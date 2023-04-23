MITCA Boys Rankings 4/23/23
Division 1
1. Rockford
2. East Kentwood
3. Zeeland West
4. Traverse City West
5. Byron Center
6. St Joseph
7. Caledonia
8. Holland West Ottawa
9. Kalamazoo Central
10. Jenison
Division 2
1. Whitehall
2. Hamilton
3. Wayland
4. Berrien Springs
5. Frankenmuth
6. Freeland
7. Charlotte
8. Hastings
9. Vicksburg
10. Gladwin
Division 3
1. Olivet
2. Constantine
3. Chesaning
4. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
5. Erie Mason
6. Adrian Madison
7. Napoleon
8. Reed City
9. Hillsdale
10. White Cloud
Division 4
1. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
2. Petersburg Summerfield
3. Three Oaks River Valley
4. Reading
5. Marion
6. Pittsford
7. Sand Creek
8. Martin
9. Athens
10. St Charles
MITCA Girls Rankings 4/23/23
Division 1
1. East Kentwood
2. Traverse City West
3. Zeeland East
4. Rockford
5. St Joseph
6. Holland West Ottawa
7. Zeeland West
8. Byron Center
9. Caledonia
10. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Division 2
1. Shepherd
2. Monroe Jefferson
3. Otsego
4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
5. Dearborn Divine Child
6. Freeland
7. Spring Lake
8. Tecumseh
9. Stevensville Lakeshore
10. Gladwin
Division 3
1. Olivet
2. Remus Chippewa Hills
3. Lawton
4. Manistee
5. Traverse City St Francis
6. Hillsdale
7. Adrian Madison
8. Grand Rapids West Catholic
9. St Louis
10. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
Division 4
1. Pittsford
2. Frankfort
3. Sand Creek
4. St Charles
5. Deckerville
6. Athens
7. Marcellus
8. Unionville-Sebewaing
9. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
10. Coleman
