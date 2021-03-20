TRAVERSE CITY — Five different players scored three or more points in a fourth-quarter rally Friday for Traverse City West.
The Titans held off the Huskies 68-64 after Benzie took a 49-46 lead into the final stanza.
West (5-5) scored 22 in the fourth, with those five all scoring between three and six points. Jon O'Connor led the way with six of his team-high 20 in the fourth, while Carson Whipple, Mel Frechette and Josh Hirschenberger each pitched in 12 and Will Gaston scored five of his seven in the last quarter.
Nate Childers led the Huskies (10-8) with 25 points, while Jaxon Childers added 16, Quinn Zickert 13 and Seth Wilkinson scored all eight of his in the fourth quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers.
West hosts Alpena at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for districts, while Benzie waits until Thursday to face Ludington in districts in Cadillac.
BOYS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 68
Grayling 46
TC St. Francis (11-5, 11-3 Lake Michigan): Casey Donahue scored 22 points on Senior Night, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, two-handed dunk; Adam Gerberding 14 points, 4 rebounds; Joey Donahue 11 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds; Wyatt Nausadis 9 points, 3 assists.
Grayling: Eliot Boik 16 points; Dylan Cragg 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators host Mancelona, Thursday at 5 p.m.
Mesick 71
Pentwater 47
Mesick clinched a three-way tie atop the West Michigan D League with Baldwin and Brethren, winning the Bulldogs' first boys basketball league title since a Northwest Conference crown in 1982.
Mesick (11-5, 7-1 West Michigan D): Carter Simmer 22 points; Logan Wienclaw 11 points; Connor Simmer 10 points; Matthew Fuller 4 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs play Lake City in Houghton Lake for districts Tuesday.
Buckley 65
TC Christian 64
Luke Frazier's late steal sealed Buckley's 65-64 over Traverse City Christian.
Buckley (6-12): Tyler Milarch 20 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 18 points; Ty Breithaupt 14 points.
TC Christian (10-5): Brock Broderick 16 points; Elijah Mleko 16 points; Elliott Molby 12 points; Reece Broderick 11 points; Cole Wierda 5 points; Nathan Hresko 4 points.
UP NEXT: Buckley plays Manistee Catholic in districts Tuesday at Onekama; the Sabres host Leland in districts Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Leland 59
Onekama 36
Leland (8-7, 6-7 Northwest): Gavin Miller 30 points, 10 rebounds; JJ Popp 12 points, 6 assists; Kayleb Winnoweicki 7 points.
Onekama (0-14, 0-14 Northwest): John Burtch 17 points, 3 steals; Ben Falk 10 points, 10 rebounds; Laketon Cordes 5 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Comets play Thursday at TC Christian; the Portagers host Brethren on Thursday in districts.
Frankfort 53
Suttons Bay 31
Frankfort (13-5, 10-3 Northwest): Jack Stefanski 24 points; Ethan Evans 6 points; Adam Mills 6 points.
Suttons Bay (5-5, 4-4 Northwest): Hugh Periard 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers face the winner of Buckley and Manistee Catholic on Thursday at Onekama.
Joburg-Lewiston 58
Mancelona 38
Johannesburg-Lewiston closed out the regular season with its sixth straight win, topping Mancelona 58-38 for the Cardinals' second win in that span over the Ski Valley Conference co-champs.
Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-4): Preston Marlatt 13 points; Sheldon Huff 12 points.
Mancelona (10-4): Jason Naumcheff 8 points; Jayden Alfred 3 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen travel to TC St. Francis for districts Tuesday.
Gaylord St. Mary 52
Inland Lakes 33
St. Mary (11-4): Conrad Korte 22 points, 9 rebounds; Brody Jeffers 16 points, 6 assists.
Inland Lakes (6-10): Hunter Passino 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds face the winner of Bellaire and Boyne Falls in districts Thursday at Bellaire.
Cadillac 71
Manton 50
Cadillac (8-6): Evan Borr 19 points; Cole Jenema 11 points.
Manton (8-2): Kaleb Moore 36 points, 4 assists, 4 steals; Johnathen Traxler 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers play the Lake City-Mesick winner, Thursday at Houghton Lake; the Vikings host Reed City in districts Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Lake Leelanau SM 83
Forest Area 56
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (11-4): Dylan Barnowski 30 points, 8 assists; Shawn Bramer 27 points, 10 rebounds; Jerry Schaub 11 points.
Forest Area (6-9): Phoenix Mulholland 10 points; Domenic Hart 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles play Tuesday's Forest Area-Suttons Bay winner Thursday.
TC St. Francis frosh 38
Grayling frosh 35
TC St. Francis (6-7): Michael Bohrer 11 points; Luke Bobrowski 9 points.
Grayling (6-7): Josh Aldrich 16 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Frankfort 54
North Bay 28
Frankfort (10-4, 8-4 Northwest): Tara Townsend 10 points.
North Bay (1-15, 0-12 Northwest): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers play the winner of Bear Lake and Onekama in districts Wednesday at Mesick; North Bay visits district host Bellaire, Wednesday.
TC St. Francis 50
Grayling 24
TC St. Francis (13-3, 12-2 Lake Michigan): Gwyn Bramer 19 points; Maggie Napont 16 points; Colleen Hegewald 10 points.
Grayling (1-13, 1-13 Lake Michigan): Makenzie Castle 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. vs. Glen Lake in Mancelona; the Vikings play district host Cheboygan at 7 p.m. Monday.
Cadillac 49
Manton 21
Cadillac's Molly Anderson scored her 1,000th career point in a 49-21 victory over Manton.
Cadillac (12-1): Molly Anderson 11 points; Madi Drabik 12 points; Joslyn Seeley 11 points.
Manton (7-7): Lauren Wilder 8 points, 5 steals, 5 rebounds; Megan Moffit, 5 points, 6 rebounds; Aysia Taylor 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings await the Benzie-Reed City winner in districts Wednesday at Kingsley; the Rangers play Monday against Houghton Lake in the McBain district, 6 p.m.
Benzie Central 64
Manistee 53
Benzie (9-7): Ellen Bretzke 19 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists; Gloria Stepanovich 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks; Elise Johnson 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals.
Manistee (5-11): Logan Wayward 14 points; Ashton Janis 9 points; Libby McCarthy 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies host Reed City at 6 p.m. Monday; the Chippewas host Kingsley in districts, Monday.
Leland 45
GT Academy 32
Leland (10-5): Olivia Lowe 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks; Tatum Kareck 8 points; Jen Estrada 8 points; Kenzy Sluiter 6 points, 4 rebounds; Maeve Sweeney 6 points.
Grand Traverse Academy (8-4): Claudia Burley 13 points, 5 rebounds. Melissa Hatch 8 points, 13 rebounds, 2 steals. Katelynn Dix 7 points; Allegheny Dix 4 points.
UP NEXT: GTA plays district host Mancelona at 6 p.m. Monday; the Comets play the Lake Leelanau-Forest Area winner Wednesday in Bellaire.
Brethren 41
Big Rapids Crossroads 24
Brethren (5-7, 3-6 WMD): Maddy Biller 11 points, 13 rebounds (1st career double-double), 2 steals; Elly Sexton 10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists, 5 blocks; Kaia Richardson 11 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block; Halle Richardson 5 points, 2 assists, 3 steals, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Monday, 5:30 vs. Manistee Catholic at Mesick.
Lake Leelanau SM 39
Forest Area 34
LLSM (8-6): Emily Grant 14 points, 8 rebounds; Delana Kirt 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals.
Forest Area (2-11): Breana Kniss 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Warriors and Eagles play each other against Monday at 6:30 p.m. in districts at Bellaire.