ELK RAPIDS
TC St. Francis 66
Elk Rapids 54
St. Francis earned its 40th consecutive LMC win
TCSF (7-2, 5-0 LMC): Brendan Chouinard 26 points, 4 rebounds; Patrick Mackey 13 points, 4 rebounds; Dominic Carter 10 points, 14 rebounds; Wyatt Nausadis 10 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds; Aidan Bramer 7 points, 5 rebounds.
Elk Rapids (4-4, 4-2 LMC): Marlin Starkey 13 points, 3 assists; Preston Ball 11 points, 5 rebounds; Mason Travis 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts Charlevoix Friday. Elk Rapids hosts Harbor Springs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ludington 45
TC West 42
TC West: Andy Soma 17 points; Carson Whipple 11 points; Parker Neu 8 points; Patrick O’Connor 4 points; Will Gaston 2 points.
UP NEXT: TC West hosts Petoskey Friday.
Manistee 45
TC Christian 33
TC Christian: Brock Broderick 19 points; Elijah Mleko 9 points
Boyne City 61
Harbor Springs 51
Boyne City: Jakob Steinhoff 20 points.
Kingsley 56
GTA 33
Kingsley (3-6, 2-5 NWC): Gage Hessem 16 points, 6 rebounds; Ayden Mullen 11 points, 4 rebounds.
GTA: Colin Slack 12 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Glen Lake
Kalkaska 53
East Jordan 50
East Jordan: Jackson Raymond 19 points.
Mason County Central 63
Onekama 58
Onekama (4-7): Taylor Bennett 28 points; Wade Sedlar 19 points.
UP NEXT: Onekama hosts Buckley Friday
Ellsworth 62
Alba 39
Ellsworth: Ethan Tomga 25 points.
TC St. Francis JV 46
Elk Rapids 44
TCSF (4-6, 3-3 NWC): Thomas Richards 19; Josh Groves 8 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Charlevoix Thursday.
TC St. Francis frosh 42
Elk Rapids frosh 31
TCSF (7-3): Ryan Henning-Newman 14 points; Jack Prichard 7 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at TC Central Tuesday.
TC West JV 53
Ludington JV 45
TC West (7-4): Jon O'Connor 17 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kingsley 74
Buckley 26
Score at half: 54-9
Kingsley (8-4, 6-1 NWC): Aaliyah Reno 17 points; Jane Dunlap 16, 7 rebounds; Miranda Acre 10 points, 4 assists; Coral Bott 10; Brittany Bowman 13; Maddie Bies 12 rebounds.
Buckley: Shelby Cade 13 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Sanford Thursday.
Bellaire 40
Central Lake 22
Bellaire (12-0, 9-0 SVC): Jacey Somers 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Katie Decker 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Noelle Mann 5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals.
Central Lake (4-8): Liberty Perry 6 points; Finch Vanniman 6 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Mancelona Tuesday. Central Lake at Onaway Thursday.
Glen Lake 64
Frankfort 39
Glen Lake (10-2, 8-0 NWC): Grace Bradford 18 points, 5 steals, 6 assists, 4 rebounds; Hailey Helling 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
Frankfort: Reagan Thorr 10 points; Abby Hodge 10 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Benzie Central Thursday.
TC St Francis 46
Elk Rapids 37
TCSF (8-2, 5-0 LMC): Cara Franke 16 points; Kam Schaub 13 points; Gwyneth Bramer 7 points; Colleen Hegewald 7 points.
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 9 points; Mauka Gregorski 8 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts Charlevoix Friday.
East Jordan 56
Kalkaska 50
East Jordan: Jayden Webber 27 points, 14-16 free throws.
Kalkaska (4-7): Margaret Stosio 26 points.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska at Boyne City Friday.
Benzie Central 43
Onekama 42
Benzie Central (6-7): Ellen Bretzke 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists; Jenna Cole 15 points, 8 rebounds; Andrea Thaghon 5 points, 11 rebounds.
Onekama: Sophie Wisniski 13 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central at Glen Lake Friday.
Gaylord SM 53
Mancelona 30
Gaylord SM (9-3, 8-1 SVC): Megan Grusczynski 20 points, 6 3-pointers, 3 assists, 4 steals; Kinzie Jeffers 8 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals; Gracie Blust 7 points; Bailey Murrell 6 points, 7 rebounds.
Mancelona: Teegan Griffore 7 points; Makayla Orman 7 points; Annabelle Roy 7 points; Madison Wilcox 5 points.
Leland 62
North Bay 38
Leland (8-4, 3-4 NWC) Olivia Lowe 27 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals; Kenzy Sluiter 13 points; Skyler Wiesen 8 points, 4 steals; Tatum Kareck 7 points, 3 steals, 3 assists; Meave Sweeney 5 points, 5 rebounds.
North Bay (4-8, 0-8): Paige Kohler 19 points; Sophia Anderson 7 points.
UP NEXT: Leland hosts Buckley Thursday: North Bay at Onekama Thurday.
Boyne City 58
Harbor Springs 26
No stats reported
Forest Area 57
Pellston 30
Pellston: Madison Hutchinson 11 points; Vivian Dyer 7 points.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 44
Bear Lake 6
St. Mary (5-7): Ciara Glynn 10 points; Genevieve Bramer 11 points, 9 points; Emily Grant 12 points.
UP NEXT: St. Mary hosts Suttons Bay Thursday.
GTA 50
TC Bulldogs 14
GTA (5-4): Claudia Burley 12 points, 15 rebounds, 6 blocks, 4 steals; Melissa Hatch 10 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block 2 steals; Kaylynn Allen 8 points, 2 steals; Morgan Porter 6 points, 2 steals. Kiera Marcero 6 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Mustangs at Charlton Heston.
TC St. Francis JV 36
Elk Rapids JV 34
TCSF (5-7): Sam Berta 16 points, Helen Myler 12 points.
Elk Rapids: Lily Morton 13 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Benzie Central Thursday.
TC Central frosh 47
Bellaire JV 26
TC Central (12-0): Brooke Royston 11 Points; Ashien Hill 10 Points; Halli Warner 9 Points.
Bellaire (9-3): Charlie Boyce 15 Points.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Cadillac Thursday; Bellaire at Mancelona Tuesday.
