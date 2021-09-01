LELAND — Everest Noyes scored two goals and Traverse City Central evened its record at 2-2-1 Tuesday with a 5-0 road win over Leland.
Noyes also added an assist, while single goals went to Parker Waskiewicz, Asher Paul and Greyson Spinniken.
Other assists went to Travis Holl, Waskiewicz and Hayden Hansen.
Colton Warren and Austin Sill split the shutout in goal.
The Trojans host Traverse City Christian (3-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the first game in the new Trojan Athletic Complex. Leland (0-7-1) travels Thursday to Charlevoix (2-2).
SOCCER
TC Christian 5
Manistee 1
Traverse City Christian (3-1): Henry Reineck 4 goals; Nathan Hresko goal; Dawson Mesco assist; Elliott Molby assist; Liam Donnell assist; Kia Upshaw assist.
Manistee: Luke Senters goal; Jared Wright assist; Grayson Prince 9 saves.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian (3-1) at Traverse City Central, Wednesday.
Glen Lake 7
Charlevoix 1
Glen Lake (1-2): Henry Plumstead 3 goals, 2 assists; Bryhn Fisher goal, 3 assists; Cooper Bufalini goal; Parker McHugh goal; Brody Plumstead goal; Jackson Zywicki assist; Fischer Alonzi assist; Tucker Brown 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Lakers play Thursday at TC Central, 6 p.m.
Buckley 4
Harbor Springs 1
Buckley (2-4): Jake Romzek goal, 2 assists; Nick Simon goal, assist; Lorenzo Tognetti goal; Alphonso Jimenez goal; Luke Frasier assist; Josh Barley 12 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bears host Harbor Light, Thursday.
TENNIS
Elks tie twice at TCW quad
Team scores: Elk Rapids 4, TC West 4; Elk Rapids 4, Glen Lake 4.
ER winners vs. TC West: 1S — Christian Bush (4-6, 7-6, 10-5 tie breaker); 1D — Matthew Brown/Jack Taylor (6-1, 6-2); 2D — Gabby Krakow/Monika Gregorski (6-1, 6-3); 3D — Mary Gregorski/Ethen Huhn (6-4, 7-5).
ER winners vs. Glen Lake: 1D — Brown/Taylor (3-6, 6-4, 10-4); 2D — Krakow/Mo. Gregorski (6-1, 6-1); 3D — Ma. Gregorski/Huhn (2-0, 2-0 won by default); James Gorno/Bobby Cutting (2-0, 2-0 won by default).
UP NEXT: The Elks travel Sept. 8 to St Francis.
GOLF
TC West off title by 1 shot
Traverse City West finished second by one stroke at the Lady Titan Invite at Interlochen Golf Course.
Defending Division 4 champion Montague won the event with a score of 367. West placed second at 368. Traverse City Central finished third with 375 and Ludington fourth at 379.
Ainslee Hewitt won medalist honors with a 79. Ava Krueger carded an 88, Charlie Erickson 94 and Hattie Holmes 98 for West.
TC Central leaders: Sydney Rademacher 92; Addison Balentine 93; Grace Maitland 94; Evelyn Nowicki 96; McKenzie McManus 97.
Petoskey leaders: Marley Spence 91; Aubrey Williams 95.
Cadillac leader: Avery Meyer 113.
The Titans won the Big North Conference portion of the tournament with their 368, followed by Central, Petoskey (412), Alpena (442) and Cadillac (467).
Ludington won the small-school division of the tourney with a 379 score, followed by Cheboygan (418), TC St. Francis (423), Manistee (441), Big Rapids (463) and Charlevoix (468).
St. Francis leaders: Grace Slocum 84; Emily Jozwiak 102; Mary Kate Carroll 117.
Manistee leaders: Olivia Vasquez 107; Kendal Waligorski 108; Sara Danison 110; Emalyn Nelson 116.
Charlevoix leaders: Merette Carson 110; Avery Kita 116.
The Titans won the JV division with a score of 435. Central’s JVs took second, followed by Cadillac.
West JV leaders: Charlie Erickson 94 (medalist); Sadie Vanlandschoot 100; Hannah Brown 118; Ash Gagnon 123.
Central JV leaders: Elisabeth Robens 97; Lauren Mastee 110.
Cadillac JV leader: Ellery Schaefer 114.
UP NEXT: Petoskey Invitational, noon Thursday at Bayview Country Club.
VOLLEYBALL
Manton sweeps home tri
Team scores: Manton def. Brethren 25-14, 25-10; Manton def. Frankfort 25-14, 25-11.
Manton leaders: Adrianna Sackett 7 aces, 5 kills, 9 digs; Ashley Bredahl 5 aces, 13 assists, 2 digs; Kailey Fredette 14 digs; Lauren Wilder 5 kills, 6 digs; Leah Helsel 3 aces, 6 kills, 10 digs; Megan Moffit 8 aces, 12 kills, 8 assists, 10 digs; Morgan Shepler 9 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (6-0) play Wednesday in Kingsley’s quad, along with Charlevoix and Leland.
McBain NMC wins North Bay tri
Team scores: McBain NMC def. North Bay 25-8, 25-23; McBain NMC def. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 25-18; 25-18; Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. North Bay 25-23, 13-25, 15-12.
North Bay leaders: Lillian Brown 14 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Laila Vang 9 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace; Marissa Kohler 3 kills, 6 aces, 16 assists.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary leaders: Leah Flies 13 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs; Catherine Mikowski 2 kills, 3 aces; Kayla Barnowski 5 assists, 1 block; Della Bunek 8 assists, ace; Kaelyn Dunham 2 kills, block.
UP NEXT: North Bay (0-8) hosts Manistee in Northport, Tuesday; Lake Leelanau St. Mary (1-1) hosts Mesick, Thursday.