TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central was hoping the third time they faced rival TC West would be much different than their previous two matchups this season.
The Titans made sure it was more of the same. TC West took home the Division 1 district title over the Trojans by a score of 5-0 Saturday. The Titans outscored the Trojans 14-0 this season.
Colin Blackport netted the hat trick for TC West while adding an assist in the second half. Gavin Michael and Kaden Ales each found the back of the net. Tony Gallegos and Michael each tallied an assist as well.
The Titans had Blade Kalbfleisch and Josh Reece split time in net, each making one save.
The Trojans were down several starters due to quarantine and finished the season 12-4-3 on the season.
Traverse City West (19-1-2) will move on to face Okemos at Grand Ledge High School on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
DIVISION 3 Pre-regional at Roscommon
TCSF wins both girls and boys races, fill top-10
Boys team scores: 1. TC St. Francis 26; 2. Roscommon 58; 3. Kalkaska 61; 4. Grayling 92.
Boys top-10: 1. Tyler Guggemos 16:20.88 (KAL); 2. Xander Civinskas 17:33.03 (ROS); 3. Tucker Krumm 17:35.78 (TCSF); 4. Byson Ellalasingham (TCSF) 17:42.11; 5. Josh Kerr 17:45 (TCSF); 6. Finn Ritchie (TCSF) 17:51.28; 7. Josh Fairbanks 17:58.44 (ROS); 8. Carter Thelen 18:00.38 (TCSF); 9. Jacob Heeringa 18:12.15 (TCSF); 10. Connor Donahue 18:15.15 (TCSF).
Girls team scores: 1. TCSF 28; 2. Roscommon 43; 3. Tawas 83; 4. Kalkaska 100.
Girls top-10: 1. Allison Chmielewski 17:51.88 (ROS); 2. Anna Nielson 19:56.25 (TCSF); 3. Alayna Ostling 20:25.28 (ROS); 4. Aaliyah Cota 20:43.53 (TAW); 5. Ava Pomaranski 20:58.15 (TCSF); 6. Margot Hagerty 21:25.78 (TCSF); 7. Abby Chittle 21:35.18 (TCSF); 8. Rylee Duffin 21:35.18 (TCSF); 9. Annie Paulson 22:03.91 (TCSF); 10. Josie Gorman 22:14.5 (TCSF).
DIVISION 4 pre-regional at BuckleyBoys team scores: Buckley 23; GT Academy 64; Mesick 72; Leland 80.
Boys top-10: 1. Grant Fleis 17:33 (MES); 2. Jackson Kulawiak 17:58 (BUCK); 3. Phoenix Mullholland 18:07 (Forest Area); 4. Jeremiah Pasbjerg 18:10 (BUCK); 5. Carson Kulawiak 18:35 (BUCK); 6. Frankie Simerson 18:38 (MES); 7. Gabe Suitor 18:40 (Suttons Bay); 8. Jacob Wicker 18:50 (BUCK); 9. Austin Rubin (GTA) 18:52; 10. Braden Melville 18:55 (BUCK).
Girls team scores: GT Academy 33; Buckley 42; Lake Leelanau St. Mary 50.
Girls top-10: 1. Aiden Harrand 19:17 (BUCK); 2. Shelby Cade 21:03 (BUCK); 3. Meagan Lange 21:37 (FA); 4. Katelynn Dix 22:17 (GTA); 5. Maycey Turner 22:24 (FA); 6. Petra Foote 22:29 (GTA); 7. Lexi Payne 22:47 (GTA); 8. Kendra Couturier 23:01 (LLSM); 9. Josie Gorcyca 24:17 (LLSM); 10. Karlee Shaw 24:37 (BUCK).
VOLLEYBALL
Leland sweeps home tri-meet
Game scores: Leland def. TC Christian 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22; def. Benzie Central 25-7, 25-12, 25-13.
Leland: Alexis Luce 29 assists, ace; Jana Molby 33 assists, 3 digs, ace; Mia Osorio 31 digs, 7 aces; Olivia Boquette 6 aces; Olivia Lowe 5 aces, 23 kills, 17 digs, block; Sarah Elwell 5 blocks, 14 kills; Tatum Kareck 9 aces, 29 kills, 20 digs.
UP NEXT: Leland (16-10) at ABCD Quad at Kingsley, Monday.
FOOTBALL
Suttons Bay 47
Manistee CC 12
Suttons Bay: Steven Bolger 148 rush yds, 3 rush TD; Shawn Bramer 67 rush yds, 2 rush TD , 6 tackles; Jake Murphy INT ret. TD.
