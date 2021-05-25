TRAVERSE CITY — Hat trick, Titans.
Traverse City West won its third consecutive Big North Conference championship Monday with a 2-0 home victory over Petoskey.
Lilly Smith and Ally Jo McKenna scored unassisted second-half goals and Emily Bohrer logged the shutout with five saves.
West (9-3-3, 8-1-1 BNC) hosts Midland at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 6:30 pm district play.
Petoskey (9-6-3, 6-2-2 BNC) travels Thursday to Alpena for a 6 p.m. district tilt. Petoskey outscored the Wildcats 10-1 in two regular-season meetings.
MORE SOCCER
Boyne City 1
Midland 1
Boyne City (15-1-2): Taylor Noble goal; Jordan Noble assist; Maggie McHough 7 saves; Mya Profhal 1 save; Ramblers outshot the Chemics 32-9.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Traverse City St. Francis in districts at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Elk Rapids 3
Charlevoix 0
Elk Rapids: Adrian Noecker goal; Karyme Barcenas goal; Lauren Bingham goal, assist; Gabby Krakow assist; Jorja Jenema 4 saves.
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (14-2, 9-1) play the winner of Boyne City and TC St. Francis in district next Tuesday.
North Bay 4
Benzie Central 0
North Bay: Emily Reynolds 2 goals; Lauren Lint goal; Sunshine Crisanto goal; Keeley TwoCrow 3 saves.
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: North Bay (8-9-1) plays at Glen Lake for districts, 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Glen Lake 8
Kingsley 0
Glen Lake (10-4-1, 10-0 Northwest): Becca Nowicki 7th shutout; Jessica Robbins 4 goals; Paige Steffke goal, 5 assists; Ruby Hogan 2 goals, assist; Ava Raymond goal, assist; Millie Fogelsong assist.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host North Bay in districts Wednesday.
BASEBALL
TC St. Francis 16 12
Elk Rapids 1 1
Game 1: TCSF — Charlie Peterson WP, 3 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER; Cody Richards 1 IP, 1 K; Aidan Schmuckal 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Jack Hitchens 1-1, 2 R, 2 BB, RBI; Corbin Domres 1-1, 2 R, 2B, RBI; Richards 2 RBI; Jack Prichard 2-3, RBI; Jake Witczak 1-1, RBI; Ayden Ferris H, 2 R; Josh Groves 3-3, 2 R.
Game 2: TCSF — Judd Lawson WP, 4 IP, 2 H, ER, 8 K; Prichard 1 IP, K; Peterson 3-3, 2B, 4 RBI; Domres 2-3, 2 RBI; Jimmy Muzljakovich 2 R; Andrew Bankey 2 BB, 2 R; Groves 3-3, 2 R, 4 RBI.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (20-6) visit TC Central, Wednesday.
Boyne City 6 4
East Jordan 1 2
Game 1: Boyne City — Aaron Bess WP, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K, 1 BB; Michael Deming 3 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Mason Wilcox 2-3, RBI, R; Jacob Bush 1-2, RBI, 2 R, 2B; Gavin Hewitt 1-3, 2 RBI; East Jordan — Thomas Reid III LP, 4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 9 K; Hayden Peck 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R; Reid 1-3, 2B, R; Mason Malpass 1-2, BB; Dawson Carey 1-3; Wyatt Thompson 1-2.
Game 2 (unfinished/2nd inning): Boyne City — Sean Little 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 K; Kaden Jewett 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Bobby Hoth 1-2, RBI; Zach Hardy 1-1, R; East Jordan — Kaleb Schroeder 1.2 IP, 4 H; Reid 1-1, 2B, RBI, R; Carey 1-1, R; Connor Boyer RBI.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (16-4) host TC St. Francis, Thursday.
Joburg-Lewiston 10 17
Forest Area 0 0
Game 1: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Sheldon Huff WP, perfect game, 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 11 K, 0 BB, 35 of 47 pitches for strikes, struck out 11 of 12 batters faced, with 1 fly out; Lucas Newell 2-2, R, 3 SB; Tommy Runyan 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Colin Basinski 1-1, 2 RBI; Carlos Gascho 1-2, 3B, RBI, R; Riley Welling 1-2, RBI, R; Mason Myers 1-1, 2 R, 2 SB; Preston Marlatt 2 SB; Forest Area — Levi Dimon LP, 2.2 IP, 5 K.
Game 2: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Myers WP, 1 H, 2.2 IP, 0 R, 7 K; Marlatt 1-1, 2 BB, 2B, 3 R, 3 SB; Myers 1-1, RBI, 3B, 2 R, 2 BB; Basinski 1-2, 3 RBI, R; Gascho 2-2, RBI, 2 R, 2B, SB; Ed Burke 1-1, RBI; Ricky Waltiere 1-2, 2 RBI, R; Forest Area — Dylan Dennis 1-1, SB; Dimon BB, SB.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals host Central Lake, Wednesday; the Warriors host Wolverine on Tuesday and Lake City on Thursday.
Gaylord St. Mary 13 17
Pellston 7 2
Game 1: Gaylord St. Mary — Conrad Korte WP, 6 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 5 K; Gavin Bebble 3-4, 3 RBI, 3 R, 3 SB; Korte 3-4, RBI, R; Dillon Croff 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3B; Donovan Blust 3-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB, 2B; Daniel Smith RBI; Devin O'Dell 2-4, RBI, R, 2 SB, 2B; Sam Sircely 1-3, RBI, 2 R, 2B; Chris Koscielniak 2 BB, 2 SB, 2 R.
Game 2: Gaylord St. Mary —Croff WP, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 K; Koscielniak 1-3, RBI, R; Korte 2-3, 2 RBI, HR, 2B, 2 R; Sircely 2-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 2B; Bebble 2B, 2 R; Croff 2-4, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 R, SB; Brody Jeffers 1-1, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB, 3B; O'Dell 1-1, RBI, 2 R; Blust 1-1, RBI, R, 2 BB, 2B.
McBain 5 10
Houghton Lake 10 6
Game 1: McBain — Tyler Koetje 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 K; Dan Rodenbaugh 3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 K; Koetje 2-3, 2 R; Trey Boven 2 BB, R; Braylon Pace 1-3, R, 2B; Caleb Kamphouse 1-2, RBI; Evan Hartkamp 1-3, 2 RBI; Rodenbaugh RBI, R.
Game 2: McBain — Eli Baker WP, 6 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 6 K; Rodenbaugh 1-2, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Pace 1-3, RBI; Kamphouse 2-3, RBI, R, SB; Dylan Schonert BB, SB, R; Boven 3 BB, SB, 2 R; Koetje 3 BB, 2 R; Baker 2 R, SB.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (4-15-1) visit Harrison, Wednesday.
Charlevoix 20 13
Grayling 16 4
Game 1: Charlevoix — Troy Nickel WP, 4 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 4 K; Sam Dixon 1 IP, 1 K; Patrick Sterrett 1 IP, 3 K; Phillip Sterrett 3-4, RBI, 3 R, 2B, 3 SB; Caleb Stuck 1-4, RBI, 2 R, SB; Max Ostrum RBI, 2 R; Zach Nickel 1-3, RBI, 2 R; Josh House 3-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Jake Claflin 2-3, 2 RBI, 4 R, 2 SB; Pa. Sterrett 1-1, RBI; Grayling — Derek Long LP, 0.2 IP, 1 K; Ben Gonzales 3 IP, 2 K; James Potter 1.1 IP, 2 K; Jake Huspen 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B, SB; Owen Triebold 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Long RBI, 2 R; Drew Kanary 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 R; Reid Cvitkovich 1-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Potter 2-4, 2 RBI, R; Joe Armstrong 2 SB, 3 R; Jordan Wakeley 2 BB, SB, R.
Game 2: Charlevoix — Ostrum WP, 5 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 5 K; Dixon 1-2, 2 R; Phillip Sterrett 1-3, 2 R, 2 SB; Stuck 1-1, 2 RBI, R, SB; Ostrum 1-2, RBI, R; Z. Nickel 1-2, RBI, 2 R; Ethan Putnam 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3B; House 1-2, RBI, R; Claflin 1-2, 3B, RBI, 2 R; Grayling — Cole Dickie LP, 1 IP; Adam Smith 2.2 IP, 2 H; 1 K; Cvitkovich 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 K; Kanary 1-3, RBI, R; Smith 1-2, RBI; Trevor Cvitkovich RBI.
UP NEXT: Grayling (9-20) hosts Traverse City Christian, Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
TC St. Francis 14 5
Elk Rapids 3 4
Game 1: TC St. Francis — Camryn Craig WP, 3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 6 K; Leah Simetz 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R; Maggie Napont 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Craig 3-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Brooke Meeker 2-2, 2 2B, RBI, 3 R, SB; Simetz 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R; Campbell Domres 2-2, RBI, R; Elk Rapids — Riley Merchant 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R; Ryleigh Yocom 1-3, RBI, 3B.
Game 2: TC St. Francis — Simetz WP, 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 4 K; Craig 1 IP, H, 0 ER, K; Simetz 1-1, 2B, RBI, 2 BB; Napont 1-3, RBI, R; Stephanie Schichtel 1-3, RBI; Craig 2 BB, SB, R; Allee Shepherd RBI; Alexis Ochab 2 R; Elk Rapids — Morgan Wirtz LP, 5 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, K; Sierra Molby 1-3, RBI; Aubrey Sincic 1-2, 2 RBI; Wirtz 2-3, 2 R.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (30-4) travel Wednesday to Traverse City Central.
Charlevoix 7 10
Grayling 2 0
Game 1: Charlevoix — Madelyn Sandison WP, 6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 13 K; Anna Kemp 3-4, R; Sandison 2-3, R; Zoe Brodie 3-3, RBI, R; Kate Klinger 1-3, RBI; Avery Zipp 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Kylie Dorst 2-3, SB, R; Sydney Wurst 2-3, 3 R, R; Kylie Williams 2-3, 2 RBI; Grayling — Robin Long 1-2, R, SB; Sage Jones 1-2, R, 3 SB.
Game 2: Charlevoix — Sandison WP, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 10 K; Kemp 2-4, 2 R, 3B; Zipp 3-3, 3 RBI, 2 2B, 2 R; Sandison 3-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R; Klinger 2-3, R; Wurst 2-3, 3 RBI; Williams 2-3; Brodin 2-3, 3 RBI, 2B, 2 R; Aeryn Larson 1-1, R; Grayling — Lauren Hartman 1-2.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (14-10) visit Mancelona, Tuesday; the Vikings (5-24-1) travel Thursday to Manton.
TC Central JV 15 2
Kalkaska JV 11 5
Game 1: TC Central — Taylor Noble WP, 6 IP, 2 K; Sarah Ream 5-5, 4 R; Scout Russell 1-3, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R; Noble 3-5, 2 RBI, 3 R; Rylea Beamish 4-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Caryla Sato 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B; Avery Benedict 2-3, R; Madison Portenga 1-3, 2B, RBI, R; Alyssa Bradt 1-2, R.
Game 2: TC Central — Beamish LP, 5 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 K; Seanna Jorns 1-2, RBI; Russell 1-2, R, 2B; Ava King 1-3, SB; Sato 1-3, 2 SB, R.
Joburg-Lewiston 13 18
Mio 6 4
Game 1: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Autumn Vermilya WP, 4 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 K; Jayden Marlatt 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K; Jamie Burke 1-4, BB, 3 R; Marlatt 2-4, 2 RBI, R, 2 2B; Sydney Townsend 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Emily Crandell 1-4, 2B, RBI, R; Vermilya 1-3, R, BB; Sophie Townsend 1-1, RBI, R.
Game 2: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Vermilya WP, 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 7 K; Emma Johnson 1-2, 2 RBI, 3 R; Burke 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2B, 3 R; Marlatt 1-1, 3 R; Reagan Sides 2-3, RBI, 2 R, 3B; Vermilya 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R; So. Townsend 2 R; Cassie Tallman 2 R.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (21-5) host Central Lake, Wednesday.
Pellston 21 13
Bellaire 1 8
Game 1: Bellaire — Allison Cartwright 1-1.
Game 2: Bellaire — Delaney Goodwin grand slam HR, 5 RBI, 2 R; Kiersten Seaman 1-2, R, 2B; Mackenzie Hoogerhyde RBI; Cartwright 1-1, RBI; Bella Huffman H, R; Karsyn Fischer 1-3, R; Brooklyn Clark 2 R.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (1-14-1) travel Wednesday to Inland Lakes.
GOLF
Benzie Central 180
McBain NMC 186
Benzie Central counters: Ethan Lemmon 41; Ethan Novak 43; Drew Warsecke 44; Caden Stuart 52.
McBain NMC counters: Cam Baas 42; Titus Best 46; Andrew Eisenga 49; Tucker Tossey 49.
UP NEXT: The Comets play Thursday in the final round of the Missaukee Cup against Lake City and McBain at Missaukee Golf Course.
