PREP VOLLEYBALL
Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association Rankings
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Hudsonville
3. Clarkston
4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
5. Farmington Hills Mercy
6. Temperance Bedford
7. Brighton
8. Rockford
9. Bloomfield Hills Marian
10. Lowell
HM: Portage Northern
HM: Grand Haven
HM: Byron Center
HM: Jenison
HM: Saline
HM: South Lyon East
HM: Macomb L'Anse Creuse North
HM: Bloomfield Hills
Division 2
1. North Branch
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. Lake Odessa Lakewood
4. Marysville
5. Orchard Lake St Mary's
6. Detroit Country Day
7. Frankenmuth
8. Otsego
9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
10. Imlay City
HM: Lansing Catholic
HM: Three Rivers
HM: Saginaw Swan Valley
HM: Lake Fenton
Division 3
1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
2. Pewamo-Westphalia
3. Kalamazoo Christian
4. Plymouth Christian Academy
5. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
6. Cass City
7. Traverse City St Francis
8. Lake City
9. Shelby
10. Calumet
HM: Buchanan
HM: Beal City
HM: Manton
Division 4
1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
2. Mendon
3. Leland
4. Hillsdale Academy
5. Battle Creek St Philip
6. Onaway
7. Adrian Lenawee Christian
8. Marlette
9. Colon
10. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
HM: Athens
HM: Crystal Falls Forest Park
