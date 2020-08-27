MIDLAND — Traverse City West produced the tournament's top three placers Thursday, running away with the Dow Invitational by 46 strokes in Midland.
Anci Dy won the event with a 70, followed by teammates Ainslee Hewitt (78) and Ava Warren (82). Ava Krueger added an 88 for the Titans, Hattie Holmes 95 and Grace Hawley 98.
Freeland took second with a team total of 364, well behind West's 318. Traverse City Central placed third at 365, while West's junior varsity took sixth and Central's JV ninth in the 11-team field.
Grace Maitland led Central with an 87, and Sierra Batcha carded an 88. Sydney Rademacher fired a 92, Addi Balentine 98, Kathryn Windholz 116 and Ally McCardel 121.
Lilly Boals led West's junior varsity with an 89, followed by Maya Wilson (103), Bella Busch (110) and Ella Whiting (117). Central's JV received a 105 from Adele Hilton, followed by Eve Nowicki (112), Mari Brizard (118) and Sara Ream (130).
Central and West play Friday in a tournament at Ferris State University.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 3
Midland Dow 0
Elk Rapids (1-0): Spencer Ball goal; Preston Ball goal, assist; Mason Travis goal; Avery Kellogg assist; Emery Rubert assist; Jack Spencer 3 saves; Kadin Patterson, Mahaney Vandekerkhof, Drake Collins led the back line.
TC Central 5
Saginaw Heritage 0
TC Central (4-0): Jackson Jordan goal; Steven Mast goal, assist; Spike Peterson goal; Everest Noyes goal; Parker Waskiewicz goal; Josiah Krommendyk assist; Payson Fraser 2 assists; Colten Warren 1 save.
UP NEXT: Central hosts Leland at Keystone, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
TC West 3
Oxford 1
TC West (2-1): Tony Gallegos goal; Kaden Ales goal; Caleb Nowak goal; Cooper Davis assist; Gavin Michael assist; Josh Hirschenberger assist; Blade Kalbfleisch 4 saves.
Glen Lake 6
Manistee 3
Glen Lake (3-0): Henry Plumstead 3 goals, assist; Fischer Alonzi 2 goals; Cooper Bufalini goal, assist; Alex Loeffler assist; Parker McHugh assist; Tucker Brown 8 saves; McHugh, Jackson Zywicki, Dylan Cundiff led defense.
Manistee: No details reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers play in Petoskey's tournament Saturday, playing Boyne City at noon and Petoskey at 2 p.m.
Ogemaw Hts. 3
Boyne City 1
Boyne City: Nicolas Santina goal; Jay Clausen 7 saves.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-2) play Saturday in Petoskey, taking on the host Northmen at 10 a.m. and Glen Lake at noon.
Saginaw Heritage JV 2
TC Central JV 0
TC Central (0-2): Quaid Brooke 5 saves; Phoenix Heiny 3 saves.
