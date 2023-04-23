MITCA Boys Rankings 4/23/23

Division 1

1. Rockford

2. East Kentwood

3. Zeeland West

4. Traverse City West

5. Byron Center

6. St Joseph

7. Caledonia

8. Holland West Ottawa

9. Kalamazoo Central

10. Jenison

Division 2

1. Whitehall

2. Hamilton

3. Wayland

4. Berrien Springs

5. Frankenmuth

6. Freeland

7. Charlotte

8. Hastings

9. Vicksburg

10. Gladwin

Division 3

1. Olivet

2. Constantine

3. Chesaning

4. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

5. Erie Mason

6. Adrian Madison

7. Napoleon

8. Reed City

9. Hillsdale

10. White Cloud

Division 4

1. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

2. Petersburg Summerfield

3. Three Oaks River Valley

4. Reading

5. Marion

6. Pittsford

7. Sand Creek

8. Martin

9. Athens

10. St Charles

MITCA Girls Rankings 4/23/23

Division 1

1. East Kentwood

2. Traverse City West

3. Zeeland East

4. Rockford

5. St Joseph

6. Holland West Ottawa

7. Zeeland West

8. Byron Center

9. Caledonia

10. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Division 2

1. Shepherd

2. Monroe Jefferson

3. Otsego

4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

5. Dearborn Divine Child

6. Freeland

7. Spring Lake

8. Tecumseh

9. Stevensville Lakeshore

10. Gladwin

Division 3

1. Olivet

2. Remus Chippewa Hills

3. Lawton

4. Manistee

5. Traverse City St Francis

6. Hillsdale

7. Adrian Madison

8. Grand Rapids West Catholic

9. St Louis

10. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

Division 4

1. Pittsford

2. Frankfort

3. Sand Creek

4. St Charles

5. Deckerville

6. Athens

7. Marcellus

8. Unionville-Sebewaing

9. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

10. Coleman

