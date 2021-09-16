TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West stayed undefeated in Big North Conference play with a sweep of Alpena.
The Titans topped the Wildcats 25-16, 25-9, 25-14 in BNC volleyball action Wednesday.
Madison Neu and Makenna Ebling led the Titans (12-1, 3-0 Big North) with nine kills each, while Becky Lane added seven and Alaina Mikowski and Avery Lahti five apiece. Ally Jo McKenna and Ebling paced West with nine digs each, and Sara Schermerhorn pitched in five digs and 29 assists. Mallory Smith served up four aces, Neu added three and McKenna two. Neu and Mikowski each put up four blocks.
The Titans host Cadillac on Tuesday in a big league clash.
West won the junior varsity match 25-19, 25-14, 25-12, led by Audrey LaFaive (five kills, six digs, five aces, one block), Rena Smith (10 aces, 19 assists) and Amaleah Streit (eight aces, 17 digs).
The Titans claimed the freshman match 25-12, 25-17, 15-9, as Katie Rueckert (10 aces, seven digs), Allie Walters (seven digs), Ayla Wildfong (two kills) and Elena Stoeker (one block) helped lead the way.
VOLLEYBALL
Cadillac 3
TC Central 2
Cadillac def. TC Central 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Cadillac (14-3, 3-0 Big North): Caliey Masserang 19 kills, 5 blocks; Renee Brines 51 assists, 12 kills, 21 digs, 5 aces; Layke Sims 6 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs; Mady Smith 5 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs, 2 assists; Julia Jezak 14 digs, 8 assists; Joslyn Seeley 5 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace; Brooke Ellens 17 digs.
TC Central (17-5-1): Lauren Richmond 26 assists, 14 digs, 3 aces; Kailey Parks 19 kills, 28 digs, block; Phoebe Humphrey 9 kills, 7 blocks, 4 digs, 2 aces; Kate McCrary 16 kills, block; Sarah Auger 5 kills, 2 blocks; Natalie Bourdo 25 digs, 6 assists, 1 kill; Elysse Heffner 7 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs; Sophia Hagerty 28 assists, 4 aces, 6 digs; Kiley Ridenour 8 digs; Cate Heethuis 8 kills, block.
UP NEXT: Cadillac plays at TC West on Tuesday after hosting a 12-team invitational Saturday; Central returns to Cadillac for Saturday’s tournament.
TC Central JV 3
Cadillac JV 0
TC Central def. Cadillac 25-16, 25-11, 25-21.
TC Central: Sydney Baehr 8 kills, 3 blocks; Devon Roy 6 kills, 6 aces; Lucia France 9 kills.
SOCCER
Buckley 4
Glen Lake 1
Buckley: Alphonso Jimenez goal; Lorenzo Tognetti goal; Nick Romzek goal; Nick Simon goal; Luke Frasier 2 assists; Josh Barley 17 saves.
Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead goal; Fischer Alonzi assist; Tucker Brown, Nick Lewis, Boden Fisher combine for 6 saves in goal.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (3-4, 2-1 Northwest) hosts Benzie Central next Wednesday; Buckley (6-4, 3-0 Northwest) hosts the TC Bulldogs, Friday.
Benzie Central 3
Suttons Bay 1
Benzie Central: Kevin Hubbel hat trick; Dominic Lopez assist, 15 saves; Emmet Jaquish assist.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (3-3) host Leland, Monday.
Leland 8
Kingsley 0
Leland: Gabe Trujillo 4 goals; Colby Connor goal, assist; Logan DeFour goal, assist; Ben Kiessel goal; Daniel Resendiz-Nunez goal; Whelan Sirrine assist; Agustin Creamer assist; Luke Noorman assist; Max Waldrup assist; Gentza Lopez shutout.
UP NEXT: The Comets travel Monday to Benzie Central.
Ogemaw Heights 2
McBain NMC 0
Ogemaw Heights: Cameron Miller 2 goals.
McBain NMC: Blake DeZeeuw 6 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (9-1, 7-1 Highland) host Big Rapids Crossroads, Monday.
TENNIS
Cadillac 5
TC West 3
Cadillac winners: Fisher Moore (1S) 6-1, 6-0; Brady Koenig (3S) 6-1,6-1; Matt Erickson (4S) 6-4,6-2; Kam Herald/Chris Anderson (1D) 6-1, 6-2; Gavin Smith/Jakob Bartman (3D) 6-2, 6-1.
TC West winners: Seth Munro (2S) 6-3, 6-1; Cameron Niezgoda/Jack Aprea (2D) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Andrew Sawicki/Tyler Chan (4D) 6-4, 6-1.