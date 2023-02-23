BOYS BASKETBALL
McBain 63
Lake City 23
McBain: Evan Haverkamp 17 points; Darrious Pena Perez 8 points; Ben Rodenbaugh 8 points.
Lake City: Blake Root 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (17-4, 15-1 Highland) host Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday. The Trojans (3-17, 2-13 Highland) travel to Roscommon on Saturday.
Harbor Light 80
Alanson 40
Harbor Light: David Chamberlin 18 points; Truett Kruger 16 points; Landon Jakeway 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (12-8, 9-3 Northern Lakes) welcome Posen on Friday.
Ludington 68
Manistee 35
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (5-15, 1-9 West Michigan Lakes) travels to Montague on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cadillac 26
Ludington 16
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (7-14, 2-7 Big North) travel to Traverse City West on Friday.
Cadillac JV 39
TC West JV 26
Traverse City West (7-11, 1-7 Big North): Abella Gallagher 6 points; Gwen Allore 5 points.
St. Francis JV 42
Kalkaska JV 20
Traverse City St. Francis (20-1, 13-1 Lake Michigan): Maya Padisak 14 points, 8 steals; Lilianna David 9 points, 5 steals; Reese Muma 6 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals; Harper Nausadis 4 points; Zoey Jetter 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 points.
