FRANKFORT — Frankfort's Jimmy Wolfe is just another one of the guys on the basketball team and he proved that on Thursday.
The Frankfort senior, who has downs syndrome, netted his first career points in a 59-46 win over Benzie Central in Frankfort.
Wolfe entered the game in the fourth quarter and was sent to the free throw line, making one of two shots for his first career point. He wasn't finished. Wolfe took the pass on the next Panther's possession and nailed a 14-foot jumpshot to notch his first career field goal.
"He was super excited but what was special was the whole gym starting cheering 'Jimmy, Jimmy'," Frankfort head coach Dan Loney said. "All the fans in the gym were chanting and there wasn't a dry eye around."
Wolfe finished with three points.
The Panthers held a two point lead at the halftime break that grew to as many as 15 points in the third quarter. Jack Stefanski led the Panthers with 30 points and 10 rebounds while Luke Hammon netted 10 points and grabbed six boards.
Benzie's Quinn Zickert netted 18 points while Chris Dunlop and Nate Childers each had seven.
Frankfort will play Mesick at Brethren in the first round of districts on Monday. The Huskies will play Ludington at Cadillac Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mancelona 80
Central Lake 58
Mancelona (15-5, 12-4 SVC): Jayden Alfred 22 points; Oumar Sy 18 points, 12 rebounds; Jon Ancel 15 points.
Central Lake: Alex Harvey 21 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Glen Lake, Wednesday 5:30.
Kingsley 66
Suttons Bay 48
Kingsley: Ayden Mullin 15 points; Beau LaTulip 13 points; Tyler Inthisone 14 points.
Suttons Bay (10-10): Sean Wilson 11 points.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay hosts Leland, Monday; Kingsley hosts Cheboygan, Monday.
Lk Leelanau SM 48
TC Christian 44
LLSM (12-8): Shawn Bramer 18 points; August Schaub 11 points; Cameron Tarsa 8 points.
TCC: Brock Broderick 16 points, 3 assists; Levi Belanger 10 points, 11 rebounds; Elijah Mleko 8 points; Cole Wierda 5 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: St. Mary vs. Buckley Monday at 6 at Suttons Bay.
TC St. Francis 64
Petoskey 54
TCSF (17-3, 13-1 LMC): Pat Mackey 17 points; Brendan Chouinard 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Aidan Bramer 13 points; Joey Donahue 7 points.
Petoskey: Nate Eberly-Rodriguez 15 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF vs. Elk Rapids at Mancelona, Wednesday 7:30.
Baldwin 81
Bear Lake 38
Bear Lake (2-18): Jake Griffiths 8 points, 8 rebounds; Ty Babinek 8 points, 2 assists; Clark May 8 points.
UP NEXT: Bear Lake at Brethren, Monday.
Pellston 57
Bellaire 39
Pellston: Blake Cassidy 29 points.
Bellaire: Connor Niepoth 16 points; Luke Niepoth 7 points, 6 rebounds; Jordan Dennis 5 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire vs, Gaylord St. Mary, Wednesday.
Onekama 61
Leland 59
Onekama (11-9): Taylor Bennett 27 points, 5 rebounds; Wade Sedlar 12 points, 5 assists, 6 rebounds, 5 steals; Matt Mallison 7 points.
Leland: Gavin Miller 23 points; JJ popp 13 points.
Glen Lake 76
Buckley 48
Buckley (3-17): Jackson Kulawiak 16 points; Tyler Francisco 17 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 9 points.
Glen Lake: Ben Kroll 12 points; Jackson Ciolek 10 points; Finn Hogan 9 points.
UP NEXT: Buckley vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Suttons Bay, Monday.
Midland 52
TC West 51 F/2OT
TC West: Parker Neu 20 points.
Forest Area 68
Inland Lakes 58
Forest Area: Chase Ingersoll 28 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists; Dominic Hart 20 points.
TCC JV 48
Alpena JV 31
TCC JV (14-6): Ben Van Nes 19 points; Parker Schmidt 15 points.
TC Central frosh 54
Alpena frosh 35
TCC frosh (17-3): Brayden Halliday 25 points; Grant Schmidt 10 points; Landen Miller 7 points.
Petoskey JV 52
TCSF JV 42
TCSF JV (8-12): Josh Groves 9 points; Cole Somero 8 points.
TCSF frosh 38
Petoskey frosh 35
TCSF frosh (16-4): John Hagelstein 10 points; Jack Prichard 9 points.
