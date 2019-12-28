TRAVERSE CITY — For the second time in three days the Traverse City West Titans found themselves fighting for a win in overtime.
Only this time it was double overtime and karma worked in their favor.
Much like Thursday night, the Titans had a chance to win the game in the final seconds of the overtime period. Only difference is that Erich Springstead buried the game-winning goal off an assist from Josh Reece with six seconds left before the conclusion of the second overtime.
TC West took the 4-3 overtime victory over Midland at the Scott Miller Memorial Tournament at Centre Ice Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Midland jumped to a 2-0 lead before Michael Schermerhorn put the Titans on the board with just under three minutes to play in the first period. Midland responded to make it 3-1 to end the first and the teams went scoreless in the second period.
Tyler Esman put the Titans where they needed to be with two unassisted goals in the third period. Tyler Herzberg took the win in net for the Titans with 32 saves. The Titans will host Gaylord on January 4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spring Lake 65
TC St. Francis 60
TCSF (2-1, 1-0): Brendan Chouinard 26 points; Joey Donahue 12 points, 3 rebounds; Wyatt Nausadis 10 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: TCSF host TC Central, Jan. 7.
TC West 53
Glen Lake 35
TC West: Parker Neu 16 points; Andy Soma 10 points.
UP NEXT: TC West at Petoskey, Friday.
Spring Lake JV 47
TCSF JV 34
TCSF JV (2-1, 1-0): Thomas Richards 11 points; Cole Somero 8 points.
HOCKEY
TC Bay Reps 3
Rockford 0
TC Bay Reps: Drew Hardy goal, assist; Garrison Waugh assist; Kaleb Miller 2 assists; Ben Polomsky goal; Aaron Ackerson assist; Joe Matteucci goal; Gabe Classens assist; Judd Lawson shutout, 22 saves.
TC Central 4
Salem 2
TC Central (8-1-2): Chris Usiondek 2 goals, assist; Nick Sommerfield 2 assists; Owen Dawson goa, assist; Ethan VandeRoest assist, goal; Grant Neuhardt 16 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Big Rapids, Friday.
