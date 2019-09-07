TRAVERSE CITY — Joe Veleno scored two goals and Filip Zadina assisted on three in the Detroit Red Wings' 7-3 win over St. Louis in Saturday's second day of the NHL Prospect Tournament.
Detroit led 3-2 before Veleno's pair of third-period goals — both set up by Zadina — put the Wings in control Saturday at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.
Chase Pearson, Jarid Lukosevicius, Ryan Kuffner and Givani Smith each chipped in a goal and an assist. Gustav Lindstrom added a goal and Mathieu Bizier and Taro Hirose had assists. Sean Romeo stopped 16 of 19 shots.
Keean Washkurak, Austin Poganski and Robby Jackson scored St. Louis' goals. Colten Ellis made 25 saves.
MAPLE LEAFS 6, BLACKHAWKS 3: Justin Brazeau scored back-to-back goals to put Toronto in the lead and Toronto pulled away for a 6-3 win over Chicago.
Sean Josling put the Blackhawks on top early before Brazeau's consecutive lamp-lighters off Hudson Elynuik assists.
Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Colt Conrad, Filip Kral andNicholas Robertson added the Leafs' other goals, while Tom Soderlund and Philipp Kurashev had the other two for Chicago.
The Blackhawks outshot Toronto 35-25, as Maksim Khutov made 12 saves and Zachary Bouthillier 20 for the Leafs. Nick Kossoff had 19 saves for Chicago.
BLUE JACKETS 3, WILD 2: Alexandre Texier notched a goal and an assist, including scoring the game-winner with 4:54 remaining to give Columbus and 3-2 win over Minnesota.
Egor Sokolov and Eric Hjorth had Columbus' other goals, while Will Bitten and Brandon Duhaime had Minnesota's goals.
Veini Vehvilainen stopped 28 shots for Columbus, while the Wild's Dereck Baribeau turned away 26.
RANGERS 7, STARS 4: Adam Fox and Ryan Dmowski each scored two goals to lead the New York Rangers past Dallas, 7-4.
Matthew Robertson, Karl Henriksson and Yegor Rykov also had Rangers goals.
Joel Kiviranta scored three of Dallas' four goals, with the other coming from Jason Robertson.
Adam Huska made 24 saves for New York, while Dallas' Colton Point had 16 saves.
