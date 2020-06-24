TRAVERSE CITY — The feel of a true Traverse City summer showed it’s face for the first time Wednesday as the Traverse City Pit Spitters returned to action with their first practice of the 2020 Northwoods League season after delays because of COVID-19.
The constant cracks of the bat from the plate, the clap of the catcher’s mitt ringing out from a 90 mph fastball and music blaring over the Turtle Creek Stadium speakers brought back memories of the Pit Spitters' 2019 championship run.
So did a lot of familiar faces.
The Pit Spitters have 12 returning players from the championship roster a year ago. Returners are headlined by Michigan State catcher Adam Proctor, last year’s Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year Andrew Hoffman and fan-favorite second basemen Mario Camilletti.
"I am so excited to be back here with the boys and to just play baseball," Camilletti said. "All it is for me is playing baseball and seeing how far I can hit the ball and see what happens."
This season may be defined by the "see what happens" mentality as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the country.
“If you look across the country there are so many college baseball players that are not playing summer ball now,” Pit Spitters field manager Josh Rebandt said. “Even within our own league there are teams that haven't started off and whatnot, so for these guys to have that opportunity is just awesome.”
Almost all of the Pit Spitters were present for the first day of practice on Wednesday, with players coming in from all over the nation. A big add for the Spitters this season is Nebraska shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach, who will be joining Camilletti and returning third baseman Christian Faust, from Grand Valley State University, in a stacked defensive infield for TC.
“Going into this offseason culture and pitching were still our priorities, but I wanted to even up our offensive and defensive sides of the game,” Rebandt said. “We have a really deep positional side of the game in the infield and those guys are going to make so many plays behind our pitchers and that’s huge.”
Along with some new positional players and bats are several new arms that Rebandt said will be bolstering his bullpen. The new players have heard about the level of competition in the Northwoods League and it drew them to Traverse City.
Jay Ward, a relief pitcher who is headed to the University of Texas-San Antonio next spring, said it would be “horrible” to be in the position of so many other college baseball players who will be stuck throwing into a net or hitting in a batting cage this summer.
”It's good to have the opportunity that a lot of guys aren’t getting and we get to be out here playing against really good competition,” Ward said. “There is just nothing like throwing live against guys in a game ... you can’t replicate it.”
The overall excitement was palpable Wednesday as the Pit Spitters spent time with the media and players for the newly-formed Northern Michigan Dune Bears filed in for their 1 p.m. practice, followed by the Great Lakes Resorters later in the afternoon.
Neither the Dune Bears or Resorters have finalized their rosters yet, but the new managers for each of the teams were introduced. Steve Cutter, a coach and baseball instructor from the Muskegon area, will be leading the Resorters while former Kokomo Jackrabbits hitting coach Alex O’Donnell will be leading the Dune Bears.
Cutter said he spent almost 24 hours a day for about five days last week assembling a roster for the Resorters — which will include some local familiar faces.
The pod system will be a test for these teams as they will see a lot of the same pitchers or batters for most of the year. However, the goal hasn’t changed for the Spitters.
“Wherever you are, that's your goal is to win,” said new pitcher Nate Lohmeier. “You can tell that it is very serious up here and you’re going to be playing baseball, but it does feel like a vacation....almost.”
