Michigan Cross Country Invitational Rankings CCIR
Invitationals through 10/17/20
DIVISION 1 Boys
1. Caledonia
2. Romeo
3. Rockford
4. Traverse City Central
5. Ann Arbor Pioneer
6. Canton Salem
7. Novi
8. Northville
9. East Lansing
10. Highland Milford
Others: Hartland, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, Saline, Brighton
DIVISION 1 Girls
1.Traverse City Central
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer
3. Holland West Ottawa
4. Saline
5. Northville
6. Clarkston
7. Livonia Churchill
8. Canton Plymouth
9. Okemos
10. Grand Blanc
Others: Rockford, Romeo, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
DIVISION 2 Boys
1. Fremont
2. Pinckney
3. St. Johns
4. Yale
5. Otsego
6. St. Clair
7. Grand Rapids Christian
8. Chelsea
9. East Grand Rapids
10. Petoskey
Others: Spring Lake, Lake Fenton, Petoskey, Allendale, Flint Powers Catholic
DIVISION 2 Girls
1. EAST GRAND RAPIDS
2. Petoskey
3. Grand Rapids Christian
4. Frankenmuth
5. Cadillac
6. Otsego
7. Mason
8. Freeland
9. Shepherd
10. Pinckney
Others: Chelsea, Ada Forest Hills Eastern, Lansing Catholic
DIVISION 3 Boys
1. Hart
2. St. Louis
3. Caro
4. Traverse City St. Francis
5. Benzonia Benzie Central
6. McBain
7. Leslie
8. Ithaca
9. Grand Rapids Calvin Christian
10. Harbor Springs
Others: Hanover-Horton, Saranac, New Lothrop, Stockbridge
DIVISION 3 Girls
1. Hart
2. Benzonia Benzie Central
3. Grand Rapids Calvin Christian
4. Ithaca
5. Pewamo-Westphalia
6. Jackson Lumen Christi
7. St. Louis
8. McBain
9. Traverse City St. Francis
10. Rese
Others: Kent City, Leslie, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, Stockbridge
DIVISION 4 Boys
1. Saugatuck
2. Webberville
3. Wyoming The Potter’s House
4. Concord
5. Carson City-Crystal
6. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
7. Breckenridge
8. Petoskey St. Michael
9. Custer Mason County Eastern
10. Kalamazoo Christian
Others: Grand Rapids Chariots of Fire, Unionville-Sebewaing, Adrian, Lenawee Christian, Buckley
DIVISION 4 Girls
1. Lansing Christian
2. Kalamazoo Christian
3. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
4. Saugatuck
5. Hillsdale Academy
6. Clarkston Everest Catholic
7. Beal City
8. Ubly
9. Ellsworth
Others: Fowler, Battle Creek St. Philip
