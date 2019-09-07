MIDLAND — The trip to Midland was well worth it for Traverse City cross country teams Saturday.
Traverse City West won the girls championship and TC St. Francis in boys at the 51st annual Lancer Invitational at Stratford Park.
West's boys were second and the Gladiator girls took runner-up honors as Traverse City team occupied the top two spots in both divisions.
The Gladiators had the individual champion fro both boys and girls, with Thomas Richards taking the boys' top spot in 16:51. Brenden Endres placed second at 17:30.
Sophia Rheinn won the girls championship in 19:40.
St. Francis' other top boys finishers included Zealand Tarrant 17:47 (ninth); Josh Kerr 17:56 (10th); Jacob Andrews 18:02 (12th); Carter Thelen 18:08 (16th) and Matthew Erhardt 18:11 1:28.09 (18th). The Glads' girls were paced by Libby Gorman 20:11 (fourth); Anna Nielson 20:53 (eighth) and Josie Gorman 22:08 (21st).
West's top girls finishers were Elliott Smith (20:03, second); Hannah Smith (20:56, ninth); Carson Krecow (21:07, 10th); Sari Schleifer (21:21, 11th); Ella Thomas (21:31, 15th), Victoria Chekhovskiy (21:33, 16th) and Audrey Braund (22:21, 24th).
West's top boys finishers included Josiah Frazier (sixth); Ryan Durand (13th); Luke Anderson (13th); Austin Brown (20th); Carter Dean (22nd); Jacob Petrcelje (23rd); and Jonah Hochstetler (23rd).
CROSS COUNTRY
Petoskey, host Charlevoix win Mud Run titles
Boys team standings: 1. Charlevoix 69; 2. Benzie Central 77; 3. East Jordan 87; 4. Petoskey 94; 5. Sault Ste. Marie 109; 6. Harbor Springs 122; 7. Gaylord 202; 8. Mancelona 218; 9. Elk Rapids 237; 10. Kalkaska 238; 11. Glen Lake 362; 12. Grayling 368; 13. Grand Traverse Academy 384; 14. Cheboygan 405; 15. Johannesburg-Lewiston 430; 16. Inland Lakes 453; 17. Wolverine 526; 18. Leland 549.
Boys area top 25 finishers: 1. Hunter Jones 16:12.08 Benzie Central; 2. Joseph Farley 16:44.54 Petoskey; 3. Evan Solomon 16:56.59 Charlevoix; 4. Tyler Kintigh 17:13.20 Benzie Central; 5. Tyler Guggemos 17:16.37 Kalkaska; 6. Cooper Rokop 17:17.92 Petoskey; 9. Sam Peterson 17:23.68 Charlevoix; 11. Evan Beane 17:33.00 Charlevoix; 13. Ethan Nachazel 17:39.50 East Jordan; 14. Ben Hardy 17:42.56 East Jordan; 15. Wesley VanPoortfliet 17:45.77 Benzie Central; 16. Ben Lentz 17:52.49 Charlevoix; 17. Kade Dalson 17:53.87 Gaylord; 18. Aaron Nachazel 17:54.70 East Jordan; 19. Alex Schlueter 18:00.68 East Jordan; 20. Tyler Mcclure 18:05.23 Mancelona; 21. Gavin Dyer 18:11.36 Petoskey; 22. Andrew Coveyou 18:17.05 Petoskey; 23. Caleb Carson 18:17.88 East Jordan; 25. Ryan Bishop 18:25.66 Benzie Central.
Girls team standings: 1. Petoskey 18; 2. Benzie Central 67; 3. White Lake Lakeland 100; 4. Charlevoix 120; 5. Sault Ste. Marie 122; 6. Harbor Springs 149; 7. Gaylord 269; 8. Glen Lake 269; 9. Mancelona 292; 10. Kalkaska 300; 11. Grand Traverse Academy 304; 12. Brimley 350; 13. Rogers City 367; 14. Cheboygan 401; 15. Bellaire 403; 16. Leland 410.
Girls area top 25 finishers: 1. Cambrie Smith 18:30.28 Petoskey; 2. Emma Squires 18:38.13 Petoskey; 3. Cierra Guay 19:53.05 Benzie; 4. Sarah Liederbach 19:53.79 Petoskey; 5. Noel Vanderwall 20:11.50 Petoskey; 6. Ahna Vanderwall 20:13.22 Petoskey; 7. Caroline Farley 20:22.08 Petoskey; 8. Makenna Scott 20:29.77 Glen Lake; 9. Faith Grose 20:51.31 Benzie; 10. Annie Bergmann 20:58.14 Charlevoix; 11. Emma Wachler 21:03.71 Charlevoix; 16. Hayley VanWagoner 21:27.45 Benzie; 17. Paige Harris 21:32.68 Petoskey; 18. Ellen Bretzke 21:37.03 Benzie; 20. Taylor Sheridan 21:41.77 East Jordan; 21. Elise Book 21:43.61 Gaylord; 22. Savannah Rogers 21:50.43 Benzie; 23. Madelyn Diller 21:51.61 East Jordan; 24. Natalia Taylor 21:52.93 Petoskey.
Kingsley girls 2nd at Buckley Invite
Top Kingsley finishers: Lauren Wooer (1st) 20:23; Laura Klabunde (ninth) 22:04; Kaylee Schelich (11th) 22:23; Hannah Grahn (15th) 22:45; Grace Kolarik (16th) 23:07; Morisa Schelich (22nd) 24:16.
Top Kingsley boys finishers (placed 6th as a team): Jake Lathrop (second) 17:23; Winston Pelloski (15th) 18:58.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids wins Cherry-Ke Invitational
Elk Rapids 8, Tawas 0: Preston Ball hat trick; Josh Vandeveer goal; Mason Travis goal; Cooper Kerkhoff goal; Landen Knight goal; Spencer Ball assist; Avery Kellogg assist; Jack Spencer shutout.
Elk Rapids 4, Gaylord 0: Kerkhoff goal, assist; P. Ball goal; Travis goal; Knight assist; Spencer 6 saves.
Gaylord 7, Tawas 0: No details reported.
Cadillac 3, Tawas 0: No details reported.
Elk Rapids 0, Cadillac 0: Spencer 2 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (6-2-2) host Boyne City, Tuesday.
Marquette 5
Traverse City Central 2
TC Central (2-3-2): Everest Noyes goal, assist; Stevie Mast goal; Ben Post assist; Colton Warren 7 saves.
JV: Marquette 3, TC Central 0.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host TC West, Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley wins own tournament title
Team scores: Stags def. Kalkaska 25-11, 25-13; def. Pine River 25-12, 25-11; def. Central Lake 25-7, 25-7; def. Manistee (quarterfinal) 25-7, 25-12; def. Grand Traverse Academy (semifinal) 25-13, 25-10; def. Houghton Lake (championship) 25-11, 25-12.
Kingsley leaders: Austyn DeWeese (all-tournament team) 52 kills, 8 blocks; Sydney Hessem (all-tourney) 37 kills, 27 digs; Maddie Bies 110 assists, 25 digs, 4 aces; Brittany Bowman 24 kills, 43 digs, 6 aces; Lark Jankewicz 40 digs, 10 aces; Hattie Reamer 6 aces, 13 digs; Aspen Reamer 7 kills, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Stags (17-1) host Leland, Tuesday.
Elks 3rd in Petoskey Invite
Scores: Elks def. Rogers City 25-17, 25-21; def. by Midland Dow 13-25, 14-25; def. Benzie Central 25-14, 25-15; def. TC St. Francis 25-19, 25-21; def. by Petoskey (semifinal) 12-25, 25-22, 8-15.
Elk Rapids leaders: Kenzie Huber 21 kills, 5 aces, 25 digs; Logan Reasoner 14 kills, 11 aces, 5 blocks; Tori Wilkins 34 kills; Anna Rottman 84 digs, 8 kills; Madison Hall 78 assists, 4 aces; Lily Hoberg 3 blocks, 3 kills.
UP NEXT: The Elks (4-2) host Traverse City Christian, Tuesday.
TC West 2nd in Silver Bracket at East Kentwood
West Michigan Volleyball Officials Association tournament
Team scores: def. by Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 14-25, 15-25; def. Caledonia 12-25, 25-13, 15-12; def. Wyoming Tri-unity 21-25, 25-13, 15-8; def. by Coopersville 15-25, 22-25; def. by Holland Christian 16-25, 17-25; def. Grand Rapids Northview 25-19, 25-11.
Titans leaders: Ally McKenna 36 digs, 5 aces; Becky Lane 28 digs, 4 blocks, 28 kills, 11 aces; Bailey O'Brien 19 kills; Alaina Mikowski 12 kills, 4 blocks; Madelynn Johnson 26 digs; Leah Allen 10 digs, 3 aces, 7 kills, 16 blocks; Makenna Ebling 12 digs, 21 kills, 6 aces, 5 blocks; Sammy Schaub 54 digs, 1 ace; Sara Schermerhorn 39 digs, 3 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces.
Leland 0-4 at Grand Haven Invite
Team scores: def. by North Muskegon 17-25, 25-21, 13-15; def. by Fruitport 25-16, 10-25, 10-15; def. by East Grand Rapids 18-25, 21-25; def. by Livonia Churchill 15-25, 23-25.
Comets leaders: Mia Osorio 32 digs, 4 aces; Olivia Lowe 22 digs, 15 kills, 6 aces; Tatum Kareck 18 digs, 19 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks; Sarah Elwell 4 blocks, 16 kills, 1 ace; Gillian Grobbel 7 digs, 15 kills, 5 aces, 4 blocks; Kayla Korson 4 digs, 3 blocks; Alexis Luce 5 digs, 3 aces, 30 assists; Jana Molby 30 assists, 5 digs.
UP NEXT: The Comets (6-7-1) travel Tuesday to Kingsley.
TENNIS
St. Francis wins Holt quad
St. Francis beat Williamston, Holt and Flint Powers.
Flight winners: Adam chittle, Charlie Schmude, Cody Richards, BrendanChouinard/Ben Schmude.
Flight runners-up: Charlie King/Kyle Warnes.
TC Central claims quad at Boyne
Team scores: 1. TC Cetral 23; 2. Grandville 16; 3. Dreaborn Crestwood (host) 6; 4. Alpena 3.
Flight winners: James Turner (1S); Luke Appleford (2S); Ryan O'Connor (3S); Will Galsterer (4S); Nick Sommerfield/Evan O'Connor (2D); Jack Mcnamara/Drew Humphrey (3D); Michael Gibson/Dominic Palamara (4D).
UP NEXT: Central travels to TC West, Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Flight runners-up: Tristan Ringsmuth/Jackson Wade (1D).
FOOTBALL
Gaylord St. Mary 48
Mio 32
St. Mary (2-0): Brady Hunter 24 carries, 211 yards, 5 rushing TDs, 8-14 passing, 162 yards, 1 TD, 8 tackles; Steven Koscelniak 12 tackles.
