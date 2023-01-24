GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harbor Light 40
TC Bulldogs 32
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel to Grand Traverse Academy next Tuesday.
Cadillac 54
Manton 31
Cadillac: Kaleigh Swiger 18 points; Joslyn Seeley 10 points.
Manton: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (4-9, 1-4 Big North) welcome Gaylord on Friday. The Rangers (5-7, 5-4 Highland) host McBain on Wednesday.
Leland 54
Mesick 22
Leland: Elli Miller 26 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Maeve Sweeney 14 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists; Mallory Lowe 6 points, 5 assists, 4 steals; Ella Knudsen 4 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals.
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 11 points, 5 steals; Emily Milliron 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (5-6, 2-4 Big North) travel to Buckley Tuesday. The Bulldogs (4-9, 4-6 West Michigan D) hosts Bear Lake Wednesday.
McBain NMC 35
Brethren 30
Brethren: Elly Sexton 9 points, 4 blocks, 2 steals; Maddy Biller 5 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal; Alice Amstutz 4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Natalie Myers 6 points, 4 rebounds; Olivia Sexton 2 points.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (4-6,2-5 Highland) travel to Beal City on Friday. The Bobcats (13-1, 9-0 West Michigan D) travel to Pentwater on Thursday.
Lake Leelanau SM 62
Onekama 21
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Kyla Barnowski 18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Audrey Smith 17 points, 4 assists, 4 steals; Delana Kirt 13 points; Leah Fleis 10 points, 7 rebounds.
Onekama: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (7-4) travel to Adrian Lenawee Christian on Friday. Portagers (3-9, 1-5 Northwest) travels to Glen Lake on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellaire 73(2OT)
TC Christian 71
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 26 points, 7 rebounds; Drake Koepke 22 points; Kaden Battershell 13 points
Traverse City Christian: Levi Schultz 31 points; Reece Broderick 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-5, 3-4 Ski Valley) host Mancelona on Friday. The Sabres (8-2) host Lake Leelanau St Mary on Thursday.
Gaylord SM 85
Ellsworth 66
Gaylord St. Mary: Daniel Jacobson 28 points; Brody Jeffers 24 points; Gavin Bebble 24 points.
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 19 points; Jacob Jenuwine 27 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (10-1, 7-0 Ski Valley) welcome Inland Lakes on Friday. The Lancers (8-4, 3-1 Northern Lakes) welcome Mancelona on Tuesday.
Mack City 81
Boyne Falls 20
Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 7 points; JT Greenier 6 points
UP NEXT: The Loggers (0-10, 0-8 Northern Lakes) host Atlanta on Friday.
Onekama 74
Bear Lake 34
Onekama: Arden Bradford 18 points, 6 rebounds; Luke Bradford 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Sawyer Christensen 13 points, 5 assists, 9 rebounds, 3 steals; Adam Domres 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Caden Bradford 9 points, 7 assists, 3 steals.
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Portagers (7-3, 3-3 Northwest) travel to Glen Lake on Wednesday. The Lakers (5-4, 4-3 West Michigan D) travel to Baldwin on Wednesday.
Cheboygan 45
Joburg 19
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (0-10) host Forest Area on Friday.
Ice Hockey
Big Rapids 5
Bay Reps 2
Traverse City Bay Reps: Ethan Coleman 1 goal; Ethan Egelski 1 goal; Grant Lucas assist; Zander Griffore assist; Tyeson Griffore assist; Ethan Coleman assist.
UP NEXT: The Bay Reps (11-4-1) host Traverse City Central on Saturday at Centre Ice Arena.
Skiing
GRC girls, Onekama boys 1st in Bryan Groenevelt Memorial Invitational
Girls results: Grand Rapids Christian 42; Grayling 97; Mt. Pleasant 145.
Boys results: Onekama 95.5; Mt. Pleasant 109; Grand Rapids Christian 113.
Girls slalom: Nelle Olson (GRY) 1:03.12; Kiera Bishop (GRC) 1:03.9; Anna Wolfe (BNZ) 1:03.55.
Girls giant slalom: Bishop (GRC) 44:20; Aleah Blackmore (ONK) 44:64; Willa Murray (GL) 45:37.
Boys slalom: Braydon Sorenson (ONK) 1:00.83; Aiden Percha (MTP) 1:04.85; Ethan Lenters (GRC) 1:06.30.
Boys GS: Sorenson (ONK) 39:56; Brogan Russell (Clare) 40:83; Lenters (GRC) 41:20.
