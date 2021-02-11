MANTON — There’s a new girl on the block at Manton High School.
Lauren Wilder, the freshman sister of former Ranger’s star Jaden Wilder, burst onto the scene in her first varsity game with 26 points, nine assists and six steals to lead Manton to an impressive 71-32 win over Forest Area at Manton Wednesday.
The new point guard shot 4-for-6 from three-point range and stepped in right where her older sister left off last season.
Manton also returned Aysia Taylor after a shoulder injury forced her to sit out a year. Taylor made an immediate impact with a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Leah Helsel had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists and Sam Powers netted nine points and snagged five boards for the Rangers.
Megan Lange led the Warriors’ road effort with 11 points.
The Rangers (1-0) will host Roscommon on Friday at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake Leelanau SM 79
GT Academy 21
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (1-0): Shawn Bramer 23 points, 6 rebounds; Dylan Barnowski 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; August Schaub 14 points, 8 rebounds.
Grand Traverse Academy (0-1): Colin Slack 10 points; Adrian Bembeneck 7 points.
East Jordan 57
Ellsworth 45
East Jordan (1-1): Preston Malpass 26 points; Mason Malpass 12 points.
Ellsworth (1-1): Jamal Cebulski 13 points, 6 rebounds; Brayden Steenwyk 8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Jaeger Griswold 7 points, 5 rebounds; Jacob Jenuwine 8 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: East Jordan at Charlevoix, 7 p.m.
Mancelona 89
Pellston 34
Mancelona (1-1): Jayden Alfred 23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Adam Ackler 19 points; Trace Miller 6 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Mancelona at Onaway, Friday 7 p.m.
Gaylord St. Mary 45
Bellaire 25
Gaylord St. Mary (2-0, 1-0 LMC): Conrad Korte 23 points, 8 rebound; Gavin Belvele 12 points; Brody Jeffers 7 points.
Bellaire (0-1): Brayden Dawson 10 points; Bryce Baeckeroot 9 points.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary hosts Indian River, Friday; Bellaire host Joburg, Friday.
Inland Lakes 58
Central Lake 18
Central Lake (0-2): Drayten Evans 6 points; Alex Harvey 5 points; DJ Wilson 5 points.
Inland Lakes: Mason Blumke 16 points; Dominic Betke 13 points; Austin Berge 11 points.
UP NEXT: Central Lake visit Pellston, Friday.
TC St. Francis JV 36
Boyne City JV 24
TCSF JV (1-0, 1-0 LMC): Jake Prichard 14 points; Henry Reineck 9 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV host Harbor Springs JV, Friday 4 p.m.
TC St. Francis frosh 36
Boyne City frosh 14
TCSF Frosh (1-0, 1-0 Lake Michigan): JP Miller 10 points; Luke Adams 9 points; Chris Bobrowski 9 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF frosh at Ludington, Monday.