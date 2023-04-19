MITCA Boys Rankings
Division 1
1. Caledonia
2. Lansing Waverly
3. Byron Center
4. Holt
5. Grand Blanc
6. Macomb Dakota
Division 2
1. Dundee
2. Sparta
3. Three Rivers
4. Battle Creek Harper Creek
5. Stevensville Lakeshore
6. Clio
7. Monroe Jefferson
Division 3
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
2. Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep
3. Reed City
4. Clinton
5. Hillsdale
6. Boyne City
Division 4
1. Three Oaks River Valley
2. Marcellus
3. Unionville-Sebewaing
4. Lawrence
5. Portland St Patrick
MITCA Girls Rankings
Division 1
1. Caledonia
2. Holt
3. Byron Center
4. Macomb Dakota
Division 2
1. Otsego
2. Dundee
3. Dearborn Divine Child
4. Battle Creek Harper Creek
5. Spring Lake
6. Sparta
7. North Branch
8. Shepherd
9. Clio
10. Three Rivers
Division 3
1. Clare
2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
3. Clinton
4. Hillsdale
5. Reed City
Division 4
1. Marcellus
2. Unionville-Sebewaing
3. Coleman
4. Frankfort
5. Petersburg Summerfield
6. Marlette
7. Three Oaks River Valley
8. Portland St Patrick
9. Lawrence
