lung cancer took his father.
Couzens eventually volleyed the question back to me during our hour-long chat. I told him my uncle died from skin cancer when he was 43 and that my mother became an oncology nurse because of his death. That was her purpose, the one she found through the grief of losing her sibling, her friend, her brother who was just 11 months younger than her.
Couzens' purpose is clear. Less Cancer is doing work in 40 countries to help prevent cancer. He founded National Cancer Prevention Day and helped establish a bipartisan caucus in the United States Congress that looks at laws and policies that could help prevent cancer. Both Sovis and Pulliam have supported Couzens on his mission — his purpose.
For those of you who read my columns while I was the education reporter and after my first stint on the sports desk at the Record-Eagle, you're probably aware that my dog, Guinness, died from an aggressive form of T-cell lymphoma last May. I've written about him and my grief several times. I believe that being open and honest and vulnerable about my grief is part of the purpose I've found through his death.
In the year and a half that Guinness has been physically gone from my life, memories of the big-headed lunk run through my head every day. And as I've ridden the roller coaster that is the five stages of grief, my therapist and I have discussed that sixth stage — finding a purpose.
I remember being somewhat hesitant to mention Guinness while I was talking with Couzens. I did not want to seem like I was minimizing his loss by comparing the pain he felt and feels for his mother, brother and sister to the pain I feel having lost my loyal companion and fountain of unconditional love.
There are times I question my grief and feel guilt and shame about how much I'm hurting because I know other people see Guinness as "just a dog."
Couzens reacted with nothing but empathy when I talked about Guinness and Brandy, my golden retriever who died in 2008 of the same cancer Guinness did. He even said that losing a pet often comes with so much grief because that loss can become the totality of our other losses.
"Not every dog you have is meant to die from cancer," Couzens told me Wednesday.
That small sentiment hit me hard because just that morning I had dropped off my dog Luna, who has been with me for the last 13 years, at the veterinarian to have a tumor removed from her ribcage. Fortunately, the tumor was benign and Luna is cancer-free.
The relief of that is still taking some time to sink in because — despite the good news — it was a stark reminder that Luna is mortal and her time with me is finite.
I'll be honest and tell you that I'm afraid of what the grief of that loss will do to me. I know my family is afraid, too.
I hope to find hope in that despair when it comes. I hope to find purpose.
Now how's that for a column in the sports section, eh?