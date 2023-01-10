GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elk Rapids 53
Manton 14
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 21 points, 12 rebounds; Lauren Bingham 9 points; Hunter Schellenbarger 8 points; Rhielynn Skrocki 6 rebounds; Lily Morton 6 rebounds.
Manton: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (6-1, 3-0 Lake Michigan) travel to Kalkaska on Tuesday. The Rangers (3-5) head to Roscommon on Friday.
Gaylord 61
St. Ignace 32
Gaylord: Alexis Kozlowski 13 points; Meghan Keen 16 points; Avery Parker 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (8-3, 2-1 Big North) participate in the Cadillac Showcase on Saturday.
Gaylord SM 63
Pellston 14
Gaylord St. Mary: Macey Bebble 16 points; Kaylee Jeffers 9 points; Ava Schultz 9 points; Emma Glasby 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (6-2, 4-0 Ski Valley) host Central Lake on Wednesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 62
McBain NMC 29
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (6-4) travel to Onekama on Jan. 23. The Comets (1-4, 1-3 Highland) travel to Evart on Wednesday.
GT Academy JV 40
Bear Lake JV 23
Bear Lake: Lily Artman 17 points, 15 rebounds, 2 blocks; Olivia Buckner 6 points, 4 rebounds; Natalie Brown 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ellsworth 79
Alanson 50
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 39 points, 10 rebounds; Patrick Purdue 16 points; Jacob Jenuwine 8 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (5-2, 3-1 Northern Lakes) travel to Elk Rapids on Friday.
Gaylord SM 62
Pellston 14
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 25 points; Brody Jeffers 17 points; Dillion Croff 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (6-1, 4-0 Ski Valley) travel to Onaway on Tuesday.
Gaylord 67
St. Ignace 65
Gaylord: Torino Lamerato 16 points, Aiden Locker 11 points; Luke Gelow 26 points.
UP NEXT: Gaylord (4-3, 0-3 Big North) hosts Traverse City Central on Friday.
TC Central JV 51
TC West JV 49
Traverse City Central: Aden Moorhead 16 points; Owen Ribel 12 points; Jack Potgeiter 10 points; Ethan Rademacher 6 points.
Traverse City West: No stats reported.
WRESTLING
Titans take 7th at Grand Haven Invitational
GRAND HAVEN — The Traverse City West boys and girls wrestling team competed at the Adam H. Provencal Wrestling Invitational in Grand Haven on Saturday, sending 5 girls and 7 boys.
Titan wrestlers placing included Anna Beers (3rd, 115 pounds), Alex Reynolds (7th at 120), Jon Palmer (5th at 138), Bodyn Holmes (8th at 144), Brynn Smith (5th at 155G), Brady Vaughan (3rd at 215), and Abbey Dahl (3rd at 235G).
UP NEXT: The Titans travel to rival Traverse City Central for a dual at 6 p.m.
Stags compete at Falcon Invitational
Kingsley results: 106lb - Alex Drury (0-2); 113lb - Caleb Dundas (2-2); 113lb - Ryan Roelofs (1-2); 120lb - Evan Trafford (0-2); 126lb - Gavyn Merchant (3-0) CHAMPION A; 132lb - Jon Pearson (3-1) 6th Place A; 132lb - Cameron Fryer (2-2) 4th Place A; 132lb - Colton Goethals 2nd Place B; 132lb - Riely Rector (2-2); 138lb - Isaac Grahn (1-2); 144lb - Justin Grahn (2-1) Runner Up A; 144lb - Tyler Unterbrink (1-2); 157lb - Isaiah Cosgrove (1-2); 165lb - Kyan Fessenden (3-0) CHAMPION A; 165lb - Caleb Bott (1-2); 165lb - Noah Walter-Reece (1-2); 190lb - Samuel Goethals (3-0) CHAMPION A; 190 - Trenton Sweat (0-2); 285lb - Raymond VanDyke (2-2) 4th Place A.
BOWLING
TC Central 19
Bellaire 11
Traverse City Central: Carter Banton 208, 184; Brian Wilkerson 169, 158; Carson Fryer 158.
Bellaire (2-1): Brady Hoogerhyde 199; Carter Massey 181, 151; Nik Shumaker 149.
Ramblers split tri meet
Results: Boyne City lost to Cheboygan, 23-7; def. Gaylord 29-1.
Boyne City: Victoria McGeorge 208; Ella Seelye 151; Marlee Fischl 151; Lauren LaBute 145; Whitney Root 120; Miranda Knight 108.
