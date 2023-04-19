MITCA Boys Rankings 

Division 1

1. Caledonia

2. Lansing Waverly

3. Byron Center

4. Holt

5. Grand Blanc

6. Macomb Dakota

Division 2

1. Dundee

2. Sparta

3. Three Rivers

4. Battle Creek Harper Creek

5. Stevensville Lakeshore

6. Clio

7. Monroe Jefferson

Division 3

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

2. Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep

3. Reed City

4. Clinton

5. Hillsdale

6. Boyne City

Division 4

1. Three Oaks River Valley

2. Marcellus

3. Unionville-Sebewaing

4. Lawrence

5. Portland St Patrick

MITCA Girls Rankings

Division 1

1. Caledonia

2. Holt

3. Byron Center

4. Macomb Dakota

Division 2

1. Otsego

2. Dundee

3. Dearborn Divine Child

4. Battle Creek Harper Creek

5. Spring Lake

6. Sparta

7. North Branch

8. Shepherd

9. Clio

10. Three Rivers

Division 3

1. Clare

2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

3. Clinton

4. Hillsdale

5. Reed City

Division 4

1. Marcellus

2. Unionville-Sebewaing

3. Coleman

4. Frankfort

5. Petersburg Summerfield

6. Marlette

7. Three Oaks River Valley

8. Portland St Patrick

9. Lawrence

