PREP VOLLEYBALL

Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association Rankings

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Hudsonville

3. Clarkston

4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

5. Farmington Hills Mercy

6. Temperance Bedford

7. Brighton

8. Rockford

9. Bloomfield Hills Marian

10. Lowell

HM: Portage Northern

HM: Grand Haven

HM: Byron Center

HM: Jenison

HM: Saline

HM: South Lyon East

HM: Macomb L'Anse Creuse North

HM: Bloomfield Hills

Division 2

1. North Branch

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. Lake Odessa Lakewood

4. Marysville

5. Orchard Lake St Mary's

6. Detroit Country Day

7. Frankenmuth

8. Otsego

9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

10. Imlay City

HM: Lansing Catholic

HM: Three Rivers

HM: Saginaw Swan Valley

HM: Lake Fenton

Division 3

1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

2. Pewamo-Westphalia

3. Kalamazoo Christian

4. Plymouth Christian Academy

5. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

6. Cass City

7. Traverse City St Francis

8. Lake City

9. Shelby

10. Calumet

HM: Buchanan

HM: Beal City

HM: Manton

Division 4

1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

2. Mendon

3. Leland

4. Hillsdale Academy

5. Battle Creek St Philip

6. Onaway

7. Adrian Lenawee Christian

8. Marlette

9. Colon

10. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

HM: Athens

HM: Crystal Falls Forest Park

Trending Video

Recommended for you