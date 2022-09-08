TRAVERSE CITY — The season keeps rolling along, and Traverse City West boys soccer keeps winning.
The Titans improved their record to 6-1 with a victory over Big North Conference rival Petoskey. Goals from Charlie Licht and Ian Robertson proved enough for red-hot TC West in a 2-1 final as the Titans opened conference play Thursday at the Keystone Soccer Complex.
Licht also notched an assist on Robertson’s goal, and Keegan Smith picked up the other helper.
The Titans head out of the conference once again Saturday when they welcome Holland to town for a 1:30 p.m. start time.
Sawyer Webster tallied the lone Petoskey goal on an unassisted effort. The Northmen’s record falls to 6-5, and they will stay aboard the Big North train and host Alpena on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Alpena 2
TC Central 0
Traverse City Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-4-1) host Marquette on Saturday.
Kalkaska 1
Boyne City 0
Kalkaska: Emil Koehnen 1 goal; Cooper Swikoski 1 assist; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 6 saves.
Boyne City: Gabe Zarzycki 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (5-1) travel to Harbor Springs on Monday. The Ramblers (2-3-3) head to Oscoda on Saturday.
Elk Rapids 3
Harbor Springs 0
Elk Rapids: Spencer Ball 2 goals; Owen Spencer 1 goal; Carson Peterson 1 assist; Alex Smith 1 assist; Carter Denoyer 1 assist; Ani Lugin 1 save, shutout.
UP NEXT: The Elks (2-5-1) travel to Grosse Ile on Saturday.
Gaylord 3
Cadillac 0
Gaylord: Noah Fitzgerald shutout effort in goal; Conner Mead 1 goal; 1 assist; Charlie Holscher 1 goal, 2 assists; Landon Platte 1 goal.
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (7-2-1) welcome Marquette on Sunday. The Vikings (1-4) host Leland on Saturday.
Grayling 3
Charlevoix 3
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (3-4-1) welcome Elk Rapids on Monday. The Rayders (3-2-2) head to Boyne City on Monday.
McBain NMC 4
Pine River 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Barret Bosscher 1 goal; 1 assist; Gideon Currel 1 goal, 1 assist; Brant Winkle 1 assist; Colton Winkle 1 goal; Tucker Tossey 1 goal; Blake DeZeeuw and Ty VanHaitsma split time in the net, zero saves combined.
UP NEXT: The Comets (5-0-3) travel to Suttons Bay on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 3
GT Academy 0
The Sabres defeated the Mustangs 25-21, 25-17, 25-22.
Traverse City Christian: Ava Wendell 11 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Lydia Brower 5 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Lydia Critchfield 19 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces.
Grand Traverse Academy: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (3-7) play at the Traverse City Central invitational on Saturday. The Mustangs head to Cadillac Heritage Christian on Friday.
Glen Lake 3
Buckley 0
The Lakers defeated the Bears 25-6, 25-7, 25-12.
Glen Lake: Kaci Kilinski 22 assists; Eleanor Valkner 9 kills; Maddie Bradford 7 kills; Judy Steffens 7 kills; Paige Flores 6 kills, 10 aces; Taylor Semple 11 digs.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (6-3, 1-0) host Leland on Tuesday. The Bears welcome Frankfort on Tuesday.
Leland 3
Benzie Central 1
The Comets defeated the Huskies 25-13, 25-13, 28-26, 25-15.
Leland: Alexis Luce 38 assists, 6 aces, 6 digs; Fiona Moord 14 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs, 4 blocks; Flora Mitchell 11 digs; Kelsey Allen 14 kills; Maeve Sweeney 11 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Olive Ryder 22 digs.
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (9-6, 1-0 Northwest) play in the Traverse City Central invitational on Saturday. The Huskies head to Suttons Bay on Tuesday.
Kingsley 3
Frankfort 0
The Stags defeated the Panthers 25-11, 25-12, 25-18.
Kingsley: Jen Lefler 8 kills, 14 digs; Avery Schichtel 5 kills, 2 digs; Ellie Moran 5 digs, 2 aces; Grace Lewis 9 kills, 2 aces; Paityn VanPelt 22 assists, 6 aces; Sarah Wooer 10 digs, 3 aces; Olivia Reamer 11/11 serving, 2 aces.
Frankfort: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags (7-4, 1-0 Northwest) play in the Traverse City Central invitational on Saturday. Frankfort plays in the Mancelona tournament Saturday.
Manton goes 1-1 at tri meet
Manton defeated Beal City 25-17, 22-25, 15-7; Manton lost to McBain 15-25, 21-25
Manton: Adriana Sackett 5 kills, 24 digs; Ashley Bredahl 3 aces, 36 assists, 10 digs; Emma Ruppert 7 digs; Genevieve Alexander 14 digs; Lauren Wilder 9 kills, 1 ace, 17 digs, 1 block; Leah Helsel 15 kills, 3 aces, 18 digs, 1 block; Makayla Gowell 2 digs; Morgan Shepler 11 kills 2 aces 12 digs.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (14-3-3) host a tournament Saturday.
Bellaire 3
Mancelona 1
The Eagles defeated Mancelona 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17.
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 7 aces, 20 kills, 25 digs, 3 blocks; Gillian Lovett 4 kills, 12 digs; Alison Cartwright 5 kills; Alayna Elandt 3 aces, 21 assists, 17 digs; Abby Cartwright 2 aces, 7 digs; Karsyn Fischer 2 aces, 4 digs, 2 assists; Isa Reah 3 kills, 7 digs.
Mancelona: Amelia Spires 5 kills, 8 blocks, 4 aces; Izzy Lanning 10 digs, 3 aces, 4 kills; Alyssa Kiel 5 blocks, 4 kills; Emma Moser 4 blocks, 3 kills.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (2-8, 1-2 Ski Valley) host Forest Area on Tuesday. Mancelona travels to the Manton tournament Saturday.
Mesick 3
BR Crossroads 0
The Bulldogs won 25-15, 25-23, 25-6.
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin 7 aces, 6 kills, 6 digs; Maddy Spoor 7 aces, 2 assists; Emma Shermak 3 aces, 9 digs; Kylie Sexton 1 block, 3 aces, 1 kill; Celeste Hallett 10 assists, 2 digs; Rebecca McCree 4 kills.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Brethren on Sept. 15.
Lake City tops Pine River, Houghton Lake
The Trojans defeated Pine River 25-10, 25-16 and Houghton Lake 25-13, 25-12
Lake City: Alie Bisballe 15 kills, 5 blocks; Kasey Keenan 3 kills; Mackenzie Bisballe 14 kills, 2 blocks, 19 assists; Emily Urie 2 kills; Hannah Vasicek 2 kills, 1 block; Hailey Hamel 2 digs; Kaylee Keenan 4 digs, 2 aces; Helen Brown 10 assists; Haylee Parniske 6 kills, 3 digs; Hannah Hern 1 kill, 2 digs; Zoe Butkovich 3 kills; Isabelle Whitcomb 100 percent serving.
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel to Beal City on Tuesday.
GIRLS GOLF
Red Devils win Lady Titan JV invite
Team scores: East Jordan 427; Manistee 446; Petoskey 461; Traverse City West 499; Traverse City Central 501; Grayling 506; Cadillac 533; Big Rapids 554; Cheboygan 580.
Top 10 individuals: Sami Burks (EJ) 98; Kendal Waligorski (MAN) 98; Olivia Vasquez (MAN) 101; Jessica Campbell (GRY) 103; Hannah Fortune (EJ) 104; Piper Leidall (PET) 105; Mailey Hamilton (EJ) 108; Emma Berg (PET) 110; Elisabeth Robens (TCC) 110; Olivia Maher (EJ) 117.
BOYS TENNIS
Glen Lake 8
North Muskegon 0
Results: 1S — Colebrook Sutherland (GL) def. Luke Hall 6-4, 6-3; 2S — Michael Houtteman (GL) def. Will Ripple 6-3, 6-0; 3S — Oliver Mitchell (GL) def. Logan Eerbeek 6-0, 6-0; 4S — Riley Kinnee (GL) won by default; 1D — Tyler Bixby/Noah Lamb (GL) def. Grayson Hinton/Gus West 6-1, 6-3; 2D — Kyra Lamb/Ben Selby (GL) def. Landon Miller/Logan Stack 6-0, 6-2; 3D — Andrew Schopieray/Ben Romzek (GL) def. Tate Pannucci/Luke Toebe 6-1, 6-0; 4D— Isabel Peplinski/Jaiden Thompson (GL) def. Bradley Lowe/Lucas Metz 6-0, 6-2.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Saginaw Nouvel on Saturday.
