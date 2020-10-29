Michigan Cross Country Invitational Rankings CCIR

Invitationals through 10/17/20

DIVISION 1 Boys

1. Caledonia

2. Romeo

3. Rockford

4. Traverse City Central

5. Ann Arbor Pioneer

6. Canton Salem

7. Novi

8. Northville

9. East Lansing

10. Highland Milford

Others: Hartland, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, Saline, Brighton

DIVISION 1 Girls

1.Traverse City Central

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer

3. Holland West Ottawa

4. Saline

5. Northville

6. Clarkston

7. Livonia Churchill

8. Canton Plymouth

9. Okemos

10. Grand Blanc

Others: Rockford, Romeo, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

DIVISION 2 Boys

1. Fremont

2. Pinckney

3. St. Johns

4. Yale

5. Otsego

6. St. Clair

7. Grand Rapids Christian

8. Chelsea

9. East Grand Rapids

10. Petoskey

Others: Spring Lake, Lake Fenton, Petoskey, Allendale, Flint Powers Catholic

DIVISION 2 Girls

1. EAST GRAND RAPIDS

2. Petoskey

3. Grand Rapids Christian

4. Frankenmuth

5. Cadillac

6. Otsego

7. Mason

8. Freeland

9. Shepherd

10. Pinckney

Others: Chelsea, Ada Forest Hills Eastern, Lansing Catholic

DIVISION 3 Boys

1. Hart

2. St. Louis

3. Caro

4. Traverse City St. Francis

5. Benzonia Benzie Central

6. McBain

7. Leslie

8. Ithaca

9. Grand Rapids Calvin Christian

10. Harbor Springs

Others: Hanover-Horton, Saranac, New Lothrop, Stockbridge

DIVISION 3 Girls

1. Hart

2. Benzonia Benzie Central

3. Grand Rapids Calvin Christian

4. Ithaca

5. Pewamo-Westphalia

6. Jackson Lumen Christi

7. St. Louis

8. McBain

9. Traverse City St. Francis

10. Rese

Others: Kent City, Leslie, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, Stockbridge

DIVISION 4 Boys

1. Saugatuck

2. Webberville

3. Wyoming The Potter’s House

4. Concord

5. Carson City-Crystal

6. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

7. Breckenridge

8. Petoskey St. Michael

9. Custer Mason County Eastern

10. Kalamazoo Christian

Others: Grand Rapids Chariots of Fire, Unionville-Sebewaing, Adrian, Lenawee Christian, Buckley

DIVISION 4 Girls

1. Lansing Christian

2. Kalamazoo Christian

3. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

4. Saugatuck

5. Hillsdale Academy

6. Clarkston Everest Catholic

7. Beal City

8. Ubly

9. Ellsworth

Others: Fowler, Battle Creek St. Philip

