TC St. Francis 66

Elk Rapids 54

St. Francis earned its 40th consecutive LMC win

TCSF (7-2, 5-0 LMC): Brendan Chouinard 26 points, 4 rebounds; Patrick Mackey 13 points, 4 rebounds; Dominic Carter 10 points, 14 rebounds; Wyatt Nausadis 10 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds; Aidan Bramer 7 points, 5 rebounds. 

Elk Rapids (4-4, 4-2 LMC): Marlin Starkey 13 points, 3 assists; Preston Ball 11 points, 5 rebounds; Mason Travis 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists. 

UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts Charlevoix Friday. Elk Rapids hosts Harbor Springs. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ludington 45

TC West 42

TC West: Andy Soma 17 points; Carson Whipple 11 points; Parker Neu 8 points; Patrick O’Connor 4 points; Will Gaston 2 points.

UP NEXT: TC West hosts Petoskey Friday. 

Manistee 45

TC Christian 33

TC Christian: Brock Broderick 19 points; Elijah Mleko 9 points

Boyne City 61

Harbor Springs 51

Boyne City: Jakob Steinhoff 20 points.

Kingsley 56

GTA 33

Kingsley (3-6, 2-5 NWC): Gage Hessem 16 points, 6 rebounds; Ayden Mullen 11 points, 4 rebounds.

GTA: Colin Slack 12 points.

UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Glen Lake

Kalkaska 53

East Jordan 50

East Jordan: Jackson Raymond 19 points. 

Mason County Central 63  

Onekama 58

Onekama (4-7): Taylor Bennett 28 points; Wade Sedlar 19 points.

UP NEXT: Onekama hosts Buckley Friday

Ellsworth 62

Alba 39

Ellsworth: Ethan Tomga 25 points. 

TC St. Francis JV 46

Elk Rapids 44

TCSF (4-6, 3-3 NWC): Thomas Richards 19; Josh Groves 8 points.

UP NEXT: St. Francis at Charlevoix Thursday.

TC St. Francis frosh 42 

Elk Rapids frosh 31

TCSF  (7-3): Ryan Henning-Newman 14 points; Jack Prichard 7 points. 

UP NEXT: St. Francis at TC Central Tuesday. 

TC West JV 53

Ludington JV 45

TC West (7-4): Jon O'Connor 17 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kingsley 74

Buckley 26

Score at half: 54-9

Kingsley (8-4, 6-1 NWC): Aaliyah Reno 17 points; Jane Dunlap 16, 7 rebounds; Miranda Acre 10 points, 4 assists; Coral Bott 10; Brittany Bowman 13; Maddie Bies 12 rebounds. 

Buckley: Shelby Cade 13 points. 

UP NEXT: Kingsley at Sanford Thursday. 

Bellaire 40

Central Lake 22

Bellaire (12-0, 9-0 SVC): Jacey Somers 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Katie Decker 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Noelle Mann 5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals. 

Central Lake (4-8): Liberty Perry 6 points; Finch Vanniman 6 points.

UP NEXT: Bellaire at Mancelona Tuesday. Central Lake at Onaway Thursday. 

Glen Lake 64 

Frankfort 39

Glen Lake (10-2, 8-0 NWC): Grace Bradford 18 points, 5 steals, 6 assists, 4 rebounds; Hailey Helling 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals. 

Frankfort: Reagan Thorr 10 points; Abby Hodge 10 points. 

UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Benzie Central Thursday. 

TC St Francis 46

Elk Rapids 37

TCSF (8-2, 5-0 LMC): Cara Franke 16 points; Kam Schaub 13 points; Gwyneth Bramer 7 points; Colleen Hegewald 7 points.

Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 9 points; Mauka Gregorski 8 points.

UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts Charlevoix Friday. 

East Jordan 56

Kalkaska 50

East Jordan: Jayden Webber 27 points, 14-16 free throws. 

Kalkaska (4-7): Margaret Stosio 26 points.

UP NEXT: Kalkaska at Boyne City Friday. 

Benzie Central 43 

Onekama 42

Benzie Central (6-7): Ellen Bretzke 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists; Jenna Cole 15 points, 8 rebounds; Andrea Thaghon 5 points, 11 rebounds.

Onekama: Sophie Wisniski 13 points. 

UP NEXT: Benzie Central at Glen Lake Friday. 

Gaylord SM 53

Mancelona 30

Gaylord SM (9-3, 8-1 SVC): Megan Grusczynski 20 points, 6 3-pointers, 3 assists, 4 steals; Kinzie Jeffers 8 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals; Gracie Blust 7 points; Bailey Murrell 6 points, 7 rebounds. 

Mancelona: Teegan Griffore 7 points; Makayla Orman 7 points; Annabelle Roy 7 points; Madison Wilcox 5 points.

Leland 62

North Bay 38

Leland (8-4, 3-4 NWC) Olivia Lowe 27 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals; Kenzy Sluiter 13 points; Skyler Wiesen 8 points, 4 steals; Tatum Kareck 7 points, 3 steals, 3 assists; Meave Sweeney 5 points, 5 rebounds.

North Bay (4-8, 0-8): Paige Kohler 19 points; Sophia Anderson 7 points. 

UP NEXT: Leland hosts Buckley Thursday: North Bay at Onekama Thurday.

Boyne City 58

Harbor Springs 26

No stats reported

Forest Area 57

Pellston 30

Pellston: Madison Hutchinson 11 points; Vivian Dyer 7 points.

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 44

Bear Lake 6

St. Mary (5-7): Ciara Glynn 10 points; Genevieve Bramer 11 points, 9 points; Emily Grant 12 points. 

UP NEXT: St. Mary hosts Suttons Bay Thursday. 

GTA 50

TC Bulldogs 14

GTA (5-4): Claudia Burley 12 points, 15 rebounds, 6 blocks, 4 steals; Melissa Hatch 10 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block 2 steals; Kaylynn Allen 8 points, 2 steals; Morgan Porter 6 points, 2 steals. Kiera Marcero 6 points, 3 steals.

UP NEXT: Mustangs at Charlton Heston.

TC St. Francis JV 36

Elk Rapids JV 34

TCSF (5-7): Sam Berta 16 points, Helen Myler 12 points.

Elk Rapids: Lily Morton 13 points.

UP NEXT: St. Francis at Benzie Central Thursday.

TC Central frosh 47

Bellaire JV 26

TC Central (12-0): Brooke Royston 11 Points; Ashien Hill 10 Points; Halli Warner 9 Points.

Bellaire (9-3): Charlie Boyce 15 Points.

UP NEXT: TC Central at Cadillac Thursday; Bellaire at Mancelona Tuesday.

